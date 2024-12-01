Matches (28)
Heat vs Renegades, Final at Melbourne, WBBL, Dec 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Melbourne, December 01, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
W
W
W
W
W
Renegades
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 11:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W9 M • 266 Runs • 38 Avg • 142.24 SR
BH-W10 M • 248 Runs • 27.56 Avg • 137.01 SR
MR-W9 M • 255 Runs • 36.43 Avg • 136.36 SR
MR-W9 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 120.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 14.4 SR
BH-W6 M • 11 Wkts • 5.05 Econ • 10.36 SR
MR-W6 M • 15 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 9.6 SR
MR-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.22 Econ • 11 SR
Squad
BH-W
MR-W
Player
Role
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Batter
|-
Match details
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|1 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Redmayne, Rodrigues help Heat ease into WBBL final after bowlers restrict Thunder
Legspinner Parsons took 3 for 10 for Heat, who will be concerned about Rodrigues' availability for the final due to wrist injury
Litchfield takes Thunder to one win from WBBL final
Thunder's captain was given a life and made Hobart Hurricanes pay to set up a meeting with Brisbane Heat
Bates accepted career may be over before her best WBBL
The left-arm spinner has been one of Sydney Thunder's key weapons after emerging from a career low
Melbourne Stars part ways with WBBL coach Jonathan Batty
Batty departs Stars after three WBBL seasons where they finished sixth, seventh and eighth