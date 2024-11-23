Matches (23)
Stars vs Strikers, 39th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
39th Match, Melbourne, November 24, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Stars
L
L
L
L
L
Strikers
L
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 12:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MS-W10 M • 158 Runs • 19.75 Avg • 120.61 SR
MS-W6 M • 154 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 104.76 SR
AS-W9 M • 222 Runs • 31.71 Avg • 127.58 SR
AS-W8 M • 200 Runs • 33.33 Avg • 117.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MS-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 15.6 SR
MS-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 21.33 SR
AS-W9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 15.69 SR
AS-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 15.27 SR
Squad
MS-W
AS-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.20
|Match days
|24 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
