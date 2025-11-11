Matches (26)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
PAK vs SL (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
NZ vs WI (1)
WBBL (1)

Renegades vs Thunder, 5th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Melbourne, November 11, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women

#2

Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women

#6

Tomorrow
4:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Melbourne Renegades WomenMelbourne Renegades Women
110020.675
6
Sydney Thunder WomenSydney Thunder Women
10100-0.283
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CA Webb
9 M • 257 Runs • 36.71 Avg • 130.45 SR
N Faltum
9 M • 153 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 133.04 SR
AB Learoyd
10 M • 242 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 108.03 SR
TB Wilson
10 M • 189 Runs • 18.9 Avg • 101.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SJ Coyte
8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 14.66 SR
S Molineux
3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.45 Econ • 9.42 SR
SL Bates
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.3 Econ • 16.63 SR
T Peschel
7 M • 6 Wkts • 8.23 Econ • 22 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MR-W
ST-W
Player
Role
Sophie Molineux (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Charis Bekker 
Bowling Allrounder
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Sarah Coyte 
Bowler
Emma de Broughe 
Batter
Deandra Dottin 
Allrounder
Nicole Faltum 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tess Flintoff 
Bowler
Milly Illingworth 
Allrounder
Sara Kennedy 
Bowler
Davina Perrin 
Top order Batter
Naomi Stalenberg 
Allrounder
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Courtney Webb 
Batter
Issy Wong 
Bowler
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Series
Season2025/26
Match days11 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Chris Grant
Australia
Daryl Brigham
TV Umpire
Australia
Bede Sajowitz
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Malcolm Wood
Match Referee
Australia
Bob Parry
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News

WBBL round-up: Gardner, Wyatt-Hodge and Wareham star on opening day

The Australia legspinner claimed three wickets in the opening game of the season the Hobart Hurricanes produced a superb chase

Gardner takes captaincy step with Sydney Sixers leadership

The allrounder replaces Ellyse Perry as the club look to the future after just one finals appearance in six seasons

FAQs - What's in store for you at WBBL 2025-26?

The dates and the fixtures, the players to watch and the players you can't watch, draft details and everything else you need to know

Chinelle Henry's thoughts with Jamaica ahead of first WBBL season

The West Indies allrounder's power hitting earned her a draft spot with Brisbane Heat

Tayla Vlaeminck 'shattered' to miss another WBBL

The Australia fast bowler has endured an injury-hit career and may not play at all this season

