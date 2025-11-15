Matches (10)
IND vs SA (1)
PAK vs SL (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
WBBL (2)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
The Ashes (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)

Heat vs Hurricanes, 10th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Sydney, November 15, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Tomorrow
4:40 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BH-W Win & Bat
HH-W Win & Bat
BH-W Win & Bowl
HH-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Hobart Hurricanes WomenHobart Hurricanes Women
220040.923
8
Brisbane Heat WomenBrisbane Heat Women
20200-1.012
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GP Redmayne
9 M • 192 Runs • 24 Avg • 109.09 SR
CR Knott
10 M • 136 Runs • 15.11 Avg • 103.81 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 286 Runs • 40.86 Avg • 122.74 SR
EJ Villani
10 M • 242 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 128.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LK Hamilton
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 14 SR
CR Knott
9 M • 9 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 17.66 SR
HI Silver-Holmes
7 M • 14 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 10.28 SR
LG Smith
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BH-W
HH-W
Player
Role
Jess Jonassen (c)
Allrounder
Lily Bassingthwaighte 
Bowler
Bonnie Berry 
Bowler
Lucinda Bourke 
Opening Batter
Nadine de Klerk 
Allrounder
Sianna Ginger 
Allrounder
Lucy Hamilton 
Allrounder
Nicola Hancock 
Allrounder
Grace Harris 
Allrounder
Chinelle Henry 
Middle order Batter
Charli Knott 
Batting Allrounder
Annie O'Neil 
Middle order Batter
Grace Parsons 
Bowler
Georgia Redmayne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Mikayla Wrigley 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2025/26
Match days15 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Lauren McGill
Australia
Roberto Howard
TV Umpire
Australia
Drew Crozier
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Patrick Jackson
Match Referee
Australia
Janine Stainer
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News

Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory

The former Australia captain found her stride after a tricky start and Scorchers fell short in a rain-shortened chase

Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory

Silver-Holmes stars against former team as Hurricanes power home

Sixers were well placed on 92 for 2 before a game-changing over saw three wickets fall

Silver-Holmes stars against former team as Hurricanes power home

Mooney masterclass sets up easy win for Scorchers

Heat, who dropped crucial catches in the field, were all out for 149 in response to Scorchers' 172

Mooney masterclass sets up easy win for Scorchers

Wareham stars again as Melbourne Renegades make it two from two

The defending champions are off to a flying start with their stand-in captain leading from the front

Wareham stars again as Melbourne Renegades make it two from two

WBBL round-up: Gardner, Wyatt-Hodge and Wareham star on opening day

The Australia legspinner claimed three wickets in the opening game of the season the Hobart Hurricanes produced a superb chase

WBBL round-up: Gardner, Wyatt-Hodge and Wareham star on opening day
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W22040.923
MR-W32140.044
MS-W21031.778
AS-W21031.044
SS-W21120.900
PS-W3122-1.160
ST-W2020-0.616
BH-W2020-1.012
Full Table