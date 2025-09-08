Matches (16)
Northants vs Glamorgan, 47th Match at Northampton, County DIV2, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

47th Match, Northampton, September 08 - 11, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
Today, 9:30 AM
1h:41m
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Zaib
10 M • 1027 Runs • 68.47 Avg • 67.3 SR
LA Procter
9 M • 664 Runs • 47.43 Avg • 50.72 SR
CA Ingram
8 M • 902 Runs • 75.17 Avg • 54.04 SR
BI Kellaway
9 M • 768 Runs • 69.82 Avg • 64.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CG Harrison
8 M • 30 Wkts • 2.83 Econ • 60.5 SR
L Guthrie
8 M • 26 Wkts • 4.16 Econ • 53.61 SR
T van der Gugten
9 M • 27 Wkts • 2.43 Econ • 57.48 SR
BI Kellaway
9 M • 25 Wkts • 3.21 Econ • 54.88 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NOR
GLA
Player
Role
Luke Procter (c)
Allrounder
George Bartlett 
Middle order Batter
Justin Broad 
Batting Allrounder
Harry Conway 
Bowler
Liam Guthrie 
Bowler
Calvin Harrison 
Bowling Allrounder
Rob Keogh 
Batting Allrounder
Dominic Leech 
Bowler
Lewis McManus 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gus Miller 
-
Lloyd Pope 
Bowler
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
James Sales 
Allrounder
Ben Sanderson 
Bowler
Aadi Sharma 
-
Ricardo Vasconcelos 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Raphael Weatherall 
-
Saif Zaib 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
County Ground, Northampton
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
Match days8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI11614193
GLA11524165
DER11227141
MID11443138
GLO11137131
LAN11236127
NOR11245123
KEN1125497
Full Table