Surrey vs Warwickshire, 58th Match at London, County DIV1, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

58th Match, The Oval, September 08 - 11, 2025, County Championship Division One
Surrey FlagSurrey
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
Today, 9:30 AM
1h:42m
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
SurreySurrey
11400175
4
WarwickshireWarwickshire
11310148
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DP Sibley
10 M • 1006 Runs • 71.86 Avg • 47.72 SR
DW Lawrence
9 M • 705 Runs • 78.33 Avg • 85.66 SR
EG Barnard
10 M • 733 Runs • 56.38 Avg • 64.63 SR
SR Hain
7 M • 629 Runs • 62.9 Avg • 48.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
J Clark
10 M • 30 Wkts • 3.21 Econ • 55.26 SR
DJ Worrall
7 M • 26 Wkts • 2.86 Econ • 54.07 SR
ER Bamber
10 M • 30 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 68.73 SR
EG Barnard
10 M • 22 Wkts • 3.55 Econ • 59.18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SUR
WAR
Player
Role
Rory Burns (c)
Opening Batter
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Josh Blake 
Wicketkeeper
Jordan Clark 
Allrounder
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Matthew Fisher 
Bowler
Ben Foakes 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Tom Lawes 
Bowling Allrounder
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Ryan Patel 
Batting Allrounder
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Kemar Roach 
Bowler
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Dom Sibley 
Opening Batter
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ollie Sykes 
Middle order Batter
James Taylor 
Bowler
Daniel Worrall 
Bowler
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
Match days8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
