Worcs vs Notts, 60th Match at Worcester, County DIV1, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

60th Match, Worcester, September 08 - 11, 2025, County Championship Division One
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
Today, 9:30 AM
1h:41m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
NottinghamshireNottinghamshire
11410166
10
WorcestershireWorcestershire
1116089
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JD Libby
10 M • 885 Runs • 52.06 Avg • 50.8 SR
AJ Hose
7 M • 598 Runs • 46 Avg • 71.36 SR
H Hameed
10 M • 1042 Runs • 80.15 Avg • 59.81 SR
BT Slater
10 M • 757 Runs • 47.31 Avg • 55.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TAI Taylor
10 M • 41 Wkts • 2.91 Econ • 46.39 SR
BMJ Allison
10 M • 30 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 56.96 SR
BA Hutton
9 M • 28 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 54.5 SR
Mohammad Abbas
7 M • 26 Wkts • 2.6 Econ • 53.3 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WOR
NOT
Player
Role
Brett D'Oliveira (c)
Batting Allrounder
Ben Allison 
-
Ethan Brookes 
Bowling Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Adam Finch 
Bowler
Tom Hinley 
Bowler
Adam Hose 
Middle order Batter
Rob Jones 
Batter
Kashif Ali 
Middle order Batter
Jake Libby 
Batter
Henry Nicholls 
Top order Batter
Callum Parkinson 
Bowler
Gareth Roderick 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fateh Singh 
Bowler
Tom Taylor 
Bowling Allrounder
Matthew Waite 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
Match days8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

