Stars vs Strikers, 4th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Melbourne, November 10, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Stars
A
L
L
L
L
Strikers
A
W
L
L
L
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MS-W10 M • 188 Runs • 18.8 Avg • 112.57 SR
MS-W6 M • 107 Runs • 17.83 Avg • 101.9 SR
AS-W10 M • 360 Runs • 90 Avg • 130.9 SR
AS-W6 M • 168 Runs • 33.6 Avg • 126.31 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MS-W4 M • 6 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 13.33 SR
MS-W6 M • 6 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 21 SR
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.47 Econ • 24 SR
AS-W6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.59 Econ • 16.5 SR
Squad
MS-W
AS-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|10 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
