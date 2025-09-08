Matches (16)
Sussex vs Hampshire, 59th Match at Brighton, County DIV1, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sussex
W
D
D
L
L
Hampshire
L
D
D
D
D
Match centre Ground time: 08:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SUS10 M • 792 Runs • 49.5 Avg • 55 SR
SUS10 M • 702 Runs • 41.29 Avg • 58.99 SR
HAM10 M • 524 Runs • 43.67 Avg • 52.61 SR
HAM10 M • 519 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 45.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 23 Wkts • 3.3 Econ • 47.52 SR
SUS6 M • 22 Wkts • 3.07 Econ • 55.72 SR
HAM10 M • 37 Wkts • 2.54 Econ • 53.27 SR
HAM8 M • 28 Wkts • 3.94 Econ • 42.67 SR
Squad
SUS
HAM
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|County Ground, Hove
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
|Match days
|8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
