Strikers vs Renegades, 23rd Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
23rd Match (D/N), Adelaide, November 11, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
L
W
L
L
L
Renegades
L
W
W
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AS-W10 M • 261 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 119.72 SR
AS-W10 M • 235 Runs • 26.11 Avg • 103.52 SR
MR-W9 M • 215 Runs • 26.88 Avg • 118.78 SR
MR-W10 M • 172 Runs • 19.11 Avg • 116.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 14.57 SR
AS-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.87 Econ • 17.53 SR
MR-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 15.42 SR
MR-W6 M • 12 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 9.91 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AS-W
MR-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.40 start, First Session 17.40-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.30, Second Session 18.30-20.00
|Match days
|11 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Replacement player Bekker takes centre-stage as Renegades win Melbourne derby
Called in to replace the injured Sophie Molineux, Bekker dismissed Meg Lanning and gave away just nine runs in her four overs
Amelia Kerr makes immediate impact for Sydney Sixers after injury
The New Zealand allrounder helped guide the chase alongside Ellyse Perry to ensure they were ahead of the DLS
King, Ainsworth combine in Scorchers' thrilling win; Knight-Bates pair maintain Thunder's strong start
The Thunder posted a comfortable victory over the Heat, but the evening game between Scorchers and Renegades went down to the final ball
Perry continues fine form as Sixers edge out Hurricanes
Caoimhe Bray and Sophie Ecclestone play important roles with the ball