Scorchers vs Sixers, 3rd Match at Perth, WBBL, Nov 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
3rd Match, W.A.C.A, November 09, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Current RR: 6.00
• Last 5 ov (RR): 22/3 (4.40)
Live Forecast:PS-W 123
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|8
|8
|0
|0
|100.00
|2 (2b)
|1 (1b)
(rhb)
|5
|9
|0
|0
|55.55
|3 (4b)
|3 (4b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|3
|0
|13
|0
|4.33
|8
|0
|0
|1 - 0 - 5 - 0
(lfm)
|3
|0
|19
|1
|6.33
|9
|3
|0
|1 - 0 - 2 - 0
Partnership: 13 Runs, 15 B (RR: 5.2) • Last Bat: Freya Kemp 16 (18b) • FOW: 83/7 (13.3 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: Perth Scorchers Women - 1 of 1, Sydney Sixers Women - 1 of 1DRS
Match centre Ground time: 19:04Scores: Ranjith P
end of over 165 runs
PS-W: 96/7CRR: 6.00
Alana King5 (9b)
Lilly Mills8 (8b)
Maitlan Brown 3-0-13-0
Lauren Cheatle 3-0-19-1
15.6
2
Brown to King, 2 runs
15.5
•
Brown to King, no run
15.4
1
Brown to Mills, 1 run
15.3
1
Brown to King, 1 run
15.2
•
Brown to King, no run
15.1
1
Brown to Mills, 1 run
end of over 152 runs
PS-W: 91/7CRR: 6.06
Lilly Mills6 (6b)
Alana King2 (5b)
Lauren Cheatle 3-0-19-1
Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-14-3
14.6
1
Cheatle to Mills, 1 run
14.5
•
Cheatle to Mills, no run
14.4
•
Cheatle to Mills, no run
14.3
•
Cheatle to Mills, no run
14.2
1
Cheatle to King, 1 run
14.1
•
Cheatle to King, no run
end of over 146 runs • 1 wicket
PS-W: 89/7CRR: 6.35
Alana King1 (3b)
Lilly Mills5 (2b)
Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-14-3
Ellyse Perry 2-0-12-2
13.6
1
Gardner to King, 1 run
13.5
3
Gardner to Mills, 3 runs
13.4
2
Gardner to Mills, 2 runs
13.3
W
Gardner to Kemp, OUT
Freya Kemp b Gardner 16 (18b 2x4 0x6) SR: 88.88
13.2
•
Gardner to Kemp, no run
13.1
•
Gardner to Kemp, no run
end of over 132 runs • 2 wickets
PS-W: 83/6CRR: 6.38
Alana King0 (2b)
Freya Kemp16 (15b 2x4)
Ellyse Perry 2-0-12-2
Mady Villiers 2-0-14-0
12.6
•
Perry to King, no run
12.5
•
Perry to King, no run
Worm
Scorchers
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
8 runs (8)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
4 runs
0 four0 six
Control
88%
5 runs (9)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
square drive
2 runs
0 four0 six
Control
56%
Current bowlers
O
3
M
0
R
13
W
0
ECO
4.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
O
3
M
0
R
19
W
1
ECO
6.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Partnerships
Perth Scorchers Women
BL MooneyKM Mack
7 (8)
11 (10)
19 (18)
BL MooneyMC Hinkley
13 (6)
5 (5)
18 (11)
SFM DevineMC Hinkley
3 (6)
4 (10)
7 (16)
PJ ScholfieldMC Hinkley
0 (1)
0 (0)
0 (1)
MC HinkleyFG Kemp
22 (15)
16 (15)
39 (30)
FG KempCC Ainsworth
0 (0)
0 (1)
0 (1)
AM KingFG Kemp
0 (2)
0 (3)
0 (5)
AM KingLG Mills
5 (7)
8 (8)
13* (15)
Match details
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Toss
|Perth Scorchers Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|9 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Ahmad KhanDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Win Probability
SS-W 68.99%
PS-WSS-W100%50%100%
Over 16 • PS-W 96/7Live Forecast: PS-W 123
Scoring Breakdown
Scorchers
Sixers
40/2
Power Play
-
56/5
Middle Overs
-
0
Sixes
-
9
Fours
-
36
Runs In Boundaries
-
44%
Dot balls
-
2
Runs In Extras
-
Scorchers Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|20
|14
|run out
|11
|10
|caught
|31
|30
|stumped
|3
|6
|caught
|0
|1
|bowled
|16
|18
|lbw
|0
|1
|not out
|5
|9
|not out
|8
|8
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 1)
|Total
|96(7 wkts; 16 ovs)
<1 / 3>