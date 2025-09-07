Matches (16)
CPL (2)
ENG vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Final at Sharjah, UAE Tri-Series, Sep 07 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Final (N), Sharjah, September 07, 2025, United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series
PrevNext
Pakistan FlagPakistan
141/8
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(15.5/20 ov, T:142) 66

Pakistan won by 75 runs

Player Of The Match
25 (21) & 5/19
mohammad-nawaz
Player Of The Series
120 runs • 10 wkts
mohammad-nawaz
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
AFG Win & Bat
34%
PAK Win & Bat
53%
AFG Win & Bowl
6%
PAK Win & Bowl
8%
24.0K votes
Match centre 
Comms: Rvel Zahid
Scorecard summary
Pakistan 141/8(20 overs)
Fakhar Zaman
27 (26)
Rashid Khan
3/38 (4)
Mohammad Nawaz
25 (21)
Noor Ahmad
2/17 (4)
Afghanistan 66/10(15.5 overs)
Rashid Khan
17 (18)
Mohammad Nawaz
5/19 (4)
Sediqullah Atal
13 (15)
Sufiyan Muqeem
2/9 (2.5)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Mohammad Nawaz
PAK108.8925(21)32.0539.965/194.5168.94
Rashid Khan
AFG62.1817(18)20.1520.663/383.8441.52
Noor Ahmad
AFG51.333(6)3.061.722/172.349.6
Fakhar Zaman
PAK42.1527(26)34.1142.15---
Fazalhaq Farooqi
AFG40.492(11)21.332/192.3939.16
View full list

Mohammad Nawaz, Player of the Match: The plan was very simple. We knew the pitch was difficult to bat on and we felt we had enough runs. Our focus was on disciplined bowling, sticking to line and length and it worked. After my first two balls, I noticed there was spin, so I adjusted the pace accordingly. I bowled within the stumps, keeping the pads in view. I'm feeling really good and in rhythm, and having that control gives me confidence to stick with the plan. I try to keep it simple and execute plans properly. At that point in the innings, we needed partnerships. It wasn't easy to go after their spinners - they're world-class - but we managed to recover and aimed for 140. Thankfully, we got there

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan Captain: I feel like that was a chaseable total but we didn't play the brand of cricket we wanted. Losing five wickets inside the powerplay made it really hard to bounce back. Sharjah wickets always give you a different impression before match but once the match starts, it's different. I was surprised by how much it spun. It's important for us to learn from these conditions ahead of the Asia Cup. Over the last 8-9 months, we haven't played much T20 cricket together and a series like this gives us positive energy. I think it's going to be a great and exciting Asia Cup for us

Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan Captain: It was the kind of wicket where even 130-140 was always going to be challenging and once we got there, we knew it would be tough for them. Since Nawaz's comeback, he's been outstanding, performing brilliantly in all departments. For me, he's the guy I can rely on in tough situations. People often ask us - former cricketers, fans on social media - why we don't play two spinners. We select based on conditions and today it worked. We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we've done that. We've been doing really well since the Bangladesh home series. Finally, we're in very good shape and fully prepared for the Asia Cup

Pakistan register an emphatic win and will head into the Asia Cup with massive confidence. Their spin stocks look strong and the variety in their attack - especially in UAE conditions - will help them pose a stiff challenge to any opposition. Today, the batters struggled to negotiate spin but Salman and Nawaz steadied the ship and put enough runs on the board. Afghanistan were handed a taste of their own medicine and found it onerous to deal with spin, folding for just 66. Mohammad Nawaz decimated the batting line-up with his control and canny off-spin, ending a stellar day at the office with a memorable hat-trick. As for Afghanistan, their chase was frantic from the start and a sense of chaos remained the theme throughout the innings. Quick wickets only exacerbated the pressure and they couldn't recover after the powerplay. That said, this high-pressure final will help both teams identify weak spots and fine-tune their plans before the all-important Asia Cup.

Thank you for your feedback and for following our coverage throughout this tri-series. This is Rvel Zahid, signing out.

This is Afghanistan's second lowest total

From Namooh Shah: Pakistan players to take a T20I hattrick

Faheem Ashraf v SL, 2017

Mohammad Hasnain v SL, 2019

Mohammad Nawaz v AFG, Today

15.5
W
Sufiyan Muqeem to Ghazanfar, OUT

that'll be that! An utterly clinical performance from Pakistan! Afghanistan fans are crestfallen as their team didn't turn up tonight. Ball didn't turn on this occasion, just held its line outside off, he throws his bat at it and a thick outside edge carries to Abrar at short third. Pakistan win the tri-series This is the second lowest total defended at Sharjah.

