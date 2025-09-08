Bethell: 'I've got to be ready to perform in Ashes'

Bethell, who turns 22 next month, became England's second-youngest centurion in men's ODIs in Southampton on Sunday and has already played four Tests, scoring three half-centuries. Barring injury or a late change of heart, Bethell will head to Australia in November as England's spare batter but hopes he can push his case for selection through his white-ball performances.

His performances at No. 3 in his maiden Test series in New Zealand put serious pressure on Ollie Pope's position ahead of the English summer, but he was unavailable to play Zimbabwe while at the IPL and Pope secured his spot with 171. However, Pope faded badly to finish with 304 runs at 34 against India, and could yet find his position under major pressure.

"It's obviously nearing," Bethell said. "I'm hoping to be in the squad and if I'm in the squad, it's only one thing that has to happen - in terms of an injury or something like that - and I'm in, and I've got to be ready to perform. I don't know if these runs mean anything [towards selection] but I don't think they can hurt. If the opportunity arises, I'll hopefully be there to take it."

Bethell was promoted from No. 6 to No. 4 at Lord's on Thursday to take down South Africa's spinners, scoring 58 off 40 balls, and was retained in the same role in Southampton. He made 110 off 82, dominating the scoring in a 182-run third-wicket partnership with Joe Root , and roared in celebration when reaching three figures with a cover drive off Nandre Burger.

Bethell drives through the covers en route to his century • PA Photos/Getty Images

"It was pretty special," Bethell said. "Just goosebumps, to be honest. As soon as I laced it in the gap - it couldn't have hit more the middle of my bat - and it just raced to the boundary. I didn't really know what I did. It was a bit of a blur to be honest, but it was a great feeling… It was unbelievable. It feels like an addictive feeling, so hopefully there's a few more of them to come."

He does not anticipate a permanent move to No. 4, the position normally filled by captain Harry Brook . "I like coming in and facing spin to start. I feel like if I can get going, especially with the one [extra] fielder up, there's always a gap to hit… I don't think Brooky will be stepping down from No. 4 anytime soon, so I'll just be looking to do that whenever the opportunity arises."

Bethell's father Graham used to play club cricket at Sheffield Collegiate with Root's dad Matt, and the pair have twice celebrated hundreds with one another this summer. "I was batting with him when he got his hundred at The Oval in the Thorpey Test match , and it was pretty special to be batting with him again when I got my first one," Bethell said.

Root, who went onto score 100 himself in England's total of 414 for 5, described Bethell as "wise beyond his years". He said: "He's very clear on how he wants to play his cricket... I've known him for a long time - since he was eight years old - so for him to play an innings like that and get us in that position at the halfway stage was fantastic."

Bethell admitted before the start of play on Sunday morning that he "probably should have played more" domestic cricket around England's Test series against India, but said that he had rediscovered his rhythm when he felt something "click" during an innings for Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred last month.

"I didn't feel like I was hitting the ball badly at all, just the performances didn't show, which sometimes happens in white-ball cricket," he explained. "It is pretty tough to be consistent and score fast at the same time. It is nice that I managed to put performances together - and also a match-winning performance in this situation.

"It's just rhythm, I guess. You can watch as much cricket as you want and do stuff like that, but it is different when you're out in the middle and I think it just took me a couple of games to get that back… I felt something click and from that point, I felt like I'd been playing nicely, but hadn't quite got the results. Today and the other day, it was definitely nice to be back in the runs."