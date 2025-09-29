Stats - India 9-0 in chases against Pakistan
All the stats highlights from India's win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final
9 - Asia Cup titles for India, the most for any team. The 2025 edition is India's second Asia Cup title in the T20 format, following their previous win in 2016. They have seven titles in the ODI format - in 1984, 1988, 1990, 1995, 2010, 2018 and 2023. Sri Lanka have won six titles (five ODIs and one T20) at the Asia Cup, while Pakistan have won two (both ODIs).
9-0 - India's win-loss record while chasing against Pakistan in T20Is. These are the most matches for a team with a 100% chasing record against an opponent. It also extended the unbeaten streak of the chasing team winning in India vs Pakistan T20Is played in Dubai. Of those six meetings, India have won four and Pakistan two.
127 - Runs India needed at the fall of their third wicket. It's the second-highest they have successfully chased in a T20I after losing three wickets. The most is 134, also against Pakistan, at the 2022 T20 World Cup, where they were 26 for 3 in a chase of 160.
113 - Pakistan's total at the fall of their second wicket, the highest from which any team have been bowled out for under 150 in men's T20Is. The previous highest was 112 by Cayman Islands against Bermuda earlier this year, when they were bowled out for 142.
33 - Runs added by Pakistan's last eight partnerships, the fewest by the team in a men's T20I. Pakistan's previous fewest was 56 against Australia in Hobart last year.
5 - Four-wicket hauls for Kuldeep Yadav in T20Is, the joint most for India alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Three of Kuldeep's four wickets on Sunday came in his last over, the fifth instance of him taking three (or more) in an over. Only Rashid Khan (6) has done it more often than Kuldeep in men's T20Is (where data is available).
69* - Tilak Varma's score against Pakistan on Sunday. Only four players have scored more from No. 4 or lower in a men's T20I final. It is also the second-highest individual score in the T20 Asia Cup finals.
36 - Wickets for Kuldeep in Asia Cup across ODI and T20 formats. It's the most by a bowler, surpassing Lasith Malinga's 33. Kuldeep has taken 17 of them in T20 Asia Cups (all in this edition), the joint-most by any bowler.
3 - Sixes hit by Sahibzada Farhan off Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is - the most by any batter against Bumrah. Farhan scored 51 runs off 34 balls against Bumrah across three innings this Asia Cup. No Pakistan batter had hit a six off Bumrah in the 14 overs he had bowled against them in T20Is before this tournament, but they hit four across 11.1 overs through this tournament.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo