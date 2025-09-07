Pakistan register an emphatic win and will head into the Asia Cup with massive confidence. Their spin stocks look strong and the variety in their attack - especially in UAE conditions - will help them pose a stiff challenge to any opposition. Today, the batters struggled to negotiate spin but Salman and Nawaz steadied the ship and put enough runs on the board. Afghanistan were handed a taste of their own medicine and found it onerous to deal with spin, folding for just 66. Mohammad Nawaz decimated the batting line-up with his control and canny off-spin, ending a stellar day at the office with a memorable hat-trick. As for Afghanistan, their chase was frantic from the start and a sense of chaos remained the theme throughout the innings. Quick wickets only exacerbated the pressure and they couldn't recover after the powerplay. That said, this high-pressure final will help both teams identify weak spots and fine-tune their plans before the all-important Asia Cup.