Scorchers vs Sixers, 3rd Match at Perth, WBBL, Nov 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
3rd Match, W.A.C.A, November 09, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Scorchers chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 6.00
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 22/3 (4.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:PS-W 123
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Lilly Mills* 
(rhb)
8800100.002 (2b)1 (1b)
Alana King 
(rhb)
590055.553 (4b)3 (4b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Maitlan Brown 
(rm)
301304.338001 - 0 - 5 - 0
Lauren Cheatle 
(lfm)
301916.339301 - 0 - 2 - 0
Partnership: 13 Runs, 15 B (RR: 5.2) Last BatFreya Kemp 16 (18b) FOW83/7 (13.3 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: Perth Scorchers Women - 1 of 1, Sydney Sixers Women - 1 of 1
Match centre Ground time: 19:04
Scores: Ranjith P
end of over 165 runs
PS-W: 96/7CRR: 6.00 
Alana King5 (9b)
Lilly Mills8 (8b)
Maitlan Brown 3-0-13-0
Lauren Cheatle 3-0-19-1
15.6
2
Brown to King, 2 runs
15.5
Brown to King, no run
15.4
1
Brown to Mills, 1 run
15.3
1
Brown to King, 1 run
15.2
Brown to King, no run
15.1
1
Brown to Mills, 1 run
end of over 152 runs
PS-W: 91/7CRR: 6.06 
Lilly Mills6 (6b)
Alana King2 (5b)
Lauren Cheatle 3-0-19-1
Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-14-3
14.6
1
Cheatle to Mills, 1 run
14.5
Cheatle to Mills, no run
14.4
Cheatle to Mills, no run
14.3
Cheatle to Mills, no run
14.2
1
Cheatle to King, 1 run
14.1
Cheatle to King, no run
end of over 146 runs • 1 wicket
PS-W: 89/7CRR: 6.35 
Alana King1 (3b)
Lilly Mills5 (2b)
Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-14-3
Ellyse Perry 2-0-12-2
13.6
1
Gardner to King, 1 run
13.5
3
Gardner to Mills, 3 runs
13.4
2
Gardner to Mills, 2 runs
13.3
W
Gardner to Kemp, OUT
Freya Kemp b Gardner 16 (18b 2x4 0x6) SR: 88.88
13.2
Gardner to Kemp, no run
13.1
Gardner to Kemp, no run
end of over 132 runs • 2 wickets
PS-W: 83/6CRR: 6.38 
Alana King0 (2b)
Freya Kemp16 (15b 2x4)
Ellyse Perry 2-0-12-2
Mady Villiers 2-0-14-0
12.6
Perry to King, no run
12.5
Perry to King, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
1W
Partnerships
Team LogoPerth Scorchers Women
BL MooneyKM Mack
7 (8)
19 (18)
11 (10)
BL MooneyMC Hinkley
13 (6)
18 (11)
5 (5)
SFM DevineMC Hinkley
3 (6)
7 (16)
4 (10)
PJ ScholfieldMC Hinkley
0 (1)
0 (1)
0 (0)
MC HinkleyFG Kemp
22 (15)
39 (30)
16 (15)
FG KempCC Ainsworth
0 (0)
0 (1)
0 (1)
AM KingFG Kemp
0 (2)
0 (5)
0 (3)
AM KingLG Mills
5 (7)
13* (15)
8 (8)
View more stats
Match details
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
TossPerth Scorchers Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days9 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Ahmad KhanDRS
Australia
Kate HollomanDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Ashlee Gibbons
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Jarryd Buscall
Match Referee
Australia
Charlie Burke
Scoring Breakdown
ScorchersScorchers
SixersSixers
40/2
Power Play
-
56/5
Middle Overs
-
0
Sixes
-
9
Fours
-
36
Runs In Boundaries
-
44%
Dot balls
-
2
Runs In Extras
-
Women's Big Bash League News

Wareham stars as Melbourne Renegades begin title defence with victory

The Australia legspinner claimed three wickets along with Alice Capsey and Tess Flintoff on a damp day in Brisbane

Wareham stars as Melbourne Renegades begin title defence with victory

Gardner takes captaincy step with Sydney Sixers leadership

The allrounder replaces Ellyse Perry as the club look to the future after just one finals appearance in six seasons

Gardner takes captaincy step with Sydney Sixers leadership

FAQs - What's in store for you at WBBL 2025-26?

The dates and the fixtures, the players to watch and the players you can't watch, draft details and everything else you need to know

FAQs - What's in store for you at WBBL 2025-26?

Chinelle Henry's thoughts with Jamaica ahead of first WBBL season

The West Indies allrounder's power hitting earned her a draft spot with Brisbane Heat

Chinelle Henry's thoughts with Jamaica ahead of first WBBL season

Tayla Vlaeminck 'shattered' to miss another WBBL

The Australia fast bowler has endured an injury-hit career and may not play at all this season

Tayla Vlaeminck 'shattered' to miss another WBBL
Scorchers Innings
Player NameRB
BL Mooney
caught2014
KM Mack
run out1110
MC Hinkley
caught3130
SFM Devine
stumped36
PJ Scholfield
caught01
FG Kemp
bowled1618
CC Ainsworth
lbw01
AM King
not out59
LG Mills
not out88
Extras(nb 1, w 1)
Total96(7 wkts; 16 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR-W11020.675
HH-W11020.283
ST-W1010-0.283
BH-W1010-0.675
AS-W-----
MS-W-----
PS-W-----
SS-W-----
Full Table