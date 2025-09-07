Matches (16)
Royals vs Kings, 24th Match at Bridgetown, CPL, Sep 07 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
24th Match, Bridgetown, September 07, 2025, Caribbean Premier League
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals

#6

191/5
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings

#1

(20 ov, T:192) 164/9

Royals won by 27 runs

Player Of The Match
25* (14) & 2/11
chris-green
Cricinfo's MVP
98.43 ptsImpact List
chris-green
Scorecard summary
Barbados Royals 191/5(20 overs)
Brandon King
42 (31)
Tabraiz Shamsi
3/26 (4)
Rovman Powell
41* (17)
Khary Pierre
1/33 (4)
St Lucia Kings 164/9(20 overs)
Tim David
44 (28)
Ramon Simmonds
3/28 (4)
Tim Seifert
24 (13)
Daniel Sams
3/31 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Chris Green
BR98.4325(14)26.6828.722/112.8669.71
Tabraiz Shamsi
SLK74.241(3)10.673/263.2973.57
Tim David
SLK69.7644(28)57.9769.76---
Rovman Powell
BR68.7241(17)52.7768.72---
Kadeem Alleyne
BR62.1239(21)50.1162.12---
end of over 203 runs
SLK: 164/9CRR: 8.20 
Khary Pierre7 (8b 1x4)
Tabraiz Shamsi1 (3b)
Eathan Bosch 3-0-25-0
Daniel Sams 4-0-31-3

That's all the action from the match today. Thank you for tuning in! Do join us again for the second game of the doubleheader this evening at Providence. Until then, I'm Rashad Mahbub, signing off alongside Harshith Gowda. Take care and goodbye.

Rovman Powell: "[First win] I think it's just a matter of belief. The intensity from the start of the batting was very good. We fielded better today, and we executed our plans a little bit better. It's not necessarily how we want to go about structuring the innings. It's just that we have lost the toss so many times. The first five or six overs have been tough for batters to get away from the new ball. But it's our job in the middle and lower order to step up. [On the Catching] Listen, it's always a disappointing feeling when you're in a team, and when the ball goes up in the air, everyone gets nervous. I don't want to be a part of a team like that. I think the catching conditions were good. It's just a little bit of not looking at the ball long enough. But we have capable catchers and good fielders, but sometimes it's just about confidence. Hopefully, the guys can take a little bit of confidence from this and go further. [A Message to the Fans] Listen, just keep on supporting us. As much as this win is for us, it is for you guys. We know how important it is to represent you guys and the Royals brand. So keep on supporting us. We'll go again in a few days. [On Ramon Simmonds] He has been our trump card; he has been our best bowler. As a captain, you need those bowlers. When you're in a sticky situation, he's somebody you can throw the ball to. That's very good from him. Hopefully, in the next few days, he can keep on going. He still needs to get a little bit stronger, but these are extremely good signs for a youngster."

David Wiese: "It's a disappointing performance from us today. From the start, we just weren't quite there. A couple of sloppy things at the beginning of the game cost us, and then it was always going to be a little more difficult in the second innings. I think they just got a couple too many for us. It's all about execution. We've got a couple of days off until our next game, which means a couple of training sessions where we can really nail those skills. But nowadays, teams have become so good with their fielding that if you're slightly off the mark, you're going to suffer. We just have to be better at it. We always want to try and stay positive out there. As soon as you go into your shell, things don't work out that well. So for us, it's just about playing smartly but always having that intent, always trying to put the bowlers under pressure. That's a formula that has worked well for us so far. Today, unfortunately, it didn't pan out that well. But when you play like that, you just have to back the players; sometimes, it's not going to come off for you. The guys have deserved a day off tomorrow. We've had a bit of a tight schedule. We'll get all the rest in, and then we have to get ready. We've got to go to Guyana; we have one more game left, and we have to get the job done."

