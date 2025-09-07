ECB chair says crammed Hundred schedule is 'short-term issue'

The tight turnaround between England's international and the Hundred is a "short-term issue" which ECB chairman Richard Thompson has pledged will be solved for the next TV rights cycle.

England's men played one day before the start and two days after the end of the Hundred this year, leaving all-format players short on relevant preparation for the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. The same scenario will play out in 2026, with the Hundred expected to start two days after an ODI series against India and three days before the first Test against Pakistan.

New investors in the Hundred will expect their England players to be available throughout the tournament. Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton and Ollie Pope missed London Spirit's first game of this season, the day after the fifth Test at The Oval, which their incoming co-owner Nikesh Arora described as "disappointing" while calling for "better planning" by the ECB.

Thompson acknowledged that the schedule is too crammed, speaking in his capacity as an ambassador for the Alzheimer's Society during England's third ODI against South Africa on Sunday. "There are no easy answers, but the reality is we can't have our cake and eat it," Thompson told Sky Sports.

"We want England players to play. This is our premium white-ball competition and we want England players to play in it. What we have to do is find a way of ensuring the schedule before and after the tournament [is better]. Take this year: the gap was a day or two days… That can't be right.

"If we're going to get this level of investment, we've got to commit to ensuring our England players are available. We don't want that to be at the expense of the success of England. We need to find a balance, and ultimately we can look at the schedule and we can try and free up time.

"We've done this deal in the middle of a rights schedule. Come '28, when we then cut the next deal for the next four years, we can cut this in a different way. We might have a short-term issue here, but we can overcome that.

"Ultimately, if a player feels they're injured, they're going to rest themselves. They won't want to play on an injury. England is still everything here. But we are not prepared to accept that you can't find a halfway house and work with the owners to ensure that the owner will get what they need, and England will get what it needs."

Thompson also said that the tournament's format will not change from 100-balls-a-side to T20 during the current broadcast cycle, which runs to the end of the 2028 summer, and denied that the sale of stakes in the eight Hundred franchises equates to selling the month of August to private investors.

"I can categorically tell you it's 100 balls next year," he said. "I don't think anything will change in this rights cycle. Sky [the Hundred's main broadcaster] have bought 100 [balls a side]. Sky are not going to want to change that. It's up to the owners and the ECB to decide what that might be in the future.