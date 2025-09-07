reverse hoick, straight to backward point! Carse hops to cling onto a looping top-edge. That is very much the end of that!
England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI at Southampton, ENG vs SA, Sep 07 2025 - Match Result
England's 342-run win against South Africa is their largest margin of victory in terms of runs in ODIs, beating 242-run win against Australia
5.47pm Strong words from Bavuma, but all smiles as he trots over to lift the series trophy with his team-mates. It's a first ODI series win in England since 1998... but for today, it's a 342-run win for England, and a rare high point in their tricky recent record in 50-over cricket. From Miller, Alan and Venkat, good afternoon and goodbye!
David Bateman: "Isn't that the second time in the series that SA have wound up the match in 20 overs and 5 balls?" Indeed it is. A curious series, with a rout apiece, and one thriller in the middle!
Time for the presentations:
The Metro Bank Player of the Summer is Joe Root, two ODI hundreds this summer: "We needed to get a couple of partnerships on that surface, me and Beth dovetailed, and we took advantage of that, and got a fantastic total. Bethell knew what he was doing, wise beyond his years, clear on how we wants to play, and with wonderful options. I've known him since he was eight. Hopefully he goes from strength to strength. As soon as you start being content with where you at, people will catch up so I keep trying to find areas to improve. The more you play, the more information there is on you. I'll continue to tinker here and there. We've shown glimpses of what we're capable of in this format."
The Player of the Match is Jofra Archer: "Before I bowled a ball I thought it would be difficult... I didn't do anything different, I tried to hit the pitch hard. I do what I do for the team, got to get up and do it, even if you have a bad day. It feels good, didn't think I'd have played this one, but to play three games in a row means a lot."
The Player of the Series is Keshav Maharaj: "All the hard work is coming to fruition. Grateful to contribute to winning performances. The three venues posed three different conditions, tried to vary pace and angles on the crease. Kudos to England batters. We have good skills and pace, we have areas to improve. Back to drawing board but lots of positives, beating England 2-1 in own conditions. Want to start next series well. Win each ball and over at the time."
Harry Brook: : "Ultimate performance, awesome with the bat and the bowling speaks for itself. On a good wicket like that, no reason we can't get 400-450 with seven opening batters in the side. Bethell is good against spin and left-arm spin so means they have to hold main threat back. Rooty is phenomenal and Jos can take teams apart. Jof was bowling rockets. To have that in your side, a frightening attack. We're a team that want to keep moving forward, what's happened in the past is behind us now."
Temba Bavuma: "The calf is sore now, I'll know properly when I get back home. A poor showing for us, things went terribly wrong, we'll have a debrief. After how we finished off in Australia, this is what we wanted to avoid. Fielding is about intensity, we dropped chances that were below standard. A display like that doesn't do us justice. 20 or so wides is far from ideal, not good enough. Could be complacency. We'll have to pinpoint that. Chasing 400-plus, there's no real formula. They put us under pressure led by Archer, and we were a batter down. Didn't have any answers to everything they threw at us. Lots of positives in the series, coming to England away with a fairly inexperienced side, we wouldn't want today's performance to diminish that. There are shining moments so we'll try to highlight those. They can't be wiped away by one performance."
5.24pm And so, South Africa take the series but England end on a significant high, with the biggest margin of victory in ODI history, by 342 runs! Bosch, incidentally, has stayed down after that shot... potentially a bout of cramp after getting in a tangle for his dismissal. Hopefully nothing serious.
Anyhow, What a performance from England. Lit up by Jacob Bethell's maiden professional century, and capped by Jofra Archer's irresistible spell of 4 for 18. Adil Rashid sealed the rout with three tail-end wickets, and there was also a 19th ODI hundred for a certain Joe Root. Not South Africa's greatest day, but in the space of a fortnight, they have won ODI series in both Australia and now England, for the first time since 1998. It'll be a proud trophy lift, irrespective of this glitch...
drags across the googly, out to midwicket, Duckett dives and can't cling on! Tough chance, low to his right, in one hand
tapped back up the pitch, a legbreak on a leg-stump line
a big wiping pull across the line, out to the square leg sweeper. Again, no single
on the back foot, punched to long-off. Bosch turns down the single
Remember, Bavuma won't bat, so just one more wicket needed. Here's Rashid
full length, driven out to cover, another single to end the over
short, speared into the hips, Bosch wears it rather than play at it. Hard as nails
full, and defended into the off-side, quick single to short cover
bouncer, outside off, South Africa avoid their lowest ODI total
speared in at the stumps again, from round the wicket, fenced to the on-side from deep in the crease
bouncer, shaping in from round the wicket, Burger ducks
round the wicket, right up into the left-hander's blockhole, clipped to midwicket
Archer to continue
Anton Carvalho : "As a Sri Lankan I am anxiously watching with eager to see off a record which we don't want to hold on to. 317 is the margin. It will be double glory after a good win against Zimbabwe few hours ago."
opens the face to drive off the back foot, well pounced on by Brook at short cover
leans back on the wider line, clubbed hard out to deep cover, to draw level with their lowest ODI score
lumped out of the good length, through wide long-on! South Africa are a blow away from passing that 69 score
lots of hangtime on a looping, dipping legspinner, clipped to Archer at mid-on
head over the ball, meets the legbreak with a firm push to mid-off
slides back and across, and blocked to the on-side
bouncer, flicks the helmet, grabbed by Buttler in one hand! Brook reviews, maybe in hope of a bit of glove... but Bosch indicated it had flicked his lid. Glancing blow, right off the tip
pace off, full length, could have been the knuckleball - indeed it was. Floated down at the pads but well enough played to the leg side
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Toss
|South Africa, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|South Africa won the 3-match series 2-1
|Match number
|ODI no. 4906
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
|Match days
|7 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
|ODI debut
|Umpires
Nitin MenonDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|2
|caught
|1
|5
|caught
|0
|7
|caught
|4
|10
|caught
|10
|22
|caught
|6
|12
|caught
|20
|32
|caught
|17
|17
|bowled
|5
|11
|not out
|2
|7
|absent hurt
|Extras
|(w 7)
|Total
|72(9 wkts; 20.5 ovs)