Heat vs Hurricanes, 10th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Sydney, November 15, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
L
A
L
L
L
Hurricanes
W
A
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W9 M • 192 Runs • 24 Avg • 109.09 SR
BH-W10 M • 136 Runs • 15.11 Avg • 103.81 SR
HH-W10 M • 286 Runs • 40.86 Avg • 122.74 SR
HH-W10 M • 242 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 128.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 14 SR
BH-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 17.66 SR
7 M • 14 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 10.28 SR
HH-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 14 SR
Squad
BH-W
HH-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|15 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
