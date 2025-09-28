Mithun Manhas elected 37th BCCI president

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas has been elected unopposed as the new BCCI president at the 94th annual general meeting of the board. He is the 37th elected BCCI president (interim appointees have overseen matters on five occasions).

Manhas was the only contender for the president's post, which was vacant since former India allrounder Roger Binny stepped down in August this year. Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI vice-president, had filled in in an interim capacity.

Shukla continues as vice-president with Devajit Saikia continuing as the board secretary. There is a second cricketer among the BCCI office bearers, with former Karnataka and India spinner Raghuram Bhat taking over as treasurer. Bhat was the Karnataka State Cricket Association president from 2022 to 2025; his term officially ends on September 30. Prabhtej Singh Bhatia - the former treasurer - is the new joint secretary.

"It's an absolute honour to be the president of the world's finest cricketing board," Manhas said after the AGM in Mumbai. "At the same time it's a huge responsibility and I give my assurance that I'll be committed to do it to the best of my abilities and dedication and passion."

When asked what worked in his favour to become the new BCCI president, he said: "Maybe my work, my credentials as a cricketer, as an administrator. For the past four years I've been at the J&K Cricket Association."

Manhas, who will turn 46 in October, played domestic cricket for 20 years from 1997-98 to 2016-17. He played 157 first-class games, in which he scored 9714 runs; 130 List A matches, with 4126 runs; and 91 T20s (1170 runs). He was part of the sub-committee appointed by the BCCI to run the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association. Born in Jammu, Manhas switched from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 before retiring the following year. He has worked as a coach with various teams, including as batting consultant for the Bangladesh men's Under-19 team as well as IPL sides Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

Former India bowlers Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh replaced S Sharath and Subroto Banerjee in the senior national men's selection panel. The committee is led by Ajit Agarkar, whose term runs till October 2026, and also has Ajay Ratra and SS Das. Banerjee's term was over, and Sharath was moved to the junior selection panel as chairperson, replacing Thilak Naidu. The others in the committee are Harvinder Sodhi, Ranadeb Bose, Pathik Patel and Krishna Mohan.

Former Saurashtra captain Jaydev Shah has also been added to the BCCI's Apex Council, replacing Mizoram's Khairul Jamal Majumdar, who has become a part of the IPL Governing Council, led by the chairperson Arun Dhumal.

Pragyan Ojha is one of two new members of the senior men's selection committee • PTI

In the senior women's national selection committee, former India batter Amita Sharma replaced Neetu David as the chairperson. Her team comprises Shyama Dey, Sulakshana Naik, Jaya Sharma and Sravanthi Naidu. Apart from Dey, the rest are new inductees. Amita played 162 matches for India - five Tests, 116 ODIs and 41 T20Is - from 2002 to 2014.

Jayesh George takes over as the chairperson of the Women's Premier League committee, which has senior BCCI functionaries Manhas, Shukla, Saikia, Bhatia and Bhat, as well as Dhumal. The others are Madhumati Lele, Sanjay Tandon and RI Palani.

BCCI office bearers: Mithun Manhas (president), Rajeev Shukla (vice-president), Devajit Saikia (secretary), Prabhtej Bhatia (joint-secretary), A Raghuram Bhat (treasurer)

IPL governing council representatives: Arun Singh Dhumal, M Khairul Jamal Majumdar

Men's selection committee: Ajit Agarkar (chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha

Women's selection committee: Amita Sharma (chairperson), Shyama Dey, Sulakshana Naik, Jaya Sharma, Sravanthi Naidu

Junior cricket committee: S Sharath (chairperson), Harvinder Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishna Mohan and Ranadeb Bose

WPL committee: Jayesh George (chairperson), Mithun Manhas, Rajeev Shukla, Devajit Saikia, Prabhtej Bhatia, A Raghuram Bhat, Madhumati Lele, Sanjay Tandon, R I Palani, Arun Singh Dhumal