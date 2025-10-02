Emon, Tanzid the stars as Bangladesh survive 6 for 9 collapse

Bangladesh 153 for 6 (Emon 54, Tanzid 51, Rashid 4-18) beat Afghanistan 151 for 9 (Gurbaz 40, Nabi 38, Rishad 2-33) by four wickets

Bangladesh prevailed by four wickets in the first T20I despite Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan 's mid-innings burst of four wickets. Nurul Hasan and Rishad Hossain took Bangladesh home with eight balls remaining. Bangladesh had lost six wickets for nine runs in the space of 25 balls, that too after their openers got them 109 runs in 11.3 overs.

Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan both struck fifties, dominating the Afghanistan bowling as they chased 152. Rashid, though, struck four times in two overs, while Fareed Ahmad and Noor Ahmad took a wicket each, as Bangladesh looked down and out at one stage.

Rashid rips through Bangladesh

Fareed had dropped Emon on 27 but he made amends by removing him for 54 off 37 balls in the 12th over. However, Afghanistan barely celebrated the wicket, given the start the Bangladesh openers had provided.

Rashid then got the googly zipping through Saif Hassan, whose front-foot prod was not enough to save him. Rashid ended the over with Tanzid's wicket as the left-hand batter edged the legspinner for 51.

Rashid removed both Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain in his next over, both falling lbw. Jaker missed a sweep, while Shamim went back into the crease to turn the ball around the corner. When Noor also had Tanzim Hasan lbw in the next over, Bangladesh looked out of the contest.

Nurul saves Bangladesh's blushes

Nurul and Rishad were Bangladesh's last recognised batters. Rishad, though, had not been in good form while Nurul was reeling from his strange knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. But they bounced back with the match-winning stand. Nurul struck two sixes in his unbeaten 23, while Rishad struck the winning runs with his third boundary, as Bangladesh won with eight balls remaining.

Rashid Khan picked up four wickets • Afghanistan Cricket Board

Bangladesh strike early with the ball

Bangladesh didn't lose shape when they bowled during the powerplay, despite Taskin Ahmed going for three fours in the first over. Nasum Ahmed bowled Ibrahim Zadran as the batter went for a slog. Tanzim Hasan got on to rear towards Sediqullah Atal's chest, for the batter to give a tame catch to Emon at slip.

Darwish Rasooli was a victim of a huge mix-up with Rahmanullah Gurbaz when Mustafizur Rahman stopped the ball off his own bowling, with both batters next to each other at the non-striker's end. Rasooli sacrificed his wicket, as Afghanistan lost three wickets in the powerplay. There was no respite after the powerplay either, as Mohammad Ishaq holed out to deep square leg in Rishad's first over.

Emon, Tanzid make merry

Bangladesh's innings kicked off when Emon struck Mohammad Nabi for 16 runs in the fifth over. Rubbing salt into the wounds were two dropped catches in the over. Emon slammed a six off the first ball, before being dropped by Gurbaz on the fourth ball. The batter launched the next ball over midwicket for another six, before Fareed dropped a straightforward catch off the last ball.