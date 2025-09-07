Temba Bavuma: "The calf is sore now, I'll know properly when I get back home. A poor showing for us, things went terribly wrong, we'll have a debrief. After how we finished off in Australia, this is what we wanted to avoid. Fielding is about intensity, we dropped chances that were below standard. A display like that doesn't do us justice. 20 or so wides is far from ideal, not good enough. Could be complacency. We'll have to pinpoint that. Chasing 400-plus, there's no real formula. They put us under pressure led by Archer, and we were a batter down. Didn't have any answers to everything they threw at us. Lots of positives in the series, coming to England away with a fairly inexperienced side, we wouldn't want today's performance to diminish that. There are shining moments so we'll try to highlight those. They can't be wiped away by one performance."