Olly Stone joins Middlesex on loan in bid to boost Ashes prospects

Olly Stone has signed for Middlesex on loan in a last-ditch attempt to force his way into England's plans for the Ashes.

Stone, whose England central contract expires at the end of the season, has taken 17 wickets at 23.52 in his five Tests and was part of their squad for tours to Pakistan and New Zealand last winter. But his career has been plagued by injuries, and knee surgery in April ruled him out of the home Test summer.

He has played six matches since completing his rehabilitation, four for Nottinghamshire in the Blast and two for London Spirit in the Hundred, and has now agreed a short-term loan move to Middlesex for the next two rounds of County Championship fixtures. He is set to make his debut for the county against Derbyshire at Lord's on Monday.

Stone is an outside bet for England's Ashes squad, though could compete for a spot as a back-up fast bowler after Jamie Overton's surprise decision to put his red-ball career on pause. Matthew Potts has been stood down from the upcoming T20I series in Ireland so that he can push his case for selection, while Sonny Baker' s chances dipped after an expensive ODI debut.

"This is a great opportunity for Olly to get some competitive overs under his belt with the red ball for the first time since the back end of last summer," Peter Moores, Notts' coach, said. "A fit and firing Olly Stone is an asset for any side, and we're sure he'll be well served by this short spell at Middlesex.

"We're fortunate to have a number of seam bowlers to choose from for our next couple of games, and we want to make sure Olly has the best possible chance to get some miles back in the legs after some impressive spells in white-ball cricket so far this summer."

Alan Coleman, Middlesex's director of cricket, said: "As we reach the end of the season, the rigours of the season inevitably take their toll on the fast-bowling unit, so to be able to bring someone in of Olly's proven international quality to freshen things up ahead of the County Championship run-in is a huge bonus for us.