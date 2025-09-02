India likely to play Asia Cup without team sponsor

On September 2, the BCCI began the process to secure a new sponsor by releasing an invitation for expression of interest for the lead sponsorship rights of the national team. The last date for interested parties to purchase the expression of interest is September 12 and the deadline to submit a bid is September 16. The Asia Cup begins on September 9 and concludes on September 28.

The need for a new team sponsor arose after the Indian government passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming bill last month prohibiting real-money gaming, which was Dream 11's core business. Following that development Dream 11 communicated to the BCCI that it would have to pull out of its contract, which contained an exit clause to account for such government regulations. Dream XI's contract was until 2026 and was worth USD 44 million (INR 358 crore approximately).

The BCCI has been confronted with the challenge of finding a new lead sponsor after the incumbent pulled out mid-contract previously as well. The most recent instance was in 2019, when mobile company OPPO withdrew three years before its contract was scheduled to end. Educational technology company Byju's filled the breach before Dream 11 made a successful bid for a three-year deal in 2023.

In its invitation for expressions for interest for a new team sponsor, the BCCI specified that alcohol brands, betting or gambling services, cryptocurrency, online money gaming, tobacco brands, or any product or service likely to "offend public morals such as, including but not limited to, pornography" were not eligible to submit a bid.

The Indian team is scheduled to leave on September 4 for the United Arab Emirates, where they are grouped with Oman, Pakistan and UAE in Group A of the tournament. They play UAE and Pakistan in Dubai on September 10 and 14, and then play Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.