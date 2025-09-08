Matches (16)
Kent vs Lancashire, 48th Match at Canterbury, County DIV2, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

48th Match, Canterbury, September 08 - 11, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Kent FlagKent
Lancashire FlagLancashire
Today, 9:30 AM
1h:42m
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
6
LancashireLancashire
11230127
8
KentKent
1125097
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BG Compton
10 M • 1150 Runs • 63.89 Avg • 50.15 SR
DJ Bell-Drummond
9 M • 654 Runs • 36.33 Avg • 54.13 SR
KK Jennings
10 M • 772 Runs • 42.89 Avg • 51.67 SR
MS Harris
8 M • 755 Runs • 53.93 Avg • 54.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MW Parkinson
7 M • 28 Wkts • 4.08 Econ • 63.35 SR
NN Gilchrist
5 M • 21 Wkts • 3.8 Econ • 45.9 SR
GP Balderson
10 M • 28 Wkts • 3.19 Econ • 59.35 SR
TW Hartley
8 M • 26 Wkts • 3.11 Econ • 66.03 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KEN
LAN
Player
Role
Daniel Bell-Drummond (c)
Opening Batter
Wes Agar 
Bowler
Jake Ball 
Bowler
Chris Benjamin 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Compton 
Top order Batter
Zak Crawley 
Top order Batter
Joe Denly 
Top order Batter
Jaydn Denly 
-
Keith Dudgeon 
-
Joey Evison 
Allrounder
Harry Finch 
Wicketkeeper Batter
George Garrett 
Bowler
Nathan Gilchrist 
Bowler
Jaskaran Singh 
Bowler
Kashif Ali 
Bowler
Jack Leaning 
Middle order Batter
Tawanda Muyeye 
Middle order Batter
Matt Parkinson 
Bowler
Jamal Richards 
-
Grant Stewart 
-
Match details
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
Match days8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
