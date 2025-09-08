pinpoint accurate yorker, a proper toe-crusher and nothing he could do about it, it followed him and he gets an inside egde onto the pads. Patriots are still in the race for playoffs. Turned out to be an exhilarating affair!
Patriots vs Amazon, 25th Match at Providence, CPL, Sep 07 2025 - Match Result
Patriots won by 5 runs
Rizwan and Bidaisee's 61-run partnership is STKNP's highest for the 6th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 59 between Jyd Goolie and Bidaisee
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|14
|7
|2
|0
|200.00
|4 (4b)
|4 (4b)
(lhb)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|1 (1b)
|1 (1b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rf)
|4
|0
|29
|2
|7.25
|12
|1
|2
|2 - 0 - 11 - 1
(rmf)
|4
|0
|21
|1
|5.25
|13
|2
|0
|1 - 0 - 10 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|4
|79
|33*
|39.50
|103
|370
|33*
|13.21
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|130
|131
|5/20
|29.34
|310
|322
|5/27
|27.69
Tap to rate now!
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|STKNP
|116.95
|85(62)
|102.64
|116.95
|-
|-
|-
|GAW
|60.52
|11(9)
|11.42
|9.52
|2/21
|2.3
|51
|STKNP
|53.56
|-
|-
|-
|2/29
|2.78
|53.56
|STKNP
|51.1
|7(6)
|7.63
|7.54
|1/21
|1.46
|43.56
|STKNP
|41.2
|-
|-
|-
|2/28
|2.25
|41.2
What an engrossing contest! The intensity remained high throughout. Mohammad Rizwan's innings allowed the Patriots to put up a decent total and the bowlers then took up the mantle. Holder leaked far too many in the penultimate over but Naseem held his nerve in the crucial final over; nailing his yorkers and slow-ball bumpers. Patriots are still alive in this tournament and won it in a make-or-break situation tonight. McDermott got 21 and Moeen also chipped in but couldn't get going for long. Hope added 31, but no one batted for a long enough period to take the game away. Sampson almost snatched it from the jaws of defeat but the final over made the difference. Salamkheil was excellent as usual in the middle overs, stemming the run flow and conceding just 28 in his spell. Warriors remain in fourth, Patriots move up to fifth and the Royals continue to languish down the barrel
Mohammad Rizwan, Player of the Match: When I finished my innings and went back to the pavilion, Rossouw asked me if it was a par score. I said no, it wasn't, mainly because of the dew. But credit to the bowlers, they did a fantastic job. You can't always go by modern cricket standards here because the pitches are difficult. We lost wickets early, so I took my time and built the innings. Thankfully, we bowled really well to defend the total. I always prefer opening but that's up to the skipper and the coach. When you play in overseas leagues, it's difficult to form the right combination. So I'm available for whatever the captain needs from me
six needed on the last delivery. Nails the yorker right into the blockhole, inside edge to deep fine and they somehow hare for a couple
precious dot! dot at this stage is golddust. slow shorter one meandering wide of off, cannot connect on the pull across the line. He uses this delivery to great effect, and he added this to his armoury not that long ago
attempted yorker and he ends up bowling a low full-toss on middle, drilled to the left of long on, returns for the second
banged in short at middle, swivel pull to deep backward square
over the wicket, fraction short and offers width, it doesn't bounce much and he clubs it down to long-on, Holder is safe as a bank and gobbles it up well, not much power and elevation behind that shot
around the wicket, bowls a full-toss and that is asking for trouble, stands tall and calmly belts it into the gap at sweeper cover, what an innings this is turning out to be, he has got ice in his veins, going berserk right from the word go!
low full-toss on the pads, worked out to deep midwicket and scampers back for a brace, excellent fielding but these two ran like cheetahs!
around the wicket, dug in short and outside off, rocks back and hammers a ferocious pull. into the gap at cow corner, beats the despairing dive of the fielder, he got there, Bidaisee, but could not parry it back
makes up for it right in the next delivery, short of a length and slanted across off, heaved into the air but hasn't got all of it, finds the man at long on and perishes at a critical juncture of the game
dishes out a full-bunger on the thigh, nothing on the bat but the thigh work is enough to send it trundling away to the rope at deep fine, tried a slow ball but got it wrong
around the wicket, shorter on leg, nudges it behind square on the leg side
escellent shorter delivery and hits him on the body, another slower one and he is yet again early through the pull, nice comeback after being thwacked for a six
over the wicket, roll of the fingers, lands it short and gets it to swerve back towards middle, again early through the pull, lack of pace working well, Naseem giving his all, sweating profusely, big delivery coming up
pace off and banged in short around the line off, early through the pull and beaten by the cunning change of pace, nice change up
that will do nicely for Warriors! drags it short and gives some width, he stands tall and flogs him for six over long on, plants his front leg, right on top of it and sends it soaring over sightscreen
Hussey: "Shai Hope reinvented himself in current season of CPL... Great player!"
short of a length and came back in sharply on tight off-stump line, swing and a miss
over the wicket, back of a length and angling in at middle and off, defended to the on side
pulverized! well he makes Patriots pay for the missed opportnity two balls ago as. he did glove it to Rizwan and they did not go upstairs. This time it is in his hitting arc and he slugs it over the bowler's head for a six, bit short and he was sitting deep in crease, went using brute force in his wrists
shorter wrong'un outside off, biffs it out into the covers, returns for the second, throw goes awry at non striker's end and they get an extra
1W
1W
1W
1W
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Toss
|Guyana Amazon Warriors, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|7 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
Chris WrightDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2, Guyana Amazon Warriors 0
Over 20 • GAW 144/8
|Player Name
|R
|B
|stumped
|21
|18
|bowled
|19
|19
|bowled
|31
|27
|bowled
|9
|8
|caught
|11
|9
|caught
|9
|12
|caught
|10
|13
|caught
|8
|6
|not out
|14
|7
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 9, w 2)
|Total
|144(8 wkts; 20 ovs)