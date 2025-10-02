Deepesh, Trivedi, Suryavanshi help India U19 steamroll Australia U19
Visitors complete an innings victory in Brisbane, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-game Youth Test series
India Under-19s 428 (Trivedi 140, Suryavanshi 113) beat Australia Under-19s 243 (Steven Hogan 92, Deepesh 5-45) and 127 (Deepesh 3-16, Khilan 3-19) by an innings and 58 runs
India Under-19s, led by centuries from Vedant Trivedi and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, followed by an eight-wicket match haul from D Deepesh, comfortably beat Australia Under-19s in Brisbane to take a 1-0 lead in the two-game Youth Test series.
Quick bowler Deepesh, son of former Tamil Nadu cricketer Vasudevan Devendran, first took 5 for 45 to bowl the hosts out for 243, while left-arm seamer Kishan Kumar chipped in with a three-wicket haul. The only strong batting performance by an Australia U19s batter was No. 3 Steven Hogan's 92, which came in 246 balls.
India Under-19s then responded with 428 in their first innings. Suryavanshi set the tone with an 86-ball 113 that had nine fours and eight sixes. No. 4 Vedant Trivedi, the Gujarat batter, then top-scored with 140 with 19 fours. Khilan Patel, the allrounder from Gujarat, then struck 49 at a strike rate of 100 from No. 8 to ensure the visitors took a 185-run lead.
Kishan and Deepesh then wrecked Australia U-19s top-order in their second innings, reducing them to 24 for 3. Khilan ran through the middle-order after that to take 3 for 19. A fighting 43 from No. 9 Aryan Sharma brought the deficit down before Deepesh took two of the last three wickets to finish with 3 for 16 himself.
The two teams meet again in Brisbane for the last game of the tour on October 7.