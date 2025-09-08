Matches (16)
RESULT
25th Match (N), Providence, September 07, 2025, Caribbean Premier League
Patriots won by 5 runs

Player Of The Match
85 (62)
mohammad-rizwan
Cricinfo's MVP
116.95 ptsImpact List
mohammad-rizwan
Rizwan, bowlers keep Patriots alive in playoffs race

With Amazon Warriors needing 11 from the last over, Naseem Shah held his nerve to concede just five

ESPNcricinfo staff
08-Sep-2025
Mohammad Rizwan scored a 62-ball 85, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2025, Providence, September 7, 2025

Mohammad Rizwan scored a 62-ball 85  •  CPL T20 via Getty Images

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 149 for 6 (Rizwan 85, Bidaisee 22*, Hassan 2-21, Motie 2-44) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 144 for 8 (Hope 31, Salamkheil 2-28, Naseem 2-29) by five runs
In what was a must-win game for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Mohammad Rizwan and the bowlers helped them get the better of Guyana Amazon Warriors by five runs in a last-over finish in Providence.
Chasing a mere 150, Amazon Warriors needed 11 from six balls with three wickets in hand. Naseem Shah held his nerve and had Keemo Paul caught at long-on with the first ball. For the rest of the over, he mixed slower balls into the pitch with yorkers to give away just five. While the result ended Patriots' three-match losing streak, their playoff chances still look bleak. They need nothing less than a win in their last league match, against Barbados Royals on Friday, but also other results to go their way.
Earlier, Patriots did not have a great start and were 26 for 3 inside five overs with Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers and Leniko Boucher all falling in single digits. But Rizwan's 85 off 62 balls steered them to 149 for 6.
Rizwan stabilised the innings with Rilee Rossouw and took the side to 64 for 4 at the end of ten overs. He was on 36 off 30 at that point but scored 49 off the next 32. In all, he hit eight fours and three sixes and was responsible for Patriots scoring 45 in the last four overs.
Amazon Warriors had a much better start, reaching 41 for 1 after the powerplay. But they could not build on that, losing two wickets in the next four overs to be 67 for 3 at the halfway mark. Patriots pegged them back further by dismissing Hassan Khan and Shai Hope in successive overs. Dominic Drakes had Hassan caught and bowled and Navin Bidaisee castled Hope with a slider that kept low.
After 15 overs, both sides were 100 for 5. But while Patriots had a set better in Rizwan, Amazon Warriors did not. With 50 needed from the last five overs, Dwaine Pretorius tried to take on Waqar Salamkheil but perished attempting a slog sweep. On the very next ball, Salamkheil could have had Romario Shepherd caught behind but Rizwan was not sure if there was bat involved. Replay showed a clear outside edge.
Shepherd rubbed it in by pulling the last ball of the over for a six. Paul did the same against Naseem in the following over but could manage only a leg bye from the other five deliveries.
With 21 needed from ten balls, Jason Holder had Shepherd caught at long-on with a short ball. Quenton Sampson hit two fours off the next three balls to bring it down to 11 needed from the final over. But Naseem denied them.
Win Probability
Amazon Innings
Player NameRB
BR McDermott
stumped2118
MM Ali
bowled1919
SD Hope
bowled3127
SO Hetmyer
bowled98
Hassan Khan
caught119
KMA Paul
caught912
D Pretorius
caught1013
R Shepherd
caught86
Q Sampson
not out147
G Motie
not out11
Extras(lb 9, w 2)
Total144(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SLK952120.885
TKR963120.106
ABF9449-0.938
GAW74380.488
STKNP9366-0.130
BR7153-0.149
