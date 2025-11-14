Matches (9)
IND vs SA (1)
PAK vs SL (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
WBBL (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
The Ashes (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)

Stars vs Scorchers, 8th Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 14 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
8th Match, Adelaide, November 14, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women

#3

173/4
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women

#6

(9/9 ov, T:95) 78/8

Stars won by 16 runs (DLS method)

Player Of The Match
90* (55)
meg-lanning
Cricinfo's MVP
102.98 ptsImpact List
meg-lanning
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
MS-W Win & Bat
45%
PS-W Win & Bat
26%
MS-W Win & Bowl
13%
PS-W Win & Bowl
15%
558 votes
Match centre 
Scores: Ranjith P
Scorecard summary
Melbourne Stars Women 173/4(20 overs)
Meg Lanning
90* (55)
Lilly Mills
2/22 (4)
Amy Jones
30 (32)
Chloe Ainsworth
1/25 (4)
Perth Scorchers Women 78/8(9 overs)
Beth Mooney
14 (7)
Sophie Day
3/7 (1)
Lilly Mills
12 (7)
Kim Garth
2/16 (2)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Meg Lanning
MS-W102.9890(55)98.85102.98---
Lilly Mills
PS-W79.4212(7)11.979.722/222.4369.7
Annabel Sutherland
MS-W37.0717(11)16.6515.581/221.5321.49
Chloe Ainsworth
PS-W37.048(6)8.185.761/250.7231.28
Kim Garth
MS-W32.36---2/161.9932.36
View full list
end of over 911 runs • 1 wicket
PS-W: 78/8CRR: 8.66 
Chloe Ainsworth8 (6b 1x4)
Kim Garth 2-0-16-2
Annabel Sutherland 2-0-22-1
8.6
W
Garth to Mills, OUT
Lilly Mills c DR Gibson b Garth 12 (7b 2x4 0x6 7m) SR: 171.42
8.5
4
Garth to Mills, FOUR runs
8.4
1lb
Garth to Ainsworth, 1 leg bye
8.3
1
Garth to Mills, 1 run
8.2
4
Garth to Mills, FOUR runs
8.1
1
Garth to Ainsworth, 1 run
end of over 89 runs
PS-W: 67/7CRR: 8.37 RRR: 28.00 • Need 28 from 6b
Lilly Mills3 (3b)
Chloe Ainsworth7 (4b 1x4)
Annabel Sutherland 2-0-22-1
Sophie Day 1-0-7-3
7.6
2
Sutherland to Mills, 2 runs
7.5
Sutherland to Mills, no run
7.4
1
Sutherland to Ainsworth, 1 run
7.3
1
Sutherland to Mills, 1 run
7.2
1
Sutherland to Ainsworth, 1 run
7.1
4
Sutherland to Ainsworth, FOUR runs
end of over 77 runs • 3 wickets
PS-W: 58/7CRR: 8.28 RRR: 18.50 • Need 37 from 12b
Chloe Ainsworth1 (1b)
Sophie Day 1-0-7-3
Rhys McKenna 1-0-6-0
6.6
W
Day to Scholfield, OUT
Paige Scholfield c DR Gibson b Day 11 (7b 0x4 1x6 11m) SR: 157.14
6.5
6
Day to Scholfield, SIX runs
6.4
1
Day to Ainsworth, 1 run
6.3
W
Day to King, OUT
Alana King b Day 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
6.2
Day to King, no run
6.1
W
Day to Hinkley, OUT
Mikayla Hinkley c Moloney b Day 5 (8b 0x4 0x6 12m) SR: 62.5
end of over 66 runs
PS-W: 51/4CRR: 8.50 RRR: 14.66 • Need 44 from 18b
Mikayla Hinkley5 (7b)
Paige Scholfield5 (5b)
Rhys McKenna 1-0-6-0
Maisy Gibson 1-0-5-1
5.6
1
McKenna to Hinkley, 1 run
5.5
1
McKenna to Scholfield, 1 run
Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
MM Lanning
90 runs (55)
10 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
17 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
71%
AE Jones
30 runs (32)
3 fours0 six
Productive shot
on drive
5 runs
0 four0 six
Control
82%
Best performances - bowlers
SF Day
SF Day
MS-W
O
1
M
0
R
7
W
3
ECO
7
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
LG Mills
O
4
M
0
R
22
W
2
ECO
5.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
View more stats
Match details
Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
TossPerth Scorchers Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Stars
Meg Lanning
Match days14 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Peter George
Australia
Rob Stewart
TV Umpire
Australia
Eloise Sheridan
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Kurt Miegel
Match Referee
Australia
Simon Fry
PointsMelbourne Stars Women 2, Perth Scorchers Women 0
Language
English
Win Probability
MS-W 100%
MS-WPS-W
100%50%100%MS-W InningsPS-W Innings

Over 9 • PS-W 78/8

Lilly Mills c DR Gibson b Garth 12 (7b 2x4 0x6 7m) SR: 171.42
W
Stars won by 16 runs (DLS method)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Scorchers Innings
Player NameRB
BL Mooney
bowled147
KM Mack
caught88
SFM Devine
bowled53
FG Kemp
caught116
MC Hinkley
caught58
PJ Scholfield
caught117
AM King
bowled02
CC Ainsworth
not out86
LG Mills
caught127
Extras(lb 3, w 1)
Total78(8 wkts; 9 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W22040.923
MR-W32140.044
MS-W21031.778
AS-W21031.044
SS-W21120.900
PS-W3122-1.160
ST-W2020-0.616
BH-W2020-1.012
Full Table