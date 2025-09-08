Matches (16)
Worcs vs Notts, 60th Match at Worcester, County DIV1, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
60th Match, Worcester, September 08 - 11, 2025, County Championship Division One
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Worcs
D
L
D
L
D
Notts
W
D
D
D
D
Match centre Ground time: 08:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WOR10 M • 885 Runs • 52.06 Avg • 50.8 SR
WOR7 M • 598 Runs • 46 Avg • 71.36 SR
NOT10 M • 1042 Runs • 80.15 Avg • 59.81 SR
NOT10 M • 757 Runs • 47.31 Avg • 55.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WOR10 M • 41 Wkts • 2.91 Econ • 46.39 SR
WOR10 M • 30 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 56.96 SR
NOT9 M • 28 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 54.5 SR
NOT7 M • 26 Wkts • 2.6 Econ • 53.3 SR
Squad
WOR
NOT
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
|Match days
|8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News
Mohammad Abbas, the county legend underappreciated by Pakistan
A skills-and-control bowler, Abbas has used his intelligence, patience and endless stamina to get to 800 first-class wickets
Mayank Agarwal set to join Yorkshire on short-term stint
He is set to join the team ahead of Yorkshire's game against Somerset starting September 8
Leicestershire announce signings of Josh Davey and Jonny Tattersall
Seamer Davey and wicketkeeper Tattersall to join from Somerset and Yorkshire respectively
Durham sign Aldridge and Bailey as Killeen heads to Essex
More young seamers join county cricket's transfer merry-go-round