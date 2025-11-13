Matches (8)
NZ vs WI (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
PAK vs SL (1)
WBBL (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)

Sixers vs Hurricanes, 7th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 13 2025

7th Match, North Sydney, November 13, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Tomorrow
8:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Sydney Sixers WomenSydney Sixers Women
110023.277
3
Hobart Hurricanes WomenHobart Hurricanes Women
110020.283
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
6 M • 171 Runs • 34.2 Avg • 114.76 SR
M Brown
10 M • 109 Runs • 18.17 Avg • 145.33 SR
EJ Villani
10 M • 283 Runs • 40.43 Avg • 126.9 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 120.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Gardner
6 M • 15 Wkts • 5.3 Econ • 9.13 SR
AC Kerr
6 M • 13 Wkts • 6.7 Econ • 10.61 SR
M Strano
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 14.14 SR
LG Smith
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.61 Econ • 14.16 SR
Squad
SS-W
HH-W
Player
Role
Ashleigh Gardner (c)
Allrounder
Caoimhe Bray 
Allrounder
Maitlan Brown 
Bowler
Erin Burns 
Allrounder
Mathilda Carmichael 
Batter
Lauren Cheatle 
Bowler
Sophia Dunkley 
Top order Batter
Elsa Hunter 
Top order Batter
Alyssa Healy 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Amelia Kerr 
Allrounder
Lauren Kua 
Allrounder
Emma Manix-Geeves 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ellyse Perry 
Allrounder
Courtney Grace Sippel 
Bowler
Mady Villiers 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2025/26
Match days13 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Patrick Jackson
Australia
Roberto Howard
TV Umpire
Australia
Claire Polosak
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Lauren McGill
Match Referee
Australia
Janine Stainer
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News

Mooney masterclass sets up easy win for Scorchers

Heat, who dropped crucial catches in the field, were all out for 149 in response to Scorchers' 172

Wareham stars again as Melbourne Renegades make it two from two

The defending champions are off to a flying start with their stand-in captain leading from the front

WBBL round-up: Gardner, Wyatt-Hodge and Wareham star on opening day

The Australia legspinner claimed three wickets in the opening game of the season the Hobart Hurricanes produced a superb chase

Gardner takes captaincy step with Sydney Sixers leadership

The allrounder replaces Ellyse Perry as the club look to the future after just one finals appearance in six seasons

FAQs - What's in store for you at WBBL 2025-26?

The dates and the fixtures, the players to watch and the players you can't watch, draft details and everything else you need to know

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR-W22040.847
SS-W11023.277
HH-W11020.283
PS-W2112-0.924
MS-W10010.000
AS-W10010.000
ST-W2020-0.616
BH-W2020-1.012
Full Table