Sixers vs Thunder, 22nd Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match, Sydney, November 10, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Tomorrow
2:40 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
10 M • 503 Runs • 71.86 Avg • 143.3 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 119 Runs • 14.88 Avg • 93.7 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 309 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 117.04 SR
HC Knight
9 M • 251 Runs • 35.86 Avg • 120.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 14.3 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.37 Econ • 17.53 SR
SL Bates
10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.46 Econ • 14.8 SR
HJ Darlington
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 15.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Sydney Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.40 start, First Session 13.40-15.10, Interval 15.10-15.30, Second Session 15.30-17.00
Match days10 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Amelia Kerr makes immediate impact for Sydney Sixers after injury

The New Zealand allrounder helped guide the chase alongside Ellyse Perry to ensure they were ahead of the DLS

King, Ainsworth combine in Scorchers' thrilling win; Knight-Bates pair maintain Thunder's strong start

The Thunder posted a comfortable victory over the Heat, but the evening game between Scorchers and Renegades went down to the final ball

Perry continues fine form as Sixers edge out Hurricanes

Caoimhe Bray and Sophie Ecclestone play important roles with the ball

Mooney and King too good for Brisbane Heat

Perth Scorchers were in trouble with the bat but the Australia opener lifted them to a defendable total

Molineux's onslaught stuns Strikers after Bhatia guides Stars to handsome victory

It was a good day for the two Melbourne sides as Renegades pulled off a last-ball thriller

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W43161.104
PS-W43160.297
SS-W5326-0.264
MS-W42240.492
BH-W5234-0.084
MR-W5234-0.152
HH-W5234-0.227
AS-W4132-0.900
