What an engrossing contest! The intensity remained high throughout. Mohammad Rizwan's innings allowed the Patriots to put up a decent total and the bowlers then took up the mantle. Holder leaked far too many in the penultimate over but Naseem held his nerve in the crucial final over; nailing his yorkers and slow-ball bumpers. Patriots are still alive in this tournament and won it in a make-or-break situation tonight. McDermott got 21 and Moeen also chipped in but couldn't get going for long. Hope added 31, but no one batted for a long enough period to take the game away. Sampson almost snatched it from the jaws of defeat but the final over made the difference. Salamkheil was excellent as usual in the middle overs, stemming the run flow and conceding just 28 in his spell. Warriors remain in fourth, Patriots move up to fifth and the Royals continue to languish down the barrel