Thunder vs Hurricanes, 2nd Match at Brisbane, WBBL, Nov 09 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
2nd Match, Brisbane, November 09, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
181/8
(19.3/20 ov, T:182) 182/4
Hurricanes won by 6 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|1 (2b)
|1 (2b)
(lhb)
|58
|43
|7
|0
|134.88
|16 (14b)
|1 (2b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob)
|3.3
|0
|26
|0
|7.42
|6
|2
|0
|0.3 - 0 - 3 - 0
(rfm)
|4
|0
|22
|2
|5.50
|15
|4
|0
|1 - 0 - 1 - 1
Partnership: 3 Runs, 4 B (RR: 4.5) • Last Bat: Heather Graham 8 (5b) • FOW: 179/4 (18.5 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: Sydney Thunder Women - 2 of 2, Hobart Hurricanes Women - 2 of 2DRS
Match centreScores: Ranjith P
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|HH-W
|129.02
|90(52)
|112.25
|129.02
|-
|-
|-
|ST-W
|74.16
|0(0)
|0
|0
|2/22
|2.83
|74.16
|HH-W
|67.08
|58(43)
|61.57
|55.04
|0/35
|0
|12.04
|HH-W
|59.32
|-
|-
|-
|2/27
|2.56
|59.32
|ST-W
|56.9
|-
|-
|-
|2/39
|3.19
|56.9
19.3
1
Athapaththu to Villani, 1 run
19.3
1w
Athapaththu to Villani, 1 wide
19.2
1
Athapaththu to Carey, 1 run
19.1
•
Athapaththu to Carey, no run
end of over 191 run • 1 wicket
HH-W: 179/4CRR: 9.42 • RRR: 3.00 • Need 3 from 6b
Elyse Villani0 (1b)
Nicola Carey57 (41b 7x4)
Shabnim Ismail 4-0-22-2
Samantha Bates 4-0-39-2
18.6
•
Ismail to Villani, no run
18.5
W
Ismail to Graham, OUT
Heather Graham b Ismail 8 (5b 2x4 0x6 6m) SR: 160
18.4
1
Ismail to Carey, 1 run
18.3
•
Ismail to Carey, no run
18.2
•
Ismail to Carey, no run
18.1
•
Ismail to Carey, no run
end of over 188 runs • 1 wicket
HH-W: 178/3CRR: 9.88 • RRR: 2.00 • Need 4 from 12b
Heather Graham8 (4b 2x4)
Nicola Carey56 (37b 7x4)
Samantha Bates 4-0-39-2
Hasrat Gill 4-0-36-0
17.6
4
Bates to Graham, FOUR runs
17.5
•
Bates to Graham, no run
17.4
•
Bates to Graham, no run
17.3
4
Bates to Graham, FOUR runs
17.2
W
Bates to Wyatt-Hodge, OUT
Danni Wyatt-Hodge c Knight b Bates 90 (52b 9x4 3x6 76m) SR: 173.07
17.1
•
Bates to Wyatt-Hodge, no run
end of over 1710 runs
HH-W: 170/2CRR: 10.00 • RRR: 4.00 • Need 12 from 18b
Danni Wyatt-Hodge90 (50b 9x4 3x6)
Nicola Carey56 (37b 7x4)
Hasrat Gill 4-0-36-0
Taneale Peschel 3-0-43-0
16.6
1
Gill to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
16.5
1
Gill to Carey, 1 run
16.4
1
Gill to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
16.3
4
Gill to Wyatt-Hodge, FOUR runs
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
HH-W
90 runs (52)
9 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
25 runs
3 fours2 sixes
Control
72%
HH-W
58 runs (43)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
reverse sweep
10 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
79%
Best performances - bowlers
ST-W
O
4
M
0
R
22
W
2
ECO
5.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
HH-W
O
4
M
0
R
33
W
2
ECO
8.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Toss
|Hobart Hurricanes Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|9 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Kylie WhiteDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Hobart Hurricanes Women 2, Sydney Thunder Women 0
Win Probability
HH-W 100%
ST-WHH-W100%50%100%
Over 20 • HH-W 182/4Hurricanes won by 6 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
Hurricanes Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|13
|11
|caught
|90
|52
|bowled
|4
|5
|not out
|58
|43
|bowled
|8
|5
|not out
|1
|2
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
|Total
|182(4 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>