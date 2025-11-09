Matches (32)
Thunder vs Hurricanes, 2nd Match at Brisbane, WBBL, Nov 09 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd Match, Brisbane, November 09, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women

#3

181/8
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women

#2

(19.3/20 ov, T:182) 182/4

Hurricanes won by 6 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
90 (52)
danni-wyatt-hodge
Cricinfo's MVP
129.02 ptsImpact List
danni-wyatt-hodge
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Elyse Villani* 
(rhb)
120050.001 (2b)1 (2b)
Nicola Carey 
(lhb)
584370134.8816 (14b)1 (2b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Chamari Athapaththu 
(ob)
3.302607.426200.3 - 0 - 3 - 0
Shabnim Ismail 
(rfm)
402225.5015401 - 0 - 1 - 1
Partnership: 3 Runs, 4 B (RR: 4.5) Last BatHeather Graham 8 (5b) FOW179/4 (18.5 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: Sydney Thunder Women - 2 of 2, Hobart Hurricanes Women - 2 of 2
DRS
1
1w
1
19th
W
1
18th
4
4
W
17th
1
1
1
4
1
2
16th
6
4
1
1
4
4
Scores: Ranjith P
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
HH-W129.0290(52)112.25129.02---
Shabnim Ismail
ST-W74.160(0)002/222.8374.16
Nicola Carey
HH-W67.0858(43)61.5755.040/35012.04
Hayley Silver-holmes
HH-W59.32---2/272.5659.32
Samantha Bates
ST-W56.9---2/393.1956.9
19.3
1
Athapaththu to Villani, 1 run
19.3
1w
Athapaththu to Villani, 1 wide
19.2
1
Athapaththu to Carey, 1 run
19.1
Athapaththu to Carey, no run
end of over 191 run • 1 wicket
HH-W: 179/4CRR: 9.42 RRR: 3.00 • Need 3 from 6b
Elyse Villani0 (1b)
Nicola Carey57 (41b 7x4)
Shabnim Ismail 4-0-22-2
Samantha Bates 4-0-39-2
18.6
Ismail to Villani, no run
18.5
W
Ismail to Graham, OUT
Heather Graham b Ismail 8 (5b 2x4 0x6 6m) SR: 160
18.4
1
Ismail to Carey, 1 run
18.3
Ismail to Carey, no run
18.2
Ismail to Carey, no run
18.1
Ismail to Carey, no run
end of over 188 runs • 1 wicket
HH-W: 178/3CRR: 9.88 RRR: 2.00 • Need 4 from 12b
Heather Graham8 (4b 2x4)
Nicola Carey56 (37b 7x4)
Samantha Bates 4-0-39-2
Hasrat Gill 4-0-36-0
17.6
4
Bates to Graham, FOUR runs
17.5
Bates to Graham, no run
17.4
Bates to Graham, no run
17.3
4
Bates to Graham, FOUR runs
17.2
W
Bates to Wyatt-Hodge, OUT
Danni Wyatt-Hodge c Knight b Bates 90 (52b 9x4 3x6 76m) SR: 173.07
17.1
Bates to Wyatt-Hodge, no run
end of over 1710 runs
HH-W: 170/2CRR: 10.00 RRR: 4.00 • Need 12 from 18b
Danni Wyatt-Hodge90 (50b 9x4 3x6)
Nicola Carey56 (37b 7x4)
Hasrat Gill 4-0-36-0
Taneale Peschel 3-0-43-0
16.6
1
Gill to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
16.5
1
Gill to Carey, 1 run
16.4
1
Gill to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
16.3
4
Gill to Wyatt-Hodge, FOUR runs
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
DN Wyatt
90 runs (52)
9 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
25 runs
3 fours2 sixes
Control
72%
NJ Carey
58 runs (43)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
reverse sweep
10 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
79%
Best performances - bowlers
S Ismail
O
4
M
0
R
22
W
2
ECO
5.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
H Graham
O
4
M
0
R
33
W
2
ECO
8.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
TossHobart Hurricanes Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Hurricanes
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
Match days9 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Kylie WhiteDRS
Australia
Stephen DionysiusDRS
TV Umpire
England
Riki Wessels
Reserve Umpire
Australia
N James
Match Referee
Australia
Joanne Broadbent
PointsHobart Hurricanes Women 2, Sydney Thunder Women 0
Win Probability
HH-W 100%
ST-WHH-W
100%50%100%ST-W InningsHH-W Innings

Over 20 • HH-W 182/4

Hurricanes won by 6 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
Hurricanes Innings
Player NameRB
L Lee
caught1311
DN Wyatt
caught9052
Nat Sciver-Brunt
bowled45
NJ Carey
not out5843
H Graham
bowled85
EJ Villani
not out12
Extras(b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
Total182(4 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR-W11020.675
HH-W11020.283
ST-W1010-0.283
BH-W1010-0.675
AS-W-----
MS-W-----
PS-W-----
SS-W-----
Full Table