Sussex vs Hampshire, 59th Match at Brighton, County DIV1, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

59th Match, Hove, September 08 - 11, 2025, County Championship Division One
Sussex FlagSussex
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Today, 9:30 AM
1h:42m
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
5
HampshireHampshire
11220129
6
SussexSussex
11340127
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Coles
10 M • 792 Runs • 49.5 Avg • 55 SR
TJ Haines
10 M • 702 Runs • 41.29 Avg • 58.99 SR
BC Brown
10 M • 524 Runs • 43.67 Avg • 52.61 SR
NRT Gubbins
10 M • 519 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 45.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
FJ Hudson-Prentice
10 M • 23 Wkts • 3.3 Econ • 47.52 SR
OE Robinson
6 M • 22 Wkts • 3.07 Econ • 55.72 SR
KJ Abbott
10 M • 37 Wkts • 2.54 Econ • 53.27 SR
JK Fuller
8 M • 28 Wkts • 3.94 Econ • 42.67 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SUS
HAM
Player
Role
John Simpson † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Alsop 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Jack Carson 
Bowler
Tom Clark 
Batter
James Coles 
Allrounder
Henry Crocombe 
Bowler
Tom Haines 
Top order Batter
Fynn Hudson-Prentice 
Bowling Allrounder
Daniel Hughes 
Opening Batter
Sean Hunt 
Bowler
Danial Ibrahim 
Batting Allrounder
Danny Lamb 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Bowler
Gurinder Sandhu 
Bowler
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Match details
County Ground, Hove
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
Match days8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
