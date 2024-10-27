Matches (26)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
Scorchers vs Stars, 3rd Match at Perth, WBBL, Oct 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match (D/N), Perth, October 27, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
PS-W Win & Bat
MS-W Win & Bat
PS-W Win & Bowl
MS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scorchers
W
L
L
L
L
Stars
W
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PS-W10 M • 396 Runs • 66 Avg • 137.97 SR
PS-W10 M • 330 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 139.24 SR
MS-W10 M • 239 Runs • 26.56 Avg • 120.1 SR
MS-W7 M • 210 Runs • 35 Avg • 125.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PS-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.47 Econ • 18.72 SR
PS-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 17.81 SR
MS-W10 M • 23 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 8.86 SR
MS-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 7 Econ • 13.12 SR
Squad
PS-W
MS-W
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|27 October 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Phoebe Litchfield named Sydney Thunder captain
General manager Trent Copeland said it "feels right" that the 21-year-old should lead the side
WBBL all-time XI: Mooney, Devine, Schutt...and who else?
No shortage of allrounders in the final XI and perhaps a controversial call or two
Perth Scorchers sign Indonesia's miserly pacer Ni Made Putri Suwandewi
Suwandewi has the best career economy rate in WT20I cricket, bar none, and caught the eye of Scorchers' management on their visit to Bali earlier in the year
Ten moments that have made the WBBL
A broken bat, a crazy run out, and a multiple Grand Slam winner. What else makes the list?