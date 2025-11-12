Matches (26)
PAK vs SL (1)
QAT vs AFG (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (19)

Heat vs Scorchers, 6th Match at Brisbane, WBBL, Nov 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Brisbane, November 12, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women

#7

Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women

#8

Tomorrow
8:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
7
Brisbane Heat WomenBrisbane Heat Women
10100-0.675
8
Perth Scorchers WomenPerth Scorchers Women
10100-3.277
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GP Redmayne
9 M • 189 Runs • 27 Avg • 109.24 SR
NM Hancock
10 M • 115 Runs • 57.5 Avg • 126.37 SR
BL Mooney
6 M • 224 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 132.54 SR
SFM Devine
6 M • 169 Runs • 28.17 Avg • 120.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LK Hamilton
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 13.14 SR
CR Knott
9 M • 9 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 16.33 SR
AL Edgar
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 16.75 SR
LG Mills
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Player
Role
Jess Jonassen (c)
Allrounder
Lily Bassingthwaighte 
-
Bonnie Berry 
-
Lucinda Bourke 
Opening Batter
Nadine de Klerk 
Allrounder
Sianna Ginger 
Allrounder
Lucy Hamilton 
Allrounder
Nicola Hancock 
Allrounder
Grace Harris 
Allrounder
Chinelle Henry 
Middle order Batter
Charli Knott 
Batting Allrounder
Annie O'Neil 
Middle order Batter
Grace Parsons 
Bowler
Georgia Redmayne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Mikayla Wrigley 
-
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Series
Season2025/26
Match days12 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Riki Wessels
Australia
Terry Pascoe
TV Umpire
Australia
Stephen Dionysius
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Nathan James
Match Referee
Australia
Joanne Broadbent
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News

The defending champions are off to a flying start with their stand-in captain leading from the front

The Australia legspinner claimed three wickets in the opening game of the season the Hobart Hurricanes produced a superb chase

The allrounder replaces Ellyse Perry as the club look to the future after just one finals appearance in six seasons

The dates and the fixtures, the players to watch and the players you can't watch, draft details and everything else you need to know

The West Indies allrounder's power hitting earned her a draft spot with Brisbane Heat

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR-W22040.847
SS-W11023.277
HH-W11020.283
MS-W10010.000
AS-W10010.000
ST-W2020-0.616
BH-W1010-0.675
PS-W1010-3.277
Full Table