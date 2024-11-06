Perry continues fine form as Sixers edge out Hurricanes

Sydney Sixers 155 for 7 (Perry 86) beat Hobart Hurricanes 149 for 9 by six runs

Ellyse Perry continued her magnificent early season WBBL form to help Sydney Sixers maintain their stranglehold over Hobart Hurricanes.

Sixers captain Perry cracked 86 off 62 deliveries, in an innings that included 11 fours and two sixes, to ensure the visitors posted a competitive 155 for 7.

Cameos from Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Elyse Villani, Chloe Tryon and Lauren Smith got Hurricanes close, but they finished six runs short.

It was Sixers' 19th win in 21 encounters against Hurricanes, who have lost seven straight to the Sydney team and are 0-7 against them in Hobart.

Talented 15-year-old schoolgirl Caoimhe Bray again impressed, capturing the key wickets of Nicola Carey and Tryon. English spinner Sophie Ecclestone was another key performer for the Sixers.

"A really important win for us, I thought the way we just held with the ball at different points was brilliant," Perry told Fox Cricket.

"And Caoimhe especially played a really important role for us, but then I thought Sophie Ecclestone was on fire tonight, the way we defended that total was awesome."

Perry had some luck on 4 when she was dropped at square leg off the third ball of the innings. She made Hurricanes pay.

She went on to add 37 with Ashleigh Gardner and 61 with English import Hollie Armitage.

Perry then clobbered 14 off the last three balls of the penultimate over, lofting the second last ball over deep extra cover for six before being caught off the final ball of the innings.

It took Perry's aggregate for the season to 252 from four innings - three half centuries and the other an undefeated 31.

Hurricanes' chase started in eventful fashion with Lizelle Lee smacking a boundary off the first ball before falling lbw to Lauren Cheatle the next delivery.

They were well placed at 46 for 1 after six overs, but Wyatt-Hodge's dismissal was followed by those of Australian representatives Carey and Heather Graham.

Villani struck four boundaries in the two power surge overs, but holed out to long on off the final ball of that phase.

Bray removed Carey thanks to a fine diving legside catch by wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy. The teenager bowled an impactful 16th over in which two wickets fell for just four runs.