AM Ghazanfar c Abrar Ahmed b Sufiyan Muqeem 7 (7b 0x4 1x6 12m) SR: 100
15.4
Sufiyan Muqeem to Ghazanfar, no run

fuller and attacks the stumps, forces it back to bowler

15.3
1b
Sufiyan Muqeem to Fazalhaq Farooqi, 1 bye

pitched up and just outside off, might have got an outside edge, through the keeper

15.2
Sufiyan Muqeem to Fazalhaq Farooqi, no run

not flirting with the wide one, shorter and turning across off

15.1
Sufiyan Muqeem to Fazalhaq Farooqi, no run

Over the wicket, tossed full on the toes, driven back to the bowler

end of over 151 run
AFG: 65/9CRR: 4.33 RRR: 15.40 • Need 77 from 30b
Fazalhaq Farooqi2 (8b)
AM Ghazanfar7 (5b 1x6)
Abrar Ahmed 4-0-17-2
Sufiyan Muqeem 2-0-9-1
14.6
1
Abrar Ahmed to Fazalhaq Farooqi, 1 run

shorter and turns away from off, clears front leg and smashes it to deep midwicket, will keep the strike

14.5
Abrar Ahmed to Fazalhaq Farooqi, no run

fuller and straightening down the middle, going on with the arm, straight bat defence down the pitch

14.4
Abrar Ahmed to Fazalhaq Farooqi, no run

flighter fuller, turns in at middle and off, patted towards cover

14.3
Abrar Ahmed to Fazalhaq Farooqi, no run

good length on middle, plan is to block, this time defended to backward point

14.2
Abrar Ahmed to Fazalhaq Farooqi, no run

back of a length and outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect

14.1
Abrar Ahmed to Fazalhaq Farooqi, no run

slip in place. Over the wicket, looped up on off, glides it behind point

end of over 147 runs • 1 wicket
AFG: 64/9CRR: 4.57 RRR: 13.00 • Need 78 from 36b
AM Ghazanfar7 (5b 1x6)
Fazalhaq Farooqi1 (2b)
Sufiyan Muqeem 2-0-9-1
Mohammad Nawaz 4-1-19-5
13.6
Sufiyan Muqeem to Ghazanfar, no run

very quick through the air, short of a length and curling across off, opens the face to cut and gets beaten

13.5
6
Sufiyan Muqeem to Ghazanfar, SIX runs

quicker back of a length delivery on off, hits it leisurely over deep square and it goes all the way, took a step back and connected right out of the middle

13.4
Sufiyan Muqeem to Ghazanfar, no run

quicker on a length just outside off, shanked back to the bowler's right

13.3
1
Sufiyan Muqeem to Fazalhaq Farooqi, 1 run

worked off the backfoot to Shaheen who runs forward around backward square

13.2
Sufiyan Muqeem to Fazalhaq Farooqi, no run

tossed up outside off, opens the face for patient and compact defence to point

13.1
W
Sufiyan Muqeem to Noor Ahmad, OUT

Tossed up just outside off and he wafts it to third man, Abrar Ahmed takes a spectacular running catch. Chaotic attempt at the target, just no sense of calm and never really able to recover from the early jolt

Noor Ahmad c Abrar Ahmed b Sufiyan Muqeem 3 (6b 0x4 0x6 11m) SR: 50
end of over 138 runs • 1 wicket
AFG: 57/8CRR: 4.38 RRR: 12.14 • Need 85 from 42b
AM Ghazanfar1 (2b)
Noor Ahmad3 (5b)
Mohammad Nawaz 4-1-19-5
Sufiyan Muqeem 1-0-2-0
12.6
Nawaz to Ghazanfar, no run

higher loop and floated on a length just inside tramline, tried to slug it over cover and he finishes a staggering spell of bowling, 5-19. Done his job exceedingly well on the big night

12.5
1
Nawaz to Noor Ahmad, 1 run

length on middle with slight turn from off, driven into the covers

12.4
Nawaz to Noor Ahmad, no run

tossed up on off, sliced to point

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Fakhar Zaman
27 runs (26)
2 fours1 six
Productive shot
slog shot
7 runs
0 four1 six
Control
65%
Mohammad Nawaz
25 runs (21)
0 four2 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
8 runs
0 four1 six
Control
74%
Best performances - bowlers
Mohammad Nawaz
O
4
M
1
R
19
W
5
ECO
4.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
3W
Rashid Khan
O
4
M
0
R
38
W
3
ECO
9.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
TossPakistan, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Pakistan
Mohammad Nawaz
Player Of The Series
Pakistan
Mohammad Nawaz
Series resultPakistan won the 2025 United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series
Match numberT20I no. 3443
Hours of play (local time)start 19.00, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-21.20
Match days07 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
U.A.E.
Aasif Iqbal
U.A.E.
Shiju Sam
TV Umpire
U.A.E.
Akbar Ali
Reserve Umpire
U.A.E.
Nadeem Anjum
Match Referee
Pakistan
Ali Naqvi
Language
English
Win Probability
PAK 100%
PAKAFG
100%50%100%PAK InningsAFG Innings

Over 16 • AFG 66/10

AM Ghazanfar c Abrar Ahmed b Sufiyan Muqeem 7 (7b 0x4 1x6 12m) SR: 100
W
Pakistan won by 75 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Afghanistan Innings
Player NameRB
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
caught54
Sediqullah Atal
caught1315
Ibrahim Zadran
stumped915
Darwish Rasooli
lbw05
Azmatullah Omarzai
caught01
Mohammad Nabi
caught310
Karim Janat
lbw03
Rashid Khan
caught1718
Noor Ahmad
caught36
AM Ghazanfar
caught77
Fazalhaq Farooqi
not out211
Extras(b 1, lb 3, w 3)
Total66(10 wkts; 15.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK43161.038
AFG43160.263
UAE4040-1.300
Full Table