Sixers vs Hurricanes, 7th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, North Sydney, November 13, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sixers
W
L
W
L
W
Hurricanes
W
W
A
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SS-W6 M • 171 Runs • 34.2 Avg • 114.76 SR
SS-W10 M • 109 Runs • 18.17 Avg • 145.33 SR
HH-W10 M • 283 Runs • 40.43 Avg • 126.9 SR
HH-W10 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 120.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SS-W6 M • 15 Wkts • 5.3 Econ • 9.13 SR
SS-W6 M • 13 Wkts • 6.7 Econ • 10.61 SR
HH-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 14.14 SR
HH-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.61 Econ • 14.16 SR
Squad
SS-W
HH-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|13 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News
Mooney masterclass sets up easy win for Scorchers
Heat, who dropped crucial catches in the field, were all out for 149 in response to Scorchers' 172
Wareham stars again as Melbourne Renegades make it two from two
The defending champions are off to a flying start with their stand-in captain leading from the front
WBBL round-up: Gardner, Wyatt-Hodge and Wareham star on opening day
The Australia legspinner claimed three wickets in the opening game of the season the Hobart Hurricanes produced a superb chase
Gardner takes captaincy step with Sydney Sixers leadership
The allrounder replaces Ellyse Perry as the club look to the future after just one finals appearance in six seasons