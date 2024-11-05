Matches (21)
Scorchers vs Heat, 14th Match at Perth, WBBL, Nov 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match (D/N), Perth, November 05, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scorchers
L
L
L
W
L
Heat
W
L
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PS-W10 M • 404 Runs • 57.71 Avg • 139.31 SR
PS-W9 M • 272 Runs • 34 Avg • 133.99 SR
BH-W10 M • 322 Runs • 32.2 Avg • 147.7 SR
BH-W10 M • 186 Runs • 18.6 Avg • 94.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PS-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.99 Econ • 13.33 SR
PS-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.37 Econ • 19.6 SR
BH-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.58 Econ • 14.25 SR
BH-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 14.91 SR
Squad
PS-W
BH-W
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.10 start, First Session 17.10-18.40, Interval 18.40-19.00, Second Session 19.00-20.30
|Match days
|5 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
