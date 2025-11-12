Matches (26)
Heat vs Scorchers, 6th Match at Brisbane, WBBL, Nov 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Brisbane, November 12, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
W
L
A
L
L
Scorchers
L
W
W
A
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W9 M • 189 Runs • 27 Avg • 109.24 SR
BH-W10 M • 115 Runs • 57.5 Avg • 126.37 SR
PS-W6 M • 224 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 132.54 SR
PS-W6 M • 169 Runs • 28.17 Avg • 120.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 13.14 SR
BH-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 16.33 SR
PS-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 16.75 SR
PS-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
BH-W
PS-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|12 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
