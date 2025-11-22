Matches (11)
New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at Hamilton, NZ vs WI, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), Hamilton, November 22, 2025, West Indies tour of New Zealand
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
W
W
W
W
W
West Indies
L
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 17:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 322 Runs • 46 Avg • 106.27 SR
10 M • 269 Runs • 29.89 Avg • 96.76 SR
WI10 M • 503 Runs • 71.86 Avg • 100.19 SR
WI10 M • 293 Runs • 29.3 Avg • 61.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ7 M • 14 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 23.57 SR
7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 24.09 SR
8 M • 18 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 20.77 SR
10 M • 10 Wkts • 4.66 Econ • 45.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
WI
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|ODI no. 4933
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|22 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
West Indies in New Zealand News
Kemar Roach, Kavem Hodge recalled to West Indies squad for NZ Tests
Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph miss out due to injuries
Stats - Shai Hope becomes the first batter to score hundreds against 11 Full Member teams
His 109* against New Zealand in Napier propelled him to the top of the charts with centuries against 13 international teams
Mitchell replaces Rohit as No. 1 ranked ODI batter
This marked just the second time that a New Zealand batter has occupied the top spot, following Glenn Turner's reign in 1979.
Conway and Santner outdo Hope's 109 to seal it for New Zealand
The hosts took an unbeatable 2-0 lead against West Indies in the three-match ODI series