Sanju Samson: I really enjoyed the pressure of an India-Pakistan game

India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai, with Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Tilak Varma starring in the five-wicket win. Some of the India players spoke to the host broadcaster after the game.

Varun: "Yeah, I feel great. Definitely, at that time, I was going for the wickets, and Fakhar [Zaman] and Sahibzada Farhan were going well. Yes, I had done some plans, and it worked out and the way Kuldeep came and finished - yeah, it gave me memories of KKR, when we were playing together. He's always a star. He's the best one of the best spinners.

"If you see the trend in the last few matches, [in] the first ten overs, everyone is going berserk if they don't lose wickets. After that, we knew that if we bowl on the right space, and [on the] right line and length, we can curtail them. And obviously, I would like to mention Hari [team analyst]. He's a guy who's done a lot of work behind the scenes, and due credit to him also."

Kuldeep: "Of course, it's very important to bowl [well] in the middle overs. And, of course, me, Varun and Axar playing together is obviously a luxury to have. Everyone has a different role, so obviously they started really well, after 10-11 overs, they were like 100 for 1. We knew that if we get a couple of early wickets; probably not early, but after ten overs, we got a couple of wickets from him [Varun]. Obviously, it's not going be easy for [a] new better to come and score runs easily. Obviously, when I was bowling in the fourth over, I was looking to get them out.

"Before the game, he [Hari] just sent the screenshot of the lengths of the lengths where we're going to bowl to the batters. Especially, big thanks to Hari, and obviously [a] masterclass from Tilak - he was unbelievable today."

Sanju Samson : "Yeah, I really enjoyed the pressure actually. I have not played many India-Pakistan games, but today, I think the pressure was all over there. Three wickets down in the powerplay, so I just had to use my experience, calm the nerves down, and just watch the ball and react. That's what I did, and it came off nicely. I think I had a really good partnership with Tilak, and really enjoyed playing the game today.

"As you all know that the game dictates what type of cricket you need to play, and according to the conditions, you have to respect the conditions, you have to respect the situation. I think that's what we have learned. Years and years of IPL, years and years of cricket, and that's what cricket has taught us. So I just had to go out there and then look to time the ball, and that's what really helped me.

"Closer ones [games] are really good. That's when your characters are being tested and that's when you also get to test your own mental abilities. So I think that's a really good awareness which we had just before the World Cup. I think this game was really crucial. Some of these knockout games do actually prepare us for the big games coming a few months ago [later]. And you've made some potent contributions."

Shubman Gill : "[Feels] pretty amazing. The whole tournament unbeaten, so it feels pretty amazing to be here in this position. Pretty amazing [to play with Abhishek Sharma]. We have played almost all our cricket together, and I think we know each other pretty much inside out, and it's amazing to be able to bat with him. The way he bats, [he] takes off the pressure off the non-striker, whosoever is there, and he's been phenomenal this tournament.

"The conversation was to take it as deep as possible. The target wasn't much, but it was important to soak in the pressure in the start. Losing three wickets early, [it's] never easy, but I think the way first the partnership for us with Sanju and Tilak, how they batted, and then how Dube came in and hit those big sixes for us was very important.