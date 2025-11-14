Matches (9)
Stars vs Scorchers, 8th Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 14 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
8th Match, Adelaide, November 14, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
173/4
(9/9 ov, T:95) 78/8
Stars won by 16 runs (DLS method)
Scorecard summary
Melbourne Stars Women • 173/4(20 overs)
90* (55)
2/22 (4)
30 (32)
1/25 (4)
Perth Scorchers Women • 78/8(9 overs)
14 (7)
3/7 (1)
12 (7)
2/16 (2)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|MS-W
|102.98
|90(55)
|98.85
|102.98
|-
|-
|-
|PS-W
|79.42
|12(7)
|11.97
|9.72
|2/22
|2.43
|69.7
|MS-W
|37.07
|17(11)
|16.65
|15.58
|1/22
|1.53
|21.49
|PS-W
|37.04
|8(6)
|8.18
|5.76
|1/25
|0.72
|31.28
|MS-W
|32.36
|-
|-
|-
|2/16
|1.99
|32.36
end of over 911 runs • 1 wicket
PS-W: 78/8CRR: 8.66
Chloe Ainsworth8 (6b 1x4)
Kim Garth 2-0-16-2
Annabel Sutherland 2-0-22-1
8.6
W
Garth to Mills, OUT
Lilly Mills c DR Gibson b Garth 12 (7b 2x4 0x6 7m) SR: 171.42
8.5
4
Garth to Mills, FOUR runs
8.4
1lb
Garth to Ainsworth, 1 leg bye
8.3
1
Garth to Mills, 1 run
8.2
4
Garth to Mills, FOUR runs
8.1
1
Garth to Ainsworth, 1 run
end of over 89 runs
PS-W: 67/7CRR: 8.37 • RRR: 28.00 • Need 28 from 6b
Lilly Mills3 (3b)
Chloe Ainsworth7 (4b 1x4)
Annabel Sutherland 2-0-22-1
Sophie Day 1-0-7-3
7.6
2
Sutherland to Mills, 2 runs
7.5
•
Sutherland to Mills, no run
7.4
1
Sutherland to Ainsworth, 1 run
7.3
1
Sutherland to Mills, 1 run
7.2
1
Sutherland to Ainsworth, 1 run
7.1
4
Sutherland to Ainsworth, FOUR runs
end of over 77 runs • 3 wickets
PS-W: 58/7CRR: 8.28 • RRR: 18.50 • Need 37 from 12b
Chloe Ainsworth1 (1b)
Sophie Day 1-0-7-3
Rhys McKenna 1-0-6-0
6.6
W
Day to Scholfield, OUT
Paige Scholfield c DR Gibson b Day 11 (7b 0x4 1x6 11m) SR: 157.14
6.5
6
Day to Scholfield, SIX runs
6.4
1
Day to Ainsworth, 1 run
6.3
W
Day to King, OUT
Alana King b Day 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
6.2
•
Day to King, no run
6.1
W
Day to Hinkley, OUT
Mikayla Hinkley c Moloney b Day 5 (8b 0x4 0x6 12m) SR: 62.5
end of over 66 runs
PS-W: 51/4CRR: 8.50 • RRR: 14.66 • Need 44 from 18b
Mikayla Hinkley5 (7b)
Paige Scholfield5 (5b)
Rhys McKenna 1-0-6-0
Maisy Gibson 1-0-5-1
5.6
1
McKenna to Hinkley, 1 run
5.5
1
McKenna to Scholfield, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
MS-W
90 runs (55)
10 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
17 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
71%
MS-W
30 runs (32)
3 fours0 six
Productive shot
on drive
5 runs
0 four0 six
Control
82%
Best performances - bowlers
MS-W
O
1
M
0
R
7
W
3
ECO
7
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
PS-W
O
4
M
0
R
22
W
2
ECO
5.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
Match details
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|Toss
|Perth Scorchers Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|14 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Melbourne Stars Women 2, Perth Scorchers Women 0
Win Probability
MS-W 100%
MS-WPS-W100%50%100%
Over 9 • PS-W 78/8
Lilly Mills c DR Gibson b Garth 12 (7b 2x4 0x6 7m) SR: 171.42Stars won by 16 runs (DLS method)
W
Scorchers Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|14
|7
|caught
|8
|8
|bowled
|5
|3
|caught
|11
|6
|caught
|5
|8
|caught
|11
|7
|bowled
|0
|2
|not out
|8
|6
|caught
|12
|7
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 1)
|Total
|78(8 wkts; 9 ovs)
<1 / 3>