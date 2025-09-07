Bethell, Root tons, Archer four-for see England hand out record thrashing

England 414 for 5 (Bethell 110, Root 100, Buttler 62*, Smith 62) beat South Africa 72 (Archer 4-18, Rashid 3-13) by 342 runs

At 21, Bethell became the second-youngest England player to score a men's ODI hundred and set the platform for a huge total in a 182-run partnership with fellow centurion Joe Root , who hardly broke a sweat. South Africa were never likely to chase 415 even if Temba Bavuma - who strained a calf in the field - had been fit to bat, but after a dramatic collapse it took a last-wicket stand of 15 for them to surpass their lowest-ever ODI score of 69.

Archer struck with his second ball, a loosener which Aiden Markram edged behind, but there were no more of those across an opening burst of 4 for 10 in seven overs. He had Ryan Rickelton nicking behind, Matthew Breetzke top-edging while trying to leave one alone, and Tristan Stubbs caught in the slips as he cranked the pace up to 93mph/150kph.

It was a searing spell which had South Africa's batters hopping around, with Stubbs and Corbin Bosch both wearing blows on the body. Archer was well backed up by Brydon Carse, who had Wiaan Mulder caught off the top edge and Dewald Brevis edging to third slip, before Adil Rashid mopped up the tail. It could have been even worse but for two dropped catches.

Harry Brook, England's captain, hailed the "ultimate performance" from his side, while Bavuma promised a debrief after "a poor showing" in which things went "terribly wrong" for South Africa. "A display like that doesn't do us justice," he said, before sheepishly lifting the series trophy.

Bethell's twin failures in England's fifth-Test defeat to India at The Oval sparked countless column inches, which highlighted the low volume of cricket that he has played this summer. He acknowledged on Sunday morning that he could have played more , but his 76-ball hundred underlined that he is a special talent whose rapid promotion to this level is deserved.

South Africa had the chance to inflict England's first home whitewash since 2006 after sealing the series at Lord's on Thursday but were completely bereft of intensity. They rested Lungi Ngidi and were uncharacteristically sloppy in the field: Breetzke made a hash of a very simple chance off Jamie Smith at cover, but Nandre Burger's drop of Bethell on 44 at mid-on proved particularly costly.

Retaining his spot at No. 4, Bethell took the initiative early in his innings by attacking Keshav Maharaj. He punished the short ball, launched three straight sixes, and reached three figures with a rasping cover drive, celebrating his first senior century in his 141st innings across first-class, List A and T20 cricket by running towards the pavilion with his arms outstretched.

Jofra Archer ripped the heart out of South Africa's batting • Philip Brown/Getty Images

Bethell has now made at least 50 in four of his six ODI innings this year, and this hundred confirmed his status both as an automatic pick in England's white-ball teams and as one of the world's most exciting young batters. If he can continue his form on a tour to New Zealand in late October, he could yet displace Ollie Pope as England's No. 3 for the first Ashes Test in Perth.

Root played in Bethell's slipstream, reaching an effortless hundred - his 19th in ODIs, six more than any other England batter - in 95 balls. It was vintage Root: he hit only six boundaries but scored 50 singles, 10 twos and two threes to run South Africa ragged. For the second ODI series in a row, they conceded 400-plus in a dead-rubber after going 2-0 up with a game to spare.

England made their best start of the series after being asked to bat first by Bavuma, reaching 59 in the ninth over before Ben Duckett's international summer ended with a top-edged pull to midwicket. Smith looked in fine touch, racing to his second half-century of the series, before he swung Maharaj straight to long-on for 62 two balls after the drinks break.

South African heads dropped during Bethell and Root's vast stand, and even two quick wickets in the 41st over - Bethell stumped charging Maharaj, and Brook run out for the second time in the series while attempting a casual second - could not slow the scoring rate, as Jos Buttler and Will Jacks ensured a strong finish.

Buttler belted 62 not out off 32, launching Maharaj back over his head, scooping Mulder for six and turning a ramp off Burger into a late deflection for four. Jacks' straight six off Burger doubled as a forewarning for the government's emergency alarm test, which set off a flurry of phones in the stands; a loft over cover took England past 400 for the seventh time in ODIs.