Mooney and King too good for Brisbane Heat
Perth Scorchers were in trouble with the bat but the Australia opener lifted them to a defendable total
Perth Scorchers were in trouble with the bat but the Australia opener lifted them to a defendable total
Over 18 • BH-W 114/10
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|14
|9
|caught
|0
|6
|caught
|13
|15
|caught
|14
|16
|caught
|13
|14
|caught
|5
|11
|caught
|40
|21
|bowled
|2
|9
|caught
|3
|4
|bowled
|0
|1
|not out
|1
|2
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 3, w 2)
|Total
|114(10 wkts; 18 ovs)