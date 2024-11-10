Matches (29)
Sixers vs Thunder, 22nd Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
22nd Match, Sydney, November 10, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sixers
W
L
L
W
W
Thunder
L
L
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SS-W10 M • 503 Runs • 71.86 Avg • 143.3 SR
SS-W10 M • 119 Runs • 14.88 Avg • 93.7 SR
ST-W10 M • 309 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 117.04 SR
ST-W9 M • 251 Runs • 35.86 Avg • 120.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SS-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 14.3 SR
SS-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.37 Econ • 17.53 SR
ST-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.46 Econ • 14.8 SR
ST-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 15.27 SR
Squad
SS-W
ST-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.40 start, First Session 13.40-15.10, Interval 15.10-15.30, Second Session 15.30-17.00
|Match days
|10 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Amelia Kerr makes immediate impact for Sydney Sixers after injury
The New Zealand allrounder helped guide the chase alongside Ellyse Perry to ensure they were ahead of the DLS
King, Ainsworth combine in Scorchers' thrilling win; Knight-Bates pair maintain Thunder's strong start
The Thunder posted a comfortable victory over the Heat, but the evening game between Scorchers and Renegades went down to the final ball
Perry continues fine form as Sixers edge out Hurricanes
Caoimhe Bray and Sophie Ecclestone play important roles with the ball
Mooney and King too good for Brisbane Heat
Perth Scorchers were in trouble with the bat but the Australia opener lifted them to a defendable total