Player of the Match, Chris Green: "The best seat in the house was watching Rovman Powell. I think he's been in tremendous form this tournament. My role, coming in at the end, was just to chip in. I'm feeling really good with the bat, so it was great to get a few runs with him. [On the Bowling] I'll be honest, I've been slightly off my game since coming here. In the first three matches, I set a really high bar for myself, and I probably tried a little bit hard to contribute to this team when I first arrived. So, going out there today, I just wanted to have fun. I love playing cricket in the Caribbean. The atmosphere is great, and I enjoyed the banter from the crowd. Everyone in Barbados is very grateful. I took that catch as well, and I'm equally as grateful. I'm here to have fun. We've got nothing to lose now for our remaining games, and hopefully, we can continue putting on a show for the people here. We've been playing some really good cricket, with just some close moments, and probably the fielding has cost us in a couple of games. I put my hand up there; I consider myself one of the best in the world in the field, and to drop four catches like that, it's not great. So it just shows it can happen. It's great to bounce back, and we hope to continue this winning wave."

2:50 pm The Royals have kept their playoff hopes alive with a crucial win! What a contrasting start it was for the St Lucia Kings, though. Tim Seifert slammed the ball around against Warrican, scoring 15 runs in the first over. Charles was dropped by Alleyne, but it didn't prove costly as he threw his wicket away in the very next over. The first over belonged to the Kings, but after that, a batting collapse happened, and the Powerplay was all about the home team's clever bowling. Auguste and Roston Chase were both dismissed by Chris Green, with the latter getting caught in the outfield after whipping the ball into the wind. Warrican then clean bowled the dangerman Tim Seifert with a beauty right after the Powerplay. A storm arrived in the middle overs, as Tim David started hitting big in Barbados. He scored a blistering 44 runs off 28 balls, with two fours and four sixes. But his storm lasted only 28 balls, and he was caught behind.Throughout the innings, the Kings lost wickets in clusters, making the chase a difficult task. Even though Potgieter and Joseph showed a glimpse of hope with massive sixes, it was a bit too much for the lower order to get the job done. Sams and Simmonds bagged three wickets each, and Green got two, rounding off a fantastic bowling performance from the Royals.

Barbados Royals won by 27 runs

19.6
1
Eathan Bosch to Pierre, 1 run

Finally, the Barbados Royals have their first win! They put on a clinical all-around performance, rattling the top of the table team and ending their winning streak. The crowd is absolutely pumped up, and the atmosphere here is ecstatic! Short pitched ball drags it down towards fine leg area and completes the single.

19.5
Eathan Bosch to Pierre, no run

widish yorker ball outside off, tries to shovel it away, play and a miss

19.4
1
Eathan Bosch to Shamsi, 1 run

slower bouncer forces it away to midwicket area for a single

19.3
Eathan Bosch to Shamsi, no run

This time Shamsi stays right-handed, misses the slower delivery and goes past the leg stump

19.2
1
Eathan Bosch to Pierre, 1 run

fuller length ball heaves it away in the air towards long on, does not carry to the outfield player

19.1
Eathan Bosch to Pierre, no run

hard length ball wild swing of the bat and inside edges to the square leg area.

Bosch to bowl the last over, 31 required.

end of over 193 runs • 1 wicket
SLK: 161/9CRR: 8.47 RRR: 31.00 • Need 31 from 6b
Tabraiz Shamsi0 (1b)
Khary Pierre5 (4b 1x4)
Daniel Sams 4-0-31-3
Ramon Simmonds 4-0-28-3
18.6
Sams to Shamsi, no run

short of a good length ball on the stumps, switches to right-hand bat straightaway, tries to parry it down but does not connect.

18.5
W
Sams to Alzarri Joseph, OUT

hard length ball angling in from around the wicket, Joseph plays off the front foot and swings it away, mishits the stroke and chips it in the air to extra cover, straightforward catch for Van der Dussen at the edge of the circle.

Alzarri Joseph c van der Dussen b Sams 23 (14b 0x4 3x6 23m) SR: 164.28
18.4
Sams to Alzarri Joseph, no run

off-cutter ball from around the wicket, pitching wide outside the tramline, extends his arms and toe ends to the right of QDK, excellent stop by the keeper with his right hand.

