Matches (16)
CPL (2)
ENG vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
UAE Tri-Series (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)
Surrey vs Warwickshire, 58th Match at London, County DIV1, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
58th Match, The Oval, September 08 - 11, 2025, County Championship Division One
What will be the toss result?
SUR Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bat
SUR Win & Bowl
WAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Surrey
D
W
D
D
W
Warwickshire
D
D
D
W
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SUR10 M • 1006 Runs • 71.86 Avg • 47.72 SR
SUR9 M • 705 Runs • 78.33 Avg • 85.66 SR
WAR10 M • 733 Runs • 56.38 Avg • 64.63 SR
WAR7 M • 629 Runs • 62.9 Avg • 48.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SUR10 M • 30 Wkts • 3.21 Econ • 55.26 SR
SUR7 M • 26 Wkts • 2.86 Econ • 54.07 SR
WAR10 M • 30 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 68.73 SR
WAR10 M • 22 Wkts • 3.55 Econ • 59.18 SR
Squad
SUR
WAR
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
|Match days
|8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News
Mohammad Abbas, the county legend underappreciated by Pakistan
A skills-and-control bowler, Abbas has used his intelligence, patience and endless stamina to get to 800 first-class wickets
Mayank Agarwal set to join Yorkshire on short-term stint
He is set to join the team ahead of Yorkshire's game against Somerset starting September 8
Leicestershire announce signings of Josh Davey and Jonny Tattersall
Seamer Davey and wicketkeeper Tattersall to join from Somerset and Yorkshire respectively
Durham sign Aldridge and Bailey as Killeen heads to Essex
More young seamers join county cricket's transfer merry-go-round