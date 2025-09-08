Matches (16)
Northants vs Glamorgan, 47th Match at Northampton, County DIV2, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
47th Match, Northampton, September 08 - 11, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northants
D
W
D
L
D
Glamorgan
W
D
D
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NOR10 M • 1027 Runs • 68.47 Avg • 67.3 SR
NOR9 M • 664 Runs • 47.43 Avg • 50.72 SR
GLA8 M • 902 Runs • 75.17 Avg • 54.04 SR
GLA9 M • 768 Runs • 69.82 Avg • 64.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NOR8 M • 30 Wkts • 2.83 Econ • 60.5 SR
NOR8 M • 26 Wkts • 4.16 Econ • 53.61 SR
9 M • 27 Wkts • 2.43 Econ • 57.48 SR
GLA9 M • 25 Wkts • 3.21 Econ • 54.88 SR
Squad
NOR
GLA
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
|Match days
|8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
