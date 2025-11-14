Matches (9)
Renegades vs Strikers, 9th Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 14 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
9th Match, Adelaide, November 14, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
141/9
(17.4/20 ov, T:142) 143/3
Strikers won by 7 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Melbourne Renegades Women • 141/9(20 overs)
46 (39)
2/24 (4)
30 (23)
2/24 (4)
Adelaide Strikers Women • 143/3(17.4 overs)
71* (48)
2/27 (4)
34 (26)
1/25 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|AS-W
|77.47
|71(48)
|78.78
|77.47
|-
|-
|-
|MR-W
|67.17
|14(11)
|14.95
|12.62
|2/27
|3.1
|54.55
|MR-W
|56.74
|30(23)
|31.96
|27.66
|1/25
|1.48
|29.08
|AS-W
|45.42
|-
|-
|-
|2/24
|2.22
|45.42
|MR-W
|43.26
|46(39)
|50.96
|43.26
|-
|-
|-
17.4
4
Bekker to Patterson, FOUR runs
17.3
1
Bekker to Wolvaardt, 1 run
17.2
1
Bekker to Patterson, 1 run
17.1
1
Bekker to Wolvaardt, 1 run
end of over 179 runs
AS-W: 136/3CRR: 8.00 • RRR: 2.00 • Need 6 from 18b
Laura Wolvaardt69 (46b 10x4)
Bridget Patterson7 (10b)
Tess Flintoff 4-1-27-2
Sarah Coyte 1-0-7-0
16.6
1
Flintoff to Wolvaardt, 1 run
16.6
2w
Flintoff to Patterson, 2 wide
16.5
1
Flintoff to Wolvaardt, 1 run
16.4
1
Flintoff to Patterson, 1 run
16.3
3
Flintoff to Wolvaardt, 3 runs
16.2
1
Flintoff to Patterson, 1 run
16.1
•
Flintoff to Patterson, no run
end of over 167 runs
AS-W: 127/3CRR: 7.93 • RRR: 3.75 • Need 15 from 24b
Laura Wolvaardt64 (43b 10x4)
Bridget Patterson5 (7b)
Sarah Coyte 1-0-7-0
Milly Illingworth 3-0-24-0
15.6
•
Coyte to Wolvaardt, no run
15.5
1
Coyte to Patterson, 1 run
15.4
1
Coyte to Wolvaardt, 1 run
15.3
4
Coyte to Wolvaardt, FOUR runs
15.2
1
Coyte to Patterson, 1 run
15.1
•
Coyte to Patterson, no run
end of over 1511 runs
AS-W: 120/3CRR: 8.00 • RRR: 4.40 • Need 22 from 30b
Laura Wolvaardt59 (40b 9x4)
Bridget Patterson3 (4b)
Milly Illingworth 3-0-24-0
Tess Flintoff 3-1-18-2
14.6
2
MH Illingworth to Wolvaardt, 2 runs
14.5
4
MH Illingworth to Wolvaardt, FOUR runs
14.4
1
MH Illingworth to Patterson, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
AS-W
71 runs (48)
10 fours0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
16 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
88%
MR-W
46 runs (39)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
12 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
78%
Best performances - bowlers
AS-W
O
4
M
0
R
24
W
2
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
AS-W
O
4
M
0
R
24
W
2
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
Match details
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|Toss
|Adelaide Strikers Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|14 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Peter GeorgeDRS
Rob StewartDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Adelaide Strikers Women 2, Melbourne Renegades Women 0
Language
English
Win Probability
AS-W 100%
MR-WAS-W100%50%100%
Over 18 • AS-W 143/3Strikers won by 7 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Strikers Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|34
|26
|not out
|71
|48
|caught
|5
|13
|caught
|3
|7
|not out
|12
|12
|Extras
|(b 6, lb 4, w 8)
|Total
|143(3 wkts; 17.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>