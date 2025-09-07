Stats - England record the biggest win in men's ODIs
South Africa make second-lowest total; Jacob Bethell England's second-youngest ODI centurion
342 England's margin of win by runs in the third ODI at Southampton against South Africa is the highest for any team in men's ODIs. The previous biggest margin was India's 317-run win against Sri Lanka in 2023 at Thiruvananthapuram.
South Africa's previous biggest defeat was by 276 runs against Australia at Mackay, two weeks ago. They have been on the receiving end of two of the top seven biggest defeats in men's ODIs in the space of 15 days.
72 South Africa's total at Southampton is their second-lowest in men's ODIs, behind the 69 all-out against Australia in 1993 at the SCG. It is also the fourth-lowest total for any team against England in men's ODIs.
South Africa's innings lasted 20.5 overs, their second-shortest all-out innings in men's ODIs, only a ball more than the 83 all-out in 20.4 overs against England in 2022 at Manchester.
414 for 5 England's total in the third ODI at Southampton is their highest in the format against South Africa. Their previous highest was 399 for 9 at Bloemfontein in 2016.
This was the fourth instance of South Africa conceding a 400-plus total in men's ODIs, only behind West Indies (5), while England have got past 400 on seven occasions, only behind South Africa (8).
21y 319d Jacob Bethell's age on Sunday, when he scored 110. He is now the second-youngest man to score an ODI hundred for England. David Gower had two hundreds by that age - at 21 years and 55 days against Pakistan in 1978 and at 21 years and 309 days against Australia in 1979.
24 Runs added by South Africa before the fall of the sixth wicket, the lowest by them in a men's ODI. The previous lowest was 36 runs against Afghanistan in last year's Sharjah ODI. It is also the fewest runs needed by England to take the opposition's first six wickets in a men's ODI.
The Southampton ODI is only the second occasion of South Africa being six wickets down in the first ten overs in a men's ODI (where balls faced by partnerships are available). Last year's ODI at Sharjah against Afghanistan is the other instance.
4 for 5 Jofra Archer's returns in the first ten overs of South Africa's innings. Only one bowler has had better average in the first ten overs of a men's ODI innings while taking four or more wickets - 4 for 4 by Makhaya Ntini against Australia at Cape Town in 2006 (where ball-by-ball data is available).
80 Runs conceded by Codi Yusuf in his ten overs are the most on ODI debut for South Africa. The previous most was 73 by Duanne Olivier against Pakistan in 2019.
Yusuf's new-ball partner, Nandre Burger, conceded 95, the joint-second most by a bowler for South Africa in a men's ODI, behind only Dale Steyn's 96 against Australia in 2016.
