Asia Cup: Start time of matches pushed back by half an hour due to UAE heat

The start time for 18 out of the 19 matches in the upcoming Asia Cup has been pushed back by half an hour from the original schedule due to the extreme heat in the UAE.

As per the revised timings, the matches will begin at 6.30pm local time (8pm IST).

The tournament, which will be held in the T20 format this time, will run from September 9 to 28 across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"The start time for 18 out of the 19 DP World Asia Cup 2025 matches has been updated. These matches will now begin at 6:30pm local time (Gulf Standard Time)," the Emirates Cricket Board said in a statement on its website.

"The Monday, 15 September match between UAE and Oman will start at 4pm local time at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi - the only day game of the tournament."

In the initial schedule announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) earlier this month, the matches were scheduled to start at 6pm local time.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the India-Pakistan match on September 14. India will not host or visit Pakistan for bilateral contests, but their athletes and teams can take part in multi-nation events that also involve Pakistan like the upcoming men's Asia Cup.

India will start their campaign against UAE in Dubai on September 10, and the last group stage fixture against Oman will be played in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong form Group B.