Matches (16)
CPL (2)
WCPL (1)
UAE Tri-Series (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI at Southampton, ENG vs SA, Sep 07 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
3rd ODI, Southampton, September 07, 2025, South Africa tour of England
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
414/5
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(20.5/50 ov, T:415) 72

England won by 342 runs

Player Of The Match
4/18
jofra-archer
Player Of The Series
8 wkts
keshav-maharaj
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
38%
SA Win & Bat
28%
ENG Win & Bowl
14%
SA Win & Bowl
19%
3.0K votes
342

England's 342-run win against South Africa is their largest margin of victory in terms of runs in ODIs, beating 242-run win against Australia

Match centre 
Scores: M Venkat Raghav | Comms: Andrew Miller
Scorecard summary
England 414/5(50 overs)
Jacob Bethell
110 (82)
Keshav Maharaj
2/61 (8)
Joe Root
100 (96)
Corbin Bosch
2/79 (10)
South Africa 72/9(20.5 overs)
Corbin Bosch
20 (32)
Jofra Archer
4/18 (9)
Keshav Maharaj
17 (17)
Adil Rashid
3/13 (3.5)
View full scorecard

5.47pm Strong words from Bavuma, but all smiles as he trots over to lift the series trophy with his team-mates. It's a first ODI series win in England since 1998... but for today, it's a 342-run win for England, and a rare high point in their tricky recent record in 50-over cricket. From Miller, Alan and Venkat, good afternoon and goodbye!

David Bateman: "Isn't that the second time in the series that SA have wound up the match in 20 overs and 5 balls?" Indeed it is. A curious series, with a rout apiece, and one thriller in the middle!

Time for the presentations:

The Metro Bank Player of the Summer is Joe Root, two ODI hundreds this summer: "We needed to get a couple of partnerships on that surface, me and Beth dovetailed, and we took advantage of that, and got a fantastic total. Bethell knew what he was doing, wise beyond his years, clear on how we wants to play, and with wonderful options. I've known him since he was eight. Hopefully he goes from strength to strength. As soon as you start being content with where you at, people will catch up so I keep trying to find areas to improve. The more you play, the more information there is on you. I'll continue to tinker here and there. We've shown glimpses of what we're capable of in this format."

The Player of the Match is Jofra Archer: "Before I bowled a ball I thought it would be difficult... I didn't do anything different, I tried to hit the pitch hard. I do what I do for the team, got to get up and do it, even if you have a bad day. It feels good, didn't think I'd have played this one, but to play three games in a row means a lot."

The Player of the Series is Keshav Maharaj: "All the hard work is coming to fruition. Grateful to contribute to winning performances. The three venues posed three different conditions, tried to vary pace and angles on the crease. Kudos to England batters. We have good skills and pace, we have areas to improve. Back to drawing board but lots of positives, beating England 2-1 in own conditions. Want to start next series well. Win each ball and over at the time."

Harry Brook: : "Ultimate performance, awesome with the bat and the bowling speaks for itself. On a good wicket like that, no reason we can't get 400-450 with seven opening batters in the side. Bethell is good against spin and left-arm spin so means they have to hold main threat back. Rooty is phenomenal and Jos can take teams apart. Jof was bowling rockets. To have that in your side, a frightening attack. We're a team that want to keep moving forward, what's happened in the past is behind us now."

Temba Bavuma: "The calf is sore now, I'll know properly when I get back home. A poor showing for us, things went terribly wrong, we'll have a debrief. After how we finished off in Australia, this is what we wanted to avoid. Fielding is about intensity, we dropped chances that were below standard. A display like that doesn't do us justice. 20 or so wides is far from ideal, not good enough. Could be complacency. We'll have to pinpoint that. Chasing 400-plus, there's no real formula. They put us under pressure led by Archer, and we were a batter down. Didn't have any answers to everything they threw at us. Lots of positives in the series, coming to England away with a fairly inexperienced side, we wouldn't want today's performance to diminish that. There are shining moments so we'll try to highlight those. They can't be wiped away by one performance."

5.24pm And so, South Africa take the series but England end on a significant high, with the biggest margin of victory in ODI history, by 342 runs! Bosch, incidentally, has stayed down after that shot... potentially a bout of cramp after getting in a tangle for his dismissal. Hopefully nothing serious.

Anyhow, What a performance from England. Lit up by Jacob Bethell's maiden professional century, and capped by Jofra Archer's irresistible spell of 4 for 18. Adil Rashid sealed the rout with three tail-end wickets, and there was also a 19th ODI hundred for a certain Joe Root. Not South Africa's greatest day, but in the space of a fortnight, they have won ODI series in both Australia and now England, for the first time since 1998. It'll be a proud trophy lift, irrespective of this glitch...

20.5
W
Rashid to Corbin Bosch, OUT

reverse hoick, straight to backward point! Carse hops to cling onto a looping top-edge. That is very much the end of that!

