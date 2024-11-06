Matches (10)
Hurricanes vs Sixers, 15th Match at Hobart, WBBL, Nov 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match (N), Hobart, November 06, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hurricanes
L
W
L
W
L
Sixers
W
W
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HH-W10 M • 340 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 141.07 SR
HH-W10 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 110.66 SR
SS-W10 M • 415 Runs • 51.88 Avg • 146.64 SR
SS-W10 M • 145 Runs • 16.11 Avg • 94.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HH-W9 M • 18 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 10.38 SR
HH-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 14 SR
SS-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 13.38 SR
SS-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 16.46 SR
Squad
HH-W
SS-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.10 start, First Session 18.10-19.40, Interval 19.40-20.00, Second Session 20.00-21.30
|Match days
|6 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Molineux's onslaught stuns Strikers after Bhatia guides Stars to handsome victory
It was a good day for the two Melbourne sides as Renegades pulled off a last-ball thriller
Wyatt-Hodge sets up Hurricanes' record chase, Renegades' spinners flatten Scorchers
Grace Harris had cut loose for defending champions Brisbane Heat but it wasn't enough while the second game of the day provided an upset
Voll and McKenna star with batting pyrotechnics on record-breaking day
Two young batters produced outstanding innings at North Sydney Oval, while a well-known name also starred
Healy returns for Sydney Sixers after World Cup-ending injury
The Australia captain has recovered to take her place in the squad to face Melbourne Stars on Friday