Middlesex vs Derbyshire, 46th Match at London, County DIV2, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

46th Match, Lord's, September 08 - 11, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
Today, 9:30 AM
1h:41m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
3
DerbyshireDerbyshire
11220141
4
MiddlesexMiddlesex
11440138
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MDE Holden
10 M • 645 Runs • 37.94 Avg • 53.3 SR
JL du Plooy
9 M • 573 Runs • 44.08 Avg • 56.73 SR
CP Jewell
10 M • 828 Runs • 46 Avg • 66.39 SR
WL Madsen
10 M • 810 Runs • 50.63 Avg • 67.95 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RF Higgins
10 M • 34 Wkts • 2.75 Econ • 47.05 SR
TS Roland-Jones
8 M • 28 Wkts • 3.08 Econ • 52.25 SR
LM Reece
7 M • 27 Wkts • 3.52 Econ • 40.44 SR
ZJ Chappell
10 M • 25 Wkts • 3.58 Econ • 66.96 SR
Head to head
Squad
MID
DER
Player
Role
Toby Roland-Jones (c)
Bowler
Henry Brookes 
Bowler
Joe Cracknell 
Batter
Blake Cullen 
Bowler
Jack Davies 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Joshua De Caires 
Top order Batter
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Stephen Eskinazi 
Top order Batter
Nathan Fernandes 
Bowling Allrounder
Ben Geddes 
Top order Batter
Tom Helm 
Bowler
Ryan Higgins 
Allrounder
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Luke Hollman 
Allrounder
Dane Paterson 
Bowler
Sam Robson 
Opening Batter
Naavya Sharma 
Bowler
Zafar Gohar 
Bowler
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
Match days8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI11614193
GLA11524165
DER11227141
MID11443138
GLO11137131
LAN11236127
NOR11245123
KEN1125497
