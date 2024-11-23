Matches (23)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
WBBL (3)
Sheffield Shield (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (8)
QEA Trophy (9)

Stars vs Strikers, 39th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

39th Match, Melbourne, November 24, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Today
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MS-W Win & Bat
AS-W Win & Bat
MS-W Win & Bowl
AS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MM Lanning
10 M • 158 Runs • 19.75 Avg • 120.61 SR
YH Bhatia
6 M • 154 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 104.76 SR
TM McGrath
9 M • 222 Runs • 31.71 Avg • 127.58 SR
BE Patterson
8 M • 200 Runs • 33.33 Avg • 117.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KJ Garth
9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 15.6 SR
M Kapp
9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 21.33 SR
M Schutt
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 15.69 SR
AC Mushangwe
8 M • 11 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 15.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MS-W
AS-W
Player
Role
Yastika Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sophie Day 
Allrounder
Tess Flintoff 
Bowler
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Maisy Gibson 
Bowler
Hasrat Gill 
-
Olivia Henry 
Middle order Batter
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Meg Lanning 
Top order Batter
Rhys McKenna 
Allrounder
Ines Mckeon 
Top order Batter
Sasha Moloney 
Bowler
Sophie Reid 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.20
Match days24 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News

Brisbane Heat secure finals berth by dominating seven-over thrash

Jess Jonassen claimed three wickets as Melbourne Stars' poor season continued

Brisbane Heat secure finals berth by dominating seven-over thrash

Wareham's career-best books Renegades a finals berth

Renegades remain in the running to host a home grand final after an impressive performance

Wareham's career-best books Renegades a finals berth

Scorchers and Sixers tie Super Over thriller in race for finals

The result left Sixers on the brink despite the best efforts of captain Ellyse Perry

Scorchers and Sixers tie Super Over thriller in race for finals

Thunder hold nerve in tricky conditions to close in on home grand final

Marizanne Kapp rocked the top order with three wickets Tahlia Wilson and Anika Learoyd steadied the chase

Thunder hold nerve in tricky conditions to close in on home grand final

Alana King back doing what she loves: 'Ripping a few leggies'

The legspinner wasn't required during Australia's T20 World Cup campaign but is now the second-leading wicket-taker in the WBBL

Alana King back doing what she loves: 'Ripping a few leggies'
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR-W1073140.527
ST-W106313-0.002
BH-W963120.276
PS-W9449-0.091
HH-W94580.104
SS-W9348-0.367
AS-W9366-0.357
MS-W9274-0.205
Full Table