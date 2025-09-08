Powell, Green give Royals their first win of the season

Barbados Royals 191 for 5 (King 42, Powell 41*) beat St Lucia Kings 164 for 9 (David 44, Simmonds 3-28) by 27 runs

Captain Rovman Powell led the way, smashing an unbeaten 41 off 17 balls, as Barbados Royals secured their first win in CPL 2025 . Despite that, Royals remained at the bottom of the points table and David Wiese's St Lucia Kings remained at the top along with Nicholas Pooran's Trinbago Knight Riders. Currently, only net run-rate separates Kings and TKR.

After they were asked to bat first, Royals didn't start well. They lost Quinton de Kock to left-arm fingerspinner Khary Pierre in the third over and by the end of the powerplay, they had managed only 39 for 1. Tabraiz Shamsi, the left-arm wristspinner from South Africa, then stifled Royals even further by taking out Brandon King (42), Kadeem Alleyne (39) and Sherfane Rutherford (16) in his four overs which cost Kings only 26 runs.

When Powell joined Chris Green , Royals were 120 for 5 in the 16th over. Powell then teed off, lining up Alzarri Joseph for two sixes and a four in the 19th over. In the final over of the innings, bowled by rookie Delano Potgieter, Powell and Green combined to take three fours and a six.

Green wasn't done just yet. He struck with the new ball, dismissing Johnson Charles and Roston Chase. Wicketkeeper-opener Tim Seifert raced to 24 off 13 before he was bowled by Jomel Warrican. Tim David, one of the most dangerous finishers in the world, then threatened to take the game away from Royals until Daniel Sams interneved and cut his innings short on 44 off 28 balls.