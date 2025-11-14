Matches (9)
IND vs SA (1)
PAK vs SL (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
The Ashes (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)

Renegades vs Strikers, 9th Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 14 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
9th Match, Adelaide, November 14, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women

#2

141/9
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women

#4

(17.4/20 ov, T:142) 143/3

Strikers won by 7 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
71* (48)
laura-wolvaardt
Cricinfo's MVP
77.47 ptsImpact List
laura-wolvaardt
Scorecard summary
Melbourne Renegades Women 141/9(20 overs)
Courtney Webb
46 (39)
Sophie Ecclestone
2/24 (4)
Georgia Wareham
30 (23)
Darcie Brown
2/24 (4)
Adelaide Strikers Women 143/3(17.4 overs)
Laura Wolvaardt
71* (48)
Tess Flintoff
2/27 (4)
Tammy Beaumont
34 (26)
Georgia Wareham
1/25 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Laura Wolvaardt
AS-W77.4771(48)78.7877.47---
Tess Flintoff
MR-W67.1714(11)14.9512.622/273.154.55
Georgia Wareham
MR-W56.7430(23)31.9627.661/251.4829.08
Darcie Brown
AS-W45.42---2/242.2245.42
Courtney Webb
MR-W43.2646(39)50.9643.26---
17.4
4
Bekker to Patterson, FOUR runs
17.3
1
Bekker to Wolvaardt, 1 run
17.2
1
Bekker to Patterson, 1 run
17.1
1
Bekker to Wolvaardt, 1 run
end of over 179 runs
AS-W: 136/3CRR: 8.00 RRR: 2.00 • Need 6 from 18b
Laura Wolvaardt69 (46b 10x4)
Bridget Patterson7 (10b)
Tess Flintoff 4-1-27-2
Sarah Coyte 1-0-7-0
16.6
1
Flintoff to Wolvaardt, 1 run
16.6
2w
Flintoff to Patterson, 2 wide
16.5
1
Flintoff to Wolvaardt, 1 run
16.4
1
Flintoff to Patterson, 1 run
16.3
3
Flintoff to Wolvaardt, 3 runs
16.2
1
Flintoff to Patterson, 1 run
16.1
Flintoff to Patterson, no run
end of over 167 runs
AS-W: 127/3CRR: 7.93 RRR: 3.75 • Need 15 from 24b
Laura Wolvaardt64 (43b 10x4)
Bridget Patterson5 (7b)
Sarah Coyte 1-0-7-0
Milly Illingworth 3-0-24-0
15.6
Coyte to Wolvaardt, no run
15.5
1
Coyte to Patterson, 1 run
15.4
1
Coyte to Wolvaardt, 1 run
15.3
4
Coyte to Wolvaardt, FOUR runs
15.2
1
Coyte to Patterson, 1 run
15.1
Coyte to Patterson, no run
end of over 1511 runs
AS-W: 120/3CRR: 8.00 RRR: 4.40 • Need 22 from 30b
Laura Wolvaardt59 (40b 9x4)
Bridget Patterson3 (4b)
Milly Illingworth 3-0-24-0
Tess Flintoff 3-1-18-2
14.6
2
MH Illingworth to Wolvaardt, 2 runs
14.5
4
MH Illingworth to Wolvaardt, FOUR runs
14.4
1
MH Illingworth to Patterson, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
L Wolvaardt
71 runs (48)
10 fours0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
16 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
88%
CA Webb
46 runs (39)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
12 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
78%
Best performances - bowlers
S Ecclestone
O
4
M
0
R
24
W
2
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
D Brown
O
4
M
0
R
24
W
2
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
Match details
Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
TossAdelaide Strikers Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Strikers
Laura Wolvaardt
Match days14 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Peter GeorgeDRS
Australia
Rob StewartDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Eloise Sheridan
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Kurt Miegel
Match Referee
Australia
Simon Fry
PointsAdelaide Strikers Women 2, Melbourne Renegades Women 0
Language
English
AS-W 100%
MR-WAS-W
100%50%100%MR-W InningsAS-W Innings

Over 18 • AS-W 143/3

Strikers won by 7 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)
Strikers Innings
Player NameRB
TT Beaumont
bowled3426
L Wolvaardt
not out7148
MM Penna
caught513
TM McGrath
caught37
BE Patterson
not out1212
Extras(b 6, lb 4, w 8)
Total143(3 wkts; 17.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W22040.923
MR-W32140.044
MS-W21031.778
AS-W21031.044
SS-W21120.900
PS-W3122-1.160
ST-W2020-0.616
BH-W2020-1.012
Full Table