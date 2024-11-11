Matches (31)
AUS vs PAK (1)
WI vs ENG (2)
WBBL (3)
SL vs NZ (2)
AFG v BAN (1)
WCL 2 (1)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
SA vs IND (1)

Strikers vs Renegades, 23rd Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match (D/N), Adelaide, November 11, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TM McGrath
10 M • 261 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 119.72 SR
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 235 Runs • 26.11 Avg • 103.52 SR
HK Matthews
9 M • 215 Runs • 26.88 Avg • 118.78 SR
CA Webb
10 M • 172 Runs • 19.11 Avg • 116.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Wellington
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 14.57 SR
M Schutt
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.87 Econ • 17.53 SR
G Wareham
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 15.42 SR
A Capsey
6 M • 12 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 9.91 SR
Match details
Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.40 start, First Session 17.40-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.30, Second Session 18.30-20.00
Match days11 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Replacement player Bekker takes centre-stage as Renegades win Melbourne derby

Called in to replace the injured Sophie Molineux, Bekker dismissed Meg Lanning and gave away just nine runs in her four overs

Amelia Kerr makes immediate impact for Sydney Sixers after injury

The New Zealand allrounder helped guide the chase alongside Ellyse Perry to ensure they were ahead of the DLS

King, Ainsworth combine in Scorchers' thrilling win; Knight-Bates pair maintain Thunder's strong start

The Thunder posted a comfortable victory over the Heat, but the evening game between Scorchers and Renegades went down to the final ball

Perry continues fine form as Sixers edge out Hurricanes

Caoimhe Bray and Sophie Ecclestone play important roles with the ball

Mooney and King too good for Brisbane Heat

Perth Scorchers were in trouble with the bat but the Australia opener lifted them to a defendable total

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W43161.104
PS-W43160.297
BH-W6336-0.001
MR-W6336-0.001
SS-W5326-0.264
MS-W52340.191
HH-W5234-0.227
AS-W5142-0.801
Full Table