Rovman Powell: "[First win] I think it's just a matter of belief. The intensity from the start of the batting was very good. We fielded better today, and we executed our plans a little bit better. It's not necessarily how we want to go about structuring the innings. It's just that we have lost the toss so many times. The first five or six overs have been tough for batters to get away from the new ball. But it's our job in the middle and lower order to step up. [On the Catching] Listen, it's always a disappointing feeling when you're in a team, and when the ball goes up in the air, everyone gets nervous. I don't want to be a part of a team like that. I think the catching conditions were good. It's just a little bit of not looking at the ball long enough. But we have capable catchers and good fielders, but sometimes it's just about confidence. Hopefully, the guys can take a little bit of confidence from this and go further. [A Message to the Fans] Listen, just keep on supporting us. As much as this win is for us, it is for you guys. We know how important it is to represent you guys and the Royals brand. So keep on supporting us. We'll go again in a few days. [On Ramon Simmonds] He has been our trump card; he has been our best bowler. As a captain, you need those bowlers. When you're in a sticky situation, he's somebody you can throw the ball to. That's very good from him. Hopefully, in the next few days, he can keep on going. He still needs to get a little bit stronger, but these are extremely good signs for a youngster."