Corbin Bosch c Carse b Rashid 20 (32b 3x4 0x6 55m) SR: 62.5
South Africa pose with the series trophy
See all photos
20.4
Rashid to Corbin Bosch, no run

drags across the googly, out to midwicket, Duckett dives and can't cling on! Tough chance, low to his right, in one hand

20.3
Rashid to Corbin Bosch, no run

tapped back up the pitch, a legbreak on a leg-stump line

20.2
Rashid to Corbin Bosch, no run

a big wiping pull across the line, out to the square leg sweeper. Again, no single

20.1
Rashid to Corbin Bosch, no run

on the back foot, punched to long-off. Bosch turns down the single

Remember, Bavuma won't bat, so just one more wicket needed. Here's Rashid

end of over 203 runs
SA: 72/8CRR: 3.60 RRR: 11.43 • Need 343 from 30 overs
Corbin Bosch20 (27b 3x4)
Nandre Burger2 (7b)
Jofra Archer 9-3-18-4
Adil Rashid 3-0-13-2
19.6
1
Archer to Corbin Bosch, 1 run

full length, driven out to cover, another single to end the over

19.5
Archer to Corbin Bosch, no run

short, speared into the hips, Bosch wears it rather than play at it. Hard as nails

19.4
1
Archer to Burger, 1 run

full, and defended into the off-side, quick single to short cover

19.4
1w
Archer to Burger, 1 wide

bouncer, outside off, South Africa avoid their lowest ODI total

19.3
Archer to Burger, no run

speared in at the stumps again, from round the wicket, fenced to the on-side from deep in the crease

19.2
Archer to Burger, no run

bouncer, shaping in from round the wicket, Burger ducks

19.1
Archer to Burger, no run

round the wicket, right up into the left-hander's blockhole, clipped to midwicket

Archer to continue

end of over 197 runs
SA: 69/8CRR: 3.63 RRR: 11.16 • Need 346 from 31 overs
Corbin Bosch19 (25b 3x4)
Nandre Burger1 (3b)
Adil Rashid 3-0-13-2
Jofra Archer 8-3-15-4

Anton Carvalho : "As a Sri Lankan I am anxiously watching with eager to see off a record which we don't want to hold on to. 317 is the margin. It will be double glory after a good win against Zimbabwe few hours ago."

18.6
Rashid to Corbin Bosch, no run

opens the face to drive off the back foot, well pounced on by Brook at short cover

18.5
2
Rashid to Corbin Bosch, 2 runs

leans back on the wider line, clubbed hard out to deep cover, to draw level with their lowest ODI score

18.4
4
Rashid to Corbin Bosch, FOUR runs

lumped out of the good length, through wide long-on! South Africa are a blow away from passing that 69 score

18.3
1
Rashid to Burger, 1 run

lots of hangtime on a looping, dipping legspinner, clipped to Archer at mid-on

18.2
Rashid to Burger, no run

head over the ball, meets the legbreak with a firm push to mid-off

18.1
Rashid to Burger, no run

slides back and across, and blocked to the on-side

end of over 185 runs
SA: 62/8CRR: 3.44 RRR: 11.03 • Need 353 from 32 overs
Corbin Bosch13 (22b 2x4)
Nandre Burger0 (0b)
Jofra Archer 8-3-15-4
Adil Rashid 2-0-6-2
17.6
Archer to Corbin Bosch, no run

bouncer, flicks the helmet, grabbed by Buttler in one hand! Brook reviews, maybe in hope of a bit of glove... but Bosch indicated it had flicked his lid. Glancing blow, right off the tip

17.5
Archer to Corbin Bosch, no run

pace off, full length, could have been the knuckleball - indeed it was. Floated down at the pads but well enough played to the leg side

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
JG Bethell
110 runs (82)
13 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
23 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
84%
JE Root
100 runs (96)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
flick
24 runs
0 four0 six
Control
92%
Best performances - bowlers
JC Archer
O
9
M
3
R
18
W
4
ECO
2
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
AU Rashid
O
3.5
M
0
R
13
W
3
ECO
3.39
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
TossSouth Africa, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
England
Jofra Archer
Player Of The Series
South Africa
Keshav Maharaj
Series resultSouth Africa won the 3-match series 2-1
Match numberODI no. 4906
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
Match days7 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
ODI debut
Codi Yusuf
Codi Yusuf
Umpires
India
Nitin MenonDRS
England
Russell WarrenDRS
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
Reserve Umpire
England
Mike Burns
Match Referee
India
Javagal Srinath
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Breetzke must play, Maharaj out in front, room for Jansen - SA's ODI lessons

The maulings in the dead rubbers notwithstanding, South Africa have done many things right across the Australia and England ODI series

Breetzke must play, Maharaj out in front, room for Jansen - SA's ODI lessons

Conrad calls South Africa's thrashing by England 'embarrassing'

Head coach admits team "exposed" in record defeat, despite having already sealed series

Conrad calls South Africa's thrashing by England 'embarrassing'

Bethell: 'I've got to be ready to perform in Ashes'

Batter's maiden professional hundred caps England's 415-run total, as he reaffirms his huge potential

Bethell: 'I've got to be ready to perform in Ashes'

Jofra Archer: 'There was an ooh or an aah every single over'

Fast bowler declares injury-free summer to be a "tick" after helping England seal record consolation win

Jofra Archer: 'There was an ooh or an aah every single over'

Stats - England record the biggest win in men's ODIs

South Africa make second-lowest total; Jacob Bethell England's second-youngest ODI centurion

Stats - England record the biggest win in men's ODIs
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
AK Markram
caught02
RD Rickelton
caught15
PWA Mulder
caught07
MP Breetzke
caught410
T Stubbs
caught1022
D Brevis
caught612
C Bosch
caught2032
KA Maharaj
caught1717
Codi Yusuf
bowled511
N Burger
not out27
T Bavuma
absent hurt
Extras(w 7)
Total72(9 wkts; 20.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>