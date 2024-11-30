Heat, Renegades have shot at history with WBBL final at the MCG

Big picture - History on the line for Renegades and Heat

The stakes are obviously huge as the 10th edition of the WBBL culminates on Sunday at the MCG.

Both teams have history on the line, but for vastly different reasons. Melbourne Renegades have struggled for most of the tournament's history. Other than fellow stragglers Hobart Hurricanes, Renegades have been the only team to never reach the final, and they finished with the wooden spoon last season.

But they've been the competition's success story this year after producing a remarkable turnaround to finish on top of the ladder and secure a home final. Their off-season recruiting spree has paid dividends, while skipper Sophie Molineux has led from the front with her stellar all-round season rewarded after being named captain in the BBL team of the tournament.

After vaulting into the final, Renegades have been in the midst of an extended break having not played since November 23. They are giddily eyeing a first WBBL title but will confront a confident Brisbane Heat side that tuned up for the final with a nine-wicket shellacking of Sydney Thunder at Allan Border Field on Friday.

Heat have similarly been in rich late-season form as they look to make amends for last season's heartbreak of falling short to Adelaide Strikers in a thrilling final.

A powerhouse of the competition, having qualified for seven straight finals series, the Heat are aiming to become the first team to win three titles after back-to-back triumphs in WBBL 04-05.

Galvanised by captain Jess Jonassen , Heat have brilliantly weathered off-season departures of several key players along with a coaching revamp to reach a fourth final from the last seven seasons.

With compelling storylines and a contest between two red-hot teams, this mouth-watering final shapes as a fitting way to end a shortened WBBL season that broke several attendance and broadcast records. It will also be the first standalone WBBL final played at the iconic MCG.

Form guide

(Last five completed matches; most recent first)



Melbourne Renegades WWWWW



Brisbane Heat WWWWW



In the spotlight - Deandra Dottin, Grace Harris

Deandra Dottin with the third pick of this season's draft. She had not played a professional match for almost a year to that point, but Dottin fitted the Renegades' plans to be more aggressive and unshackle a conservative approach that had long weighed them down. Given her ultra-attacking ways, she hasn't always come off but Dottin's assertiveness has rubbed off on her teammates. Her strike rate of 151 is the sixth highest in the competition, while she has also taken nine wickets with her pace bowling. Some eyebrows were raised when Renegades selectedwith the third pick of this season's draft. She had not played a professional match for almost a year to that point, but Dottin fitted the Renegades' plans to be more aggressive and unshackle a conservative approach that had long weighed them down. Given her ultra-attacking ways, she hasn't always come off but Dottin's assertiveness has rubbed off on her teammates. Her strike rate of 151 is the sixth highest in the competition, while she has also taken nine wickets with her pace bowling.

Grace Harris has been one of the very best players in the WBBL's first decade. Even after all these years, she is still the ultimate match-winner for the Heat if she gets going at the top of the order. Harris has scored the most runs for Heat this season although her strike-rate of 134.46 is well down on her staggering T20I mark of 153.86. Harris started the season spectacularly but has gone off the boil recently with three single-digit scores in her past four innings. But Harris will relish the big stage and she'll be extra motivated having been overlooked for Australia's ODI squad against India. Featuring in all 10 seasons,has been one of the very best players in the WBBL's first decade. Even after all these years, she is still the ultimate match-winner for the Heat if she gets going at the top of the order. Harris has scored the most runs for Heat this season although her strike-rate of 134.46 is well down on her staggering T20I mark of 153.86. Harris started the season spectacularly but has gone off the boil recently with three single-digit scores in her past four innings. But Harris will relish the big stage and she'll be extra motivated having been overlooked for Australia's ODI squad against India.

Jemimah Rodrigues could miss the title clash after retiring hurt in the Challenger final • Getty Images

Team news - Injury concerns for Rodrigues

There are fears over the fitness of India star Jemimah Rodrigues , who had to retire hurt in the Challenger final after the 10th over of Heat's chase. She aggravated a left-wrist injury sustained earlier in the field while attempting to save a boundary in Thunder's innings. But Heat coach Mark Sorell said the initial assessment by the team's medical staff was "quite positive". If she can't recover in time then it could open the door for talented 19-year-old allrounder Sianna Ginger , who has played six WBBL matches this season. But she has batted previously at No. 8, so a reshuffle of the batting order would be required if Rodrigues is ruled out.

Brisbane Heat (probable): Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues/Sianna Ginger, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Harris, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lucy Hamilton, Shikha Pandey, Nicola Hancock, Grace Parsons

Renegades are well rested and likely to field an unchanged XI from their previous match against Thunder.

Melbourne Renegades (probable): Courtney Webb, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux (c), Deandra Dottin, Georgia Wareham, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum (wk), Grace Scrivens, Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth

Pitch and conditions

There has been heavy rain in the lead-up and further showers on Sunday are forecast in Melbourne, a city well known for its fickle weather. The conditions might prove favourable for bowling and the ground's large boundaries could ensure this is a low-scoring final.

Stats and trivia

Heat have won 11 of 18 matches overall against Renegades, including a 28-run victory at Allan Border Field on October 30. Renegades won their only fixture at the MCG this season having beaten crosstown rivals Stars by nine runs on November 15. Renegades batters Molineux, Dottin and Rhys McKenna are ranked in the top six for highest strike-rates this season.

Quotes