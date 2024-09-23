Matches (19)
Victoria vs Tasmania, 2nd Match at Melbourne, Australia 1-Day, Sep 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Victoria
L
W
W
W
L
Tasmania
W
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 10:19
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|23 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News
Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson set for domestic returns with WA
Uncontracted trio of Behrendorff, Agar and Tye also named, while Ellis and Meredith won't play for Tasmania next week
Khawaja shifts up as Queensland opener to allow batting order stability
The Australia Test opener will take on the same role for his state in his first season since being replaced as captain having previously batted at No. 4