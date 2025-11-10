Matches (33)
WBBL (3)
NZ vs WI (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)
Ranji Trophy (19)

Stars vs Strikers, 4th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Melbourne, November 10, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Tomorrow
4:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MM Lanning
10 M • 188 Runs • 18.8 Avg • 112.57 SR
A Sutherland
6 M • 107 Runs • 17.83 Avg • 101.9 SR
MM Penna
10 M • 360 Runs • 90 Avg • 130.9 SR
L Wolvaardt
6 M • 168 Runs • 33.6 Avg • 126.31 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SK Moloney
4 M • 6 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 13.33 SR
M Kapp
6 M • 6 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 21 SR
A Wellington
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.47 Econ • 24 SR
M Schutt
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.59 Econ • 16.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MS-W
AS-W
Player
Role
Annabel Sutherland (c)
Allrounder
Sophie Day 
Allrounder
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Maisy Gibson 
Bowler
Ella Hayward 
Allrounder
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Meg Lanning 
Top order Batter
Rhys McKenna 
Allrounder
Ines Mckeon 
Top order Batter
Sasha Moloney 
Bowler
Indigo Noble 
-
Georgia Prestwidge 
Bowler
Sophie Reid 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Series
Season2025/26
Match days10 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR-W11020.675
HH-W11020.283
ST-W1010-0.283
BH-W1010-0.675
AS-W-----
MS-W-----
PS-W-----
SS-W-----
