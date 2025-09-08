Matches (16)
Somerset vs Yorkshire, 57th Match at Taunton, County DIV1, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

57th Match, Taunton, September 08 - 11, 2025, County Championship Division One
Somerset FlagSomerset
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
Today, 9:30 AM
1h:42m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
3
SomersetSomerset
11420149
7
YorkshireYorkshire
11340126
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TA Lammonby
10 M • 754 Runs • 39.68 Avg • 59.41 SR
JEK Rew
10 M • 724 Runs • 40.22 Avg • 61.25 SR
A Lyth
10 M • 904 Runs • 53.18 Avg • 46.93 SR
ML Revis
8 M • 718 Runs • 79.78 Avg • 55.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MJ Leach
10 M • 34 Wkts • 2.69 Econ • 58.17 SR
M Pretorius
8 M • 29 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 43.72 SR
GCH Hill
9 M • 36 Wkts • 2.54 Econ • 40.61 SR
CJ White
9 M • 30 Wkts • 2.59 Econ • 53.76 SR
Squad
SOM
YOR
Player
Role
Lewis Gregory (c)
Allrounder
Tom Abell 
Middle order Batter
Kasey Aldridge 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Davey 
Bowler
Sean Dickson 
Middle order Batter
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Lammonby 
Batting Allrounder
Jack Leach 
Bowler
Alfie Ogborne 
Bowler
Craig Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Migael Pretorius 
Bowler
James Rew 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Archie Vaughan 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
Match days8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
