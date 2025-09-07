that'll be that! An utterly clinical performance from Pakistan! Afghanistan fans are crestfallen as their team didn't turn up tonight. Ball didn't turn on this occasion, just held its line outside off, he throws his bat at it and a thick outside edge carries to Abrar at short third. Pakistan win the tri-series This is the second lowest total defended at Sharjah.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Final at Sharjah, UAE Tri-Series, Sep 07 2025 - Match Result
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|PAK
|108.89
|25(21)
|32.05
|39.96
|5/19
|4.51
|68.94
|AFG
|62.18
|17(18)
|20.15
|20.66
|3/38
|3.84
|41.52
|AFG
|51.33
|3(6)
|3.06
|1.72
|2/17
|2.3
|49.6
|PAK
|42.15
|27(26)
|34.11
|42.15
|-
|-
|-
|AFG
|40.49
|2(11)
|2
|1.33
|2/19
|2.39
|39.16
Mohammad Nawaz, Player of the Match: The plan was very simple. We knew the pitch was difficult to bat on and we felt we had enough runs. Our focus was on disciplined bowling, sticking to line and length and it worked. After my first two balls, I noticed there was spin, so I adjusted the pace accordingly. I bowled within the stumps, keeping the pads in view. I'm feeling really good and in rhythm, and having that control gives me confidence to stick with the plan. I try to keep it simple and execute plans properly. At that point in the innings, we needed partnerships. It wasn't easy to go after their spinners - they're world-class - but we managed to recover and aimed for 140. Thankfully, we got there
Rashid Khan, Afghanistan Captain: I feel like that was a chaseable total but we didn't play the brand of cricket we wanted. Losing five wickets inside the powerplay made it really hard to bounce back. Sharjah wickets always give you a different impression before match but once the match starts, it's different. I was surprised by how much it spun. It's important for us to learn from these conditions ahead of the Asia Cup. Over the last 8-9 months, we haven't played much T20 cricket together and a series like this gives us positive energy. I think it's going to be a great and exciting Asia Cup for us
Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan Captain: It was the kind of wicket where even 130-140 was always going to be challenging and once we got there, we knew it would be tough for them. Since Nawaz's comeback, he's been outstanding, performing brilliantly in all departments. For me, he's the guy I can rely on in tough situations. People often ask us - former cricketers, fans on social media - why we don't play two spinners. We select based on conditions and today it worked. We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we've done that. We've been doing really well since the Bangladesh home series. Finally, we're in very good shape and fully prepared for the Asia Cup
Pakistan register an emphatic win and will head into the Asia Cup with massive confidence. Their spin stocks look strong and the variety in their attack - especially in UAE conditions - will help them pose a stiff challenge to any opposition. Today, the batters struggled to negotiate spin but Salman and Nawaz steadied the ship and put enough runs on the board. Afghanistan were handed a taste of their own medicine and found it onerous to deal with spin, folding for just 66. Mohammad Nawaz decimated the batting line-up with his control and canny off-spin, ending a stellar day at the office with a memorable hat-trick. As for Afghanistan, their chase was frantic from the start and a sense of chaos remained the theme throughout the innings. Quick wickets only exacerbated the pressure and they couldn't recover after the powerplay. That said, this high-pressure final will help both teams identify weak spots and fine-tune their plans before the all-important Asia Cup.
Thank you for your feedback and for following our coverage throughout this tri-series. This is Rvel Zahid, signing out.
From Namooh Shah: Pakistan players to take a T20I hattrick
Faheem Ashraf v SL, 2017
Mohammad Hasnain v SL, 2019
Mohammad Nawaz v AFG, Today
fuller and attacks the stumps, forces it back to bowler
pitched up and just outside off, might have got an outside edge, through the keeper
not flirting with the wide one, shorter and turning across off
Over the wicket, tossed full on the toes, driven back to the bowler
shorter and turns away from off, clears front leg and smashes it to deep midwicket, will keep the strike
fuller and straightening down the middle, going on with the arm, straight bat defence down the pitch
flighter fuller, turns in at middle and off, patted towards cover
good length on middle, plan is to block, this time defended to backward point
back of a length and outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect
slip in place. Over the wicket, looped up on off, glides it behind point
very quick through the air, short of a length and curling across off, opens the face to cut and gets beaten
quicker back of a length delivery on off, hits it leisurely over deep square and it goes all the way, took a step back and connected right out of the middle
quicker on a length just outside off, shanked back to the bowler's right
worked off the backfoot to Shaheen who runs forward around backward square
tossed up outside off, opens the face for patient and compact defence to point
Tossed up just outside off and he wafts it to third man, Abrar Ahmed takes a spectacular running catch. Chaotic attempt at the target, just no sense of calm and never really able to recover from the early jolt
higher loop and floated on a length just inside tramline, tried to slug it over cover and he finishes a staggering spell of bowling, 5-19. Done his job exceedingly well on the big night
length on middle with slight turn from off, driven into the covers
tossed up on off, sliced to point
1W
1W
3W
1W
1W
1W
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Pakistan, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|Pakistan won the 2025 United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series
|Match number
|T20I no. 3443
|Hours of play (local time)
|start 19.00, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-21.20
|Match days
|07 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 16 • AFG 66/10
Stats - Nawaz sets new benchmarks as Afghanistan sink to record low
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|5
|4
|caught
|13
|15
|stumped
|9
|15
|lbw
|0
|5
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|3
|10
|lbw
|0
|3
|caught
|17
|18
|caught
|3
|6
|caught
|7
|7
|not out
|2
|11
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 3, w 3)
|Total
|66(10 wkts; 15.5 ovs)