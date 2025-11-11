Matches (26)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
PAK vs SL (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
NZ vs WI (1)
WBBL (1)
Renegades vs Thunder, 5th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Melbourne, November 11, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
MR-W Win & Bat
ST-W Win & Bat
MR-W Win & Bowl
ST-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Renegades
W
W
W
A
W
Thunder
W
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MR-W9 M • 257 Runs • 36.71 Avg • 130.45 SR
MR-W9 M • 153 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 133.04 SR
ST-W10 M • 242 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 108.03 SR
ST-W10 M • 189 Runs • 18.9 Avg • 101.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MR-W8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 14.66 SR
MR-W3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.45 Econ • 9.42 SR
ST-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.3 Econ • 16.63 SR
ST-W7 M • 6 Wkts • 8.23 Econ • 22 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MR-W
ST-W
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|11 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News
WBBL round-up: Gardner, Wyatt-Hodge and Wareham star on opening day
The Australia legspinner claimed three wickets in the opening game of the season the Hobart Hurricanes produced a superb chase
Gardner takes captaincy step with Sydney Sixers leadership
The allrounder replaces Ellyse Perry as the club look to the future after just one finals appearance in six seasons
FAQs - What's in store for you at WBBL 2025-26?
The dates and the fixtures, the players to watch and the players you can't watch, draft details and everything else you need to know
Chinelle Henry's thoughts with Jamaica ahead of first WBBL season
The West Indies allrounder's power hitting earned her a draft spot with Brisbane Heat