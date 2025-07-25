Zanden Jeh and Hayden Kerr handed Queensland contracts

Left-arm spinner Zanden Jeh , who played for Australia A before having appeared at state level, and allrounder Hayden Kerr have earned Queensland contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Jeh, 22, was a shock selection for the series against Sri Lanka A in the Top End having never made a domestic appearance. He earned his List A debut in the third one-day game before featuring in both four-day matches where he claimed four wickets.

His appearances for Australia A triggered automatic elevation to a state contract meaning he will be on Queensland's books for the upcoming season.

Kerr, meanwhile, was dropped from the New South Wales list earlier this year and has been signed on a two-year deal to take the place of Ben McDermott who was released from his contract a year early having requested to return to Tasmania for personal reasons.

Kerr, 29, a right-handed batter and left-arm seamer, has made nine first-class appearances and played 13 List A matches. He has been a regular for Sydney Sixers in the BBL although currently remains uncontracted ahead of next season.

"We are very excited to have Zanden on our list after he narrowly missed out on a contract this season," Joe Dawes, QC's general manager of elite cricket, said. "He no doubt learnt a lot and performed really well in Darwin, and I know the coaches are excited at having him in and around the group fulltime.

"With Liam Guthrie relocating to England, Hayden will reinforce our pace bowling depth and add his left-arm variety to the squad. He's a talented all-round cricketer who has had a few injury setbacks in the past, so we're excited to provide an environment for him to showcase his skill."