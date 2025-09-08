Matches (16)
Middlesex vs Derbyshire, 46th Match at London, County DIV2, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
MID Win & Bat
DER Win & Bat
MID Win & Bowl
DER Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Middlesex
L
L
W
W
D
Derbyshire
W
D
L
L
D
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MID10 M • 645 Runs • 37.94 Avg • 53.3 SR
MID9 M • 573 Runs • 44.08 Avg • 56.73 SR
DER10 M • 828 Runs • 46 Avg • 66.39 SR
DER10 M • 810 Runs • 50.63 Avg • 67.95 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MID10 M • 34 Wkts • 2.75 Econ • 47.05 SR
8 M • 28 Wkts • 3.08 Econ • 52.25 SR
DER7 M • 27 Wkts • 3.52 Econ • 40.44 SR
DER10 M • 25 Wkts • 3.58 Econ • 66.96 SR
Squad
MID
DER
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
|Match days
|8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)