Essex vs Durham, 56th Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, Sep 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

56th Match, Chelmsford, September 08 - 11, 2025, County Championship Division One
Essex FlagEssex
Durham FlagDurham
Today, 9:30 AM
1h:42m
Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
8
EssexEssex
11230126
9
DurhamDurham
11250114
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Westley
10 M • 724 Runs • 45.25 Avg • 42.46 SR
MS Pepper
10 M • 632 Runs • 39.5 Avg • 56.68 SR
AZ Lees
10 M • 753 Runs • 47.06 Avg • 56.57 SR
EN Gay
9 M • 745 Runs • 53.21 Avg • 62.86 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Porter
8 M • 33 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 48.06 SR
SR Harmer
9 M • 27 Wkts • 2.46 Econ • 74.29 SR
BA Raine
9 M • 34 Wkts • 2.93 Econ • 51.38 SR
MJ Potts
7 M • 18 Wkts • 3.42 Econ • 77.11 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ESS
DUR
Player
Role
Tom Westley (c)
Top order Batter
Khaleel Ahmed 
Bowler
Charlie Allison 
-
Sam Cook 
Bowler
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matt Critchley 
Allrounder
Dean Elgar 
Opening Batter
Simon Harmer 
Bowler
Mackenzie Jones 
Allrounder
Michael Pepper 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Porter 
Bowler
Kasun Rajitha 
Bowler
Shane Snater 
Bowler
Noah Thain 
Allrounder
Paul Walter 
Allrounder
Match details
County Ground, Chelmsford
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17:30
Match days8,9,10,11 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
