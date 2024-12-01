Matches (28)
NZ vs ENG (1)
GSL 2024 (1)
SA vs SL (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (8)
WBBL (1)
SMAT (13)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)

Heat vs Renegades, Final at Melbourne, WBBL, Dec 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Melbourne, December 01, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Tomorrow
2:20 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BH-W Win & Bat
MR-W Win & Bat
BH-W Win & Bowl
MR-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JI Rodrigues
9 M • 266 Runs • 38 Avg • 142.24 SR
GM Harris
10 M • 248 Runs • 27.56 Avg • 137.01 SR
HK Matthews
9 M • 255 Runs • 36.43 Avg • 136.36 SR
CA Webb
9 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 120.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JL Jonassen
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 14.4 SR
LK Hamilton
6 M • 11 Wkts • 5.05 Econ • 10.36 SR
S Molineux
6 M • 15 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 9.6 SR
A Capsey
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.22 Econ • 11 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Match days1 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News

Redmayne, Rodrigues help Heat ease into WBBL final after bowlers restrict Thunder

Legspinner Parsons took 3 for 10 for Heat, who will be concerned about Rodrigues' availability for the final due to wrist injury

Redmayne, Rodrigues help Heat ease into WBBL final after bowlers restrict Thunder

Litchfield takes Thunder to one win from WBBL final

Thunder's captain was given a life and made Hobart Hurricanes pay to set up a meeting with Brisbane Heat

Litchfield takes Thunder to one win from WBBL final

Bates accepted career may be over before her best WBBL

The left-arm spinner has been one of Sydney Thunder's key weapons after emerging from a career low

Bates accepted career may be over before her best WBBL

Melbourne Stars part ways with WBBL coach Jonathan Batty

Batty departs Stars after three WBBL seasons where they finished sixth, seventh and eighth

Melbourne Stars part ways with WBBL coach Jonathan Batty

Brisbane Heat secure victory but Melbourne Renegades host WBBL final

Heat couldn't lift their net run-rate enough to take top spot which means they will stage the Challenger final

Brisbane Heat secure victory but Melbourne Renegades host WBBL final
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR-W1073140.527
BH-W1073140.384
ST-W106313-0.002
HH-W1055100.189
PS-W10459-0.171
SS-W10358-0.477
AS-W10367-0.357
MS-W10275-0.205
Full Table