India, Pakistan training overlap spikes Asia Cup interest in Dubai

Shortly after 7pm, all eyes at the ICC Academy turned towards the nets area of the Pakistan team. They'd just arrived for their final training session ahead of Sunday's tri-series final against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Would there be a cross-over with India , who were already in the middle of their own preparations? Would players exchange pleasantries or keep their distance? Those hoping for a moment worth filming were left disappointed as both teams stuck to their routines.

India's session spanned nearly three hours in which each of their specialist batters spent more than an hour in the middle, before the allrounders padded up and whacked the ball into all corners to bring down what turned out to be more range-hitting than a net session aimed at players finding touch.

Pakistan batted at the nets area tucked away in a quiet corner, away from the prying eyes. They prepped on surfaces that offered turn, bite and uneven bounce, perhaps simulating what's in store against Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar and Noor Ahmad come Sunday. Away from the nets, Shaheen Shah Afridi took a few catches and did a light warm-up, while Haris Rauf ran laps.

The assortment of surfaces at the ICC Academy, as many as 40 of them - largely Asian but also some that replicate bouncy conditions like at the WACA, Gabba and some that offer swing and seam - were put to good use by as many as 60 players over the last few days, including those from Oman and Hong Kong.

By the time training wrapped up on Saturday, the organisers breathed a sigh of relief. Pakistan had a game to play on Sunday, and India announced a rest day.

The evening began with India doing a bronco drill with cones placed at 20, 40 and 60 metres distances. The squad split into three groups of five. Trainer Adrian Le Roux called the shots, Sitanshu Kotak kept score, while head coach Gautam Gambhir turned cheerleader. The exercise wasn't about results as much as it was about simulating match-day conditions in the event that India field first in the heat.

Once the lights took full effect, the players shifted into full-fledged centre-wicket nets. Friday had been about easing in, but Saturday had a sharper edge, perhaps even giving us a peek into combinations that are slowly beginning to emerge.

Purely on evidence of the first two days, it seems as if Jitesh Sharma may have a slight edge over Sanju Samson as India's first-choice wicketkeeper. He underwent extended batting stints on Saturday, with Gambhir watching closely from behind the nets. At one point, he appeared to advise Jitesh about some of his premeditated attempts at scoops and pick-up shots.

The Indian team during their first training session ahead of Asia Cup 2025 • Shashank Kishore/ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Samson, meanwhile, only took throwdowns to begin with and sat watching the other batters go through their paces. Just before the session wound down, though, he padded up and hit the ball far and long. Out came the pulls, flat-bats and some heaves that had him occasionally grimace at losing his shape.

All told, there was little to suggest anything was off. His timing was crisp and the sound it made off the sweet spot had those patrolling the boundaries and beyond repeatedly running distances to fetch the ball hit into the outer periphery of the ICC Academy Ovals, some even into Pakistan's training area.

Long before Samson took guard, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Tilak Varma were the first to stride out, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh. For the next 90 minutes, they faced a mix of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya.

Then came a battery of local net bowlers that included three wristspinners and two left-arm seamers, all instructed to go flat out. India's two throwdown specialists jumped in periodically, cranking up the pace whenever the session needed a jolt. India completed a four-hour-long training session close to 9pm.