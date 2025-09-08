Matches (16)
Patriots vs Amazon, 25th Match at Providence, CPL, Sep 07 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
25th Match (N), Providence, September 07, 2025, Caribbean Premier League
PrevNext

Patriots won by 5 runs

Player Of The Match
85 (62)
mohammad-rizwan
Cricinfo's MVP
116.95 ptsImpact List
mohammad-rizwan
61

Rizwan and Bidaisee's 61-run partnership is STKNP's highest for the 6th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 59 between Jyd Goolie and Bidaisee

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Quentin Sampson* 
(rhb)
14720200.004 (4b)4 (4b)
Gudakesh Motie 
(lhb)
1100100.001 (1b)1 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Naseem Shah 
(rf)
402927.2512122 - 0 - 11 - 1
Jason Holder 
(rmf)
402115.2513201 - 0 - 10 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
47933*39.50
10337033*13.21
MatWktsBBIAve
1301315/2029.34
3103225/2727.69
Partnership: 5 Runs, 5 B (RR: 6) Last BatKeemo Paul 9 (12b) FOW139/8 (19.1 Ov)
2
2
1
W
19th
4
2
4
W
4lb
1lb
18th
1lb
6
17th
6
2
W
16th
1
1
1
2
2
2
Match centre 
Scores: Ranjith P | Comms: Rvel Zahid
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Mohammad Rizwan
STKNP116.9585(62)102.64116.95---
Hassan Khan
GAW60.5211(9)11.429.522/212.351
Naseem Shah
STKNP53.56---2/292.7853.56
Jason Holder
STKNP51.17(6)7.637.541/211.4643.56
Waqar Salamkheil
STKNP41.2---2/282.2541.2
end of over 205 runs • 1 wicket
GAW: 144/8CRR: 7.20 
Quentin Sampson14 (7b 2x4)
Gudakesh Motie1 (1b)
Naseem Shah 4-0-29-2
Jason Holder 4-0-21-1

What an engrossing contest! The intensity remained high throughout. Mohammad Rizwan's innings allowed the Patriots to put up a decent total and the bowlers then took up the mantle. Holder leaked far too many in the penultimate over but Naseem held his nerve in the crucial final over; nailing his yorkers and slow-ball bumpers. Patriots are still alive in this tournament and won it in a make-or-break situation tonight. McDermott got 21 and Moeen also chipped in but couldn't get going for long. Hope added 31, but no one batted for a long enough period to take the game away. Sampson almost snatched it from the jaws of defeat but the final over made the difference. Salamkheil was excellent as usual in the middle overs, stemming the run flow and conceding just 28 in his spell. Warriors remain in fourth, Patriots move up to fifth and the Royals continue to languish down the barrel

Mohammad Rizwan, Player of the Match: When I finished my innings and went back to the pavilion, Rossouw asked me if it was a par score. I said no, it wasn't, mainly because of the dew. But credit to the bowlers, they did a fantastic job. You can't always go by modern cricket standards here because the pitches are difficult. We lost wickets early, so I took my time and built the innings. Thankfully, we bowled really well to defend the total. I always prefer opening but that's up to the skipper and the coach. When you play in overseas leagues, it's difficult to form the right combination. So I'm available for whatever the captain needs from me

19.6
Naseem Shah to Sampson, no run

pinpoint accurate yorker, a proper toe-crusher and nothing he could do about it, it followed him and he gets an inside egde onto the pads. Patriots are still in the race for playoffs. Turned out to be an exhilarating affair!

That's the game - Naseem Shah conceded just five runs in the last over
19.5
2
Naseem Shah to Sampson, 2 runs

six needed on the last delivery. Nails the yorker right into the blockhole, inside edge to deep fine and they somehow hare for a couple

19.4
Naseem Shah to Sampson, no run

precious dot! dot at this stage is golddust. slow shorter one meandering wide of off, cannot connect on the pull across the line. He uses this delivery to great effect, and he added this to his armoury not that long ago

19.3
2
Naseem Shah to Sampson, 2 runs

attempted yorker and he ends up bowling a low full-toss on middle, drilled to the left of long on, returns for the second

19.2
1
Naseem Shah to Motie, 1 run

banged in short at middle, swivel pull to deep backward square

19.1
W
Naseem Shah to Paul, OUT

over the wicket, fraction short and offers width, it doesn't bounce much and he clubs it down to long-on, Holder is safe as a bank and gobbles it up well, not much power and elevation behind that shot

Keemo Paul c Holder b Naseem Shah 9 (12b 0x4 1x6 35m) SR: 75
end of over 1915 runs • 1 wicket
GAW: 139/7CRR: 7.31 RRR: 11.00 • Need 11 from 6b
Quentin Sampson10 (3b 2x4)
Keemo Paul9 (11b 1x6)
Jason Holder 4-0-21-1
Naseem Shah 3-0-24-1
18.6
4
Holder to Sampson, FOUR runs

around the wicket, bowls a full-toss and that is asking for trouble, stands tall and calmly belts it into the gap at sweeper cover, what an innings this is turning out to be, he has got ice in his veins, going berserk right from the word go!

18.5
2
Holder to Sampson, 2 runs

low full-toss on the pads, worked out to deep midwicket and scampers back for a brace, excellent fielding but these two ran like cheetahs!

18.4
4
Holder to Sampson, FOUR runs

around the wicket, dug in short and outside off, rocks back and hammers a ferocious pull. into the gap at cow corner, beats the despairing dive of the fielder, he got there, Bidaisee, but could not parry it back

18.3
W
Holder to Shepherd, OUT

makes up for it right in the next delivery, short of a length and slanted across off, heaved into the air but hasn't got all of it, finds the man at long on and perishes at a critical juncture of the game

Romario Shepherd c Drakes b Holder 8 (6b 0x4 1x6 11m) SR: 133.33
18.2
4lb
Holder to Shepherd, 4 leg byes

dishes out a full-bunger on the thigh, nothing on the bat but the thigh work is enough to send it trundling away to the rope at deep fine, tried a slow ball but got it wrong

18.1
1lb
Holder to Paul, 1 leg bye

around the wicket, shorter on leg, nudges it behind square on the leg side

end of over 187 runs
GAW: 124/6CRR: 6.88 RRR: 13.00 • Need 26 from 12b
Keemo Paul9 (10b 1x6)
Romario Shepherd8 (4b 1x6)
Naseem Shah 3-0-24-1
Waqar Salamkheil 4-0-28-2
17.6
1lb
Naseem Shah to Paul, 1 leg bye

escellent shorter delivery and hits him on the body, another slower one and he is yet again early through the pull, nice comeback after being thwacked for a six

17.5
Naseem Shah to Paul, no run

over the wicket, roll of the fingers, lands it short and gets it to swerve back towards middle, again early through the pull, lack of pace working well, Naseem giving his all, sweating profusely, big delivery coming up

17.4
Naseem Shah to Paul, no run

pace off and banged in short around the line off, early through the pull and beaten by the cunning change of pace, nice change up

17.3
6
Naseem Shah to Paul, SIX runs

that will do nicely for Warriors! drags it short and gives some width, he stands tall and flogs him for six over long on, plants his front leg, right on top of it and sends it soaring over sightscreen

Hussey: "Shai Hope reinvented himself in current season of CPL... Great player!"

17.2
Naseem Shah to Paul, no run

short of a length and came back in sharply on tight off-stump line, swing and a miss

17.1
Naseem Shah to Paul, no run

over the wicket, back of a length and angling in at middle and off, defended to the on side

end of over 178 runs • 1 wicket
GAW: 117/6CRR: 6.88 RRR: 11.00 • Need 33 from 18b
Romario Shepherd8 (4b 1x6)
Keemo Paul3 (4b)
Waqar Salamkheil 4-0-28-2
Navin Bidaisee 3-0-22-1
16.6
6
Waqar to Shepherd, SIX runs

pulverized! well he makes Patriots pay for the missed opportnity two balls ago as. he did glove it to Rizwan and they did not go upstairs. This time it is in his hitting arc and he slugs it over the bowler's head for a six, bit short and he was sitting deep in crease, went using brute force in his wrists

16.5
2
Waqar to Shepherd, 2 runs

shorter wrong'un outside off, biffs it out into the covers, returns for the second, throw goes awry at non striker's end and they get an extra

Commentary Feedback
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Mohammad Rizwan
85 runs (62)
8 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
sweep shot
13 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
79%
SD Hope
31 runs (27)
3 fours0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
11 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
93%
Best performances - bowlers
Hassan Khan
O
4
M
0
R
21
W
2
ECO
5.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Waqar Salamkheil
O
4
M
0
R
28
W
2
ECO
7
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
TossGuyana Amazon Warriors, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Patriots
Mohammad Rizwan
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days7 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Chris WrightDRS
West Indies
Leslie ReiferDRS
TV Umpire
West Indies
Carl Tuckett
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
Match Referee
West Indies
Denavon Hayles
PointsSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2, Guyana Amazon Warriors 0
Language
English
Win Probability
STKNP 100%
STKNPGAW
100%50%100%STKNP InningsGAW Innings

Over 20 • GAW 144/8

Keemo Paul c Holder b Naseem Shah 9 (12b 0x4 1x6 35m) SR: 75
W
Patriots won by 5 runs
Amazon Innings
Player NameRB
BR McDermott
stumped2118
MM Ali
bowled1919
SD Hope
bowled3127
SO Hetmyer
bowled98
Hassan Khan
caught119
KMA Paul
caught912
D Pretorius
caught1013
R Shepherd
caught86
Q Sampson
not out147
G Motie
not out11
Extras(lb 9, w 2)
Total144(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SLK952120.885
TKR963120.106
ABF9449-0.938
GAW74380.488
STKNP9366-0.130
BR7153-0.149
Full Table