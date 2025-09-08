Matches (16)
CPL (2)
ENG vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
UAE Tri-Series (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)
Kent vs Lancashire, 48th Match at Canterbury, County DIV2, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
48th Match, Canterbury, September 08 - 11, 2025, County Championship Division Two
What will be the toss result?
KEN Win & Bat
LAN Win & Bat
KEN Win & Bowl
LAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kent
L
D
D
L
D
Lancashire
L
D
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KEN10 M • 1150 Runs • 63.89 Avg • 50.15 SR
9 M • 654 Runs • 36.33 Avg • 54.13 SR
LAN10 M • 772 Runs • 42.89 Avg • 51.67 SR
LAN8 M • 755 Runs • 53.93 Avg • 54.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KEN7 M • 28 Wkts • 4.08 Econ • 63.35 SR
5 M • 21 Wkts • 3.8 Econ • 45.9 SR
10 M • 28 Wkts • 3.19 Econ • 59.35 SR
LAN8 M • 26 Wkts • 3.11 Econ • 66.03 SR
Squad
KEN
LAN
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|-
Match details
|St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
|Match days
|8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News
Olly Stone joins Middlesex on loan in bid to boost Ashes prospects
Fast bowler missed much of the season after knee surgery but could be in contention for Australia role
Stephen Eskinazi to leave Middlesex for Leicestershire
Ex-captain of T20 side is seeking more red-ball opportunities after just four appearances this season
Leicestershire announce signings of Josh Davey and Jonny Tattersall
Seamer Davey and wicketkeeper Tattersall to join from Somerset and Yorkshire respectively
Gloucestershire bring in Will Williams from Lancashire
New Zealand-born seamer agrees move to Bristol on three-year deal