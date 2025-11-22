Matches (11)
New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at Hamilton, NZ vs WI, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Hamilton, November 22, 2025, West Indies tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 17:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Ravindra
7 M • 322 Runs • 46 Avg • 106.27 SR
MG Bracewell
10 M • 269 Runs • 29.89 Avg • 96.76 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 503 Runs • 71.86 Avg • 100.19 SR
KU Carty
10 M • 293 Runs • 29.3 Avg • 61.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
7 M • 14 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 23.57 SR
NG Smith
7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 24.09 SR
JNT Seales
8 M • 18 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 20.77 SR
RL Chase
10 M • 10 Wkts • 4.66 Econ • 45.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
WI
Player
Role
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Zak Foulkes 
Allrounder
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Kyle Jamieson 
Bowler
Tom Latham 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Henry Nicholls 
Top order Batter
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Blair Tickner 
Bowler
Will Young 
Top order Batter
Match details
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberODI no. 4933
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days22 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
West Indies in New Zealand News

Kemar Roach, Kavem Hodge recalled to West Indies squad for NZ Tests

Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph miss out due to injuries

Stats - Shai Hope becomes the first batter to score hundreds against 11 Full Member teams

His 109* against New Zealand in Napier propelled him to the top of the charts with centuries against 13 international teams

Mitchell replaces Rohit as No. 1 ranked ODI batter

This marked just the second time that a New Zealand batter has occupied the top spot, following Glenn Turner's reign in 1979.

Conway and Santner outdo Hope's 109 to seal it for New Zealand

The hosts took an unbeatable 2-0 lead against West Indies in the three-match ODI series

Mitchell ruled out of remainder of ODI series against West Indies

Henry Nicholls has been called up as cover while Mark Chapman is also part of the squad

