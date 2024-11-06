Matches (10)
WCL 2 (1)
AUS vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
India vs New Zealand (1)
Pro50 Championship (2)
Nepal U19 (2)

Hurricanes vs Sixers, 15th Match at Hobart, WBBL, Nov 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (N), Hobart, November 06, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Tomorrow
7:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
HH-W Win & Bat
SS-W Win & Bat
HH-W Win & Bowl
SS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Lee
10 M • 340 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 141.07 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 110.66 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 415 Runs • 51.88 Avg • 146.64 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 145 Runs • 16.11 Avg • 94.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
H Graham
9 M • 18 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 10.38 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 14 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 13.38 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 16.46 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HH-W
SS-W
Player
Role
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Nicola Carey 
Bowler
Zoe Cooke 
Bowler
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
Ruth Johnston 
Allrounder
Lizelle Lee 
Opening Batter
Tabatha Saville 
-
Hayley Silver-holmes 
Bowling Allrounder
Lauren Smith 
Bowler
Amy Smith 
Bowling Allrounder
Molly Strano 
Bowler
Rachel Trenaman 
Allrounder
Chloe Tryon 
Allrounder
Elyse Villani 
Middle order Batter
Callie Wilson 
-
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.10 start, First Session 18.10-19.40, Interval 19.40-20.00, Second Session 20.00-21.30
Match days6 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Molineux's onslaught stuns Strikers after Bhatia guides Stars to handsome victory

It was a good day for the two Melbourne sides as Renegades pulled off a last-ball thriller

Molineux's onslaught stuns Strikers after Bhatia guides Stars to handsome victory

Wyatt-Hodge sets up Hurricanes' record chase, Renegades' spinners flatten Scorchers

Grace Harris had cut loose for defending champions Brisbane Heat but it wasn't enough while the second game of the day provided an upset

Wyatt-Hodge sets up Hurricanes' record chase, Renegades' spinners flatten Scorchers

Voll and McKenna star with batting pyrotechnics on record-breaking day

Two young batters produced outstanding innings at North Sydney Oval, while a well-known name also starred

Voll and McKenna star with batting pyrotechnics on record-breaking day

Healy returns for Sydney Sixers after World Cup-ending injury

The Australia captain has recovered to take her place in the squad to face Melbourne Stars on Friday

Healy returns for Sydney Sixers after World Cup-ending injury

Knight shines for Thunder after Strano's wonder catch

Chamari Athapaththu also played a key all-round role as Thunder bounced back from their previous defeat to the same opposition

Knight shines for Thunder after Strano's wonder catch
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W32141.158
MS-W32140.775
BH-W32140.665
MR-W4224-0.156
HH-W4224-0.207
PS-W2112-0.193
SS-W3122-0.695
AS-W4132-0.900
Full Table