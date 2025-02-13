Matches (11)
Tasmania vs Victoria, 18th Match at Hobart, Australia 1-Day, Feb 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match (D/N), Hobart, February 13, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Tasmania FlagTasmania
Victoria FlagVictoria
Tomorrow
3:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Match days13 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

Henriques' all-round heroics help NSW crush Tasmania

Henriques takes 2 for 31 and makes 71 not out while Dwarshuis bags 4 for 39 as NSW move to the top of the One-Day Cup table after a seven-wicket bonus point win over Tasmania

Jhye Richardson's season ends as he opts for another shoulder surgery

Despite Perth Scorchers still being in finals contention, Richardson set for his third shoulder surgery this week with an aim to be fit for the 2025-26 Ashes

Men's One-Day Cup named the Dean Jones Trophy

Jones was a huge figure in limited-overs in the 1980s and 1990s as he took the format to a new level

Renshaw's stylish century sets up Queensland victory

He added 154 with Jack Clayton in a commanding partnership and an adjusted chase proved out of reach

Neser hamstrung as Test back-up but Richardson comeback gains speed

Neser looks set to be unavailable until after the Brisbane Test but Richardson is closing in on a Sheffield Shield return

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
NSW5310160.827
SOA5310160.172
VIC532013-0.320
QLD5220110.796
TAS51307-0.189
WA51404-1.053
Full Table