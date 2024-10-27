Matches (26)
Scorchers vs Stars, 3rd Match at Perth, WBBL, Oct 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (D/N), Perth, October 27, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
10 M • 396 Runs • 66 Avg • 137.97 SR
SFM Devine
10 M • 330 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 139.24 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 239 Runs • 26.56 Avg • 120.1 SR
MM Lanning
7 M • 210 Runs • 35 Avg • 125.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AM King
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.47 Econ • 18.72 SR
AL Edgar
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 17.81 SR
SF Day
10 M • 23 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 8.86 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7 Econ • 13.12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PS-W
MS-W
Player
Role
Chloe Ainsworth 
Bowling Allrounder
Stella Campbell 
Bowler
Piepa Cleary 
Bowler
Maddy Darke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sophie Devine 
Batting Allrounder
Amy Edgar 
Middle order Batter
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Mikayla Hinkley 
Batter
Ebony Hoskin 
Bowler
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alana King 
Allrounder
Carly Leeson 
Allrounder
Lilly Mills 
Bowler
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chloe Piparo 
Batter
Ni Made Putri Suwandewi 
Allrounder
Match details
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days27 October 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
AS-W-----
BH-W-----
HH-W-----
MR-W-----
MS-W-----
PS-W-----
SS-W-----
ST-W-----
Full Table