18.3
1
Sams to Pierre, 1 run

slower bouncer delivery drags it down to deep midwicket

18.2
Sams to Pierre, no run

slower delivery on the leg stump line sliding down, moves across and attempts the ramp scoop, failed to connect

18.1
1
Sams to Alzarri Joseph, 1 run

length ball works it away for a single to long off

18.1
1w
Sams to Alzarri Joseph, 1 wide

Starts the over with a wide ball outside off

Sams to bowl the penultimate over

end of over 188 runs • 1 wicket
SLK: 158/8CRR: 8.77 RRR: 17.00 • Need 34 from 12b
Khary Pierre4 (2b 1x4)
Alzarri Joseph22 (11b 3x6)
Ramon Simmonds 4-0-28-3
Daniel Sams 3-0-28-2
17.6
4
Simmonds to Pierre, FOUR runs

Sixth full toss and this time Pierre swings it away over square leg area for a boundary!

17.5
1
Simmonds to Alzarri Joseph, 1 run

fifth full toss of the over, whips it away to deep backward square leg

17.4
1lb
Simmonds to Pierre, 1 leg bye

four full tosses in a row, this time sliding down the leg-side, throws his bat at it and misses the length of the ball, hits the front pad. Simmonds appeals, but the umpire shakes his head; his teammates aren't convinced either. The bowler signals for the review, and Powell decides to send it upstairs at the very last moment. No bat involved, and just missing the leg stump, Simmonds looks disappointed.

17.3
W
Simmonds to Wiese, OUT

Wiese departs! It was a pace on a juicy full toss ball outside off, Wiese reacts late and hits the top part of the bat, swings his bat at it and skies it high in the air. Simmonds tracks back and settles underneath, completes the catch, making no mistake.

David Wiese c & b Simmonds 17 (14b 0x4 1x6 24m) SR: 121.42
17.2
1
Simmonds to Alzarri Joseph, 1 run

another low full toss ball, strides forward and drills it straight to long off

17.1
1
Simmonds to Wiese, 1 run

full toss ball forces it away to square leg, doesn't get quite hold of it

end of over 1711 runs
SLK: 150/7CRR: 8.82 RRR: 14.00 • Need 42 from 18b
Alzarri Joseph20 (9b 3x6)
David Wiese16 (12b 1x6)
Daniel Sams 3-0-28-2
Sherfane Rutherford 2-0-21-0
16.6
Sams to Alzarri Joseph, no run

slower bouncer into the pitch angling away outside off, wild swing of the bat and misses the line of the ball

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
TH David
44 runs (28)
2 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
17 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
72%
BA King
42 runs (31)
3 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
14 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
71%
Best performances - bowlers
T Shamsi
O
4
M
0
R
26
W
3
ECO
6.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
RR Simmonds
O
4
M
0
R
28
W
3
ECO
7
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
Match details
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
TossSt Lucia Kings, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Royals
Chris Green
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days7 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Christopher TaylorDRS
West Indies
Gregory BrathwaiteDRS
TV Umpire
West Indies
Deighton Butler
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Ryan Banwarie
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
PointsBarbados Royals 2, St Lucia Kings 0
Language
English
Win Probability
BR 100%
BRSLK
100%50%100%BR InningsSLK Innings

Over 20 • SLK 164/9

Royals won by 27 runs
Kings Innings
Player NameRB
TL Seifert
bowled2413
J Charles
caught13
AWJ Auguste
caught14
RL Chase
caught89
TH David
caught4428
Aaron Jones
caught29
D Potgieter
caught2215
D Wiese
caught1714
AS Joseph
caught2314
K Pierre
not out78
T Shamsi
not out13
Extras(lb 7, w 7)
Total164(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SLK952120.885
TKR963120.106
ABF9449-0.938
GAW74380.488
STKNP9366-0.130
BR7153-